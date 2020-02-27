You are here

  • Home
  • New Tunisian government sworn in after winning confidence vote

New Tunisian government sworn in after winning confidence vote

Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh, thirty ministers and two secretaries of state were sworn-in during a ceremony at the presidential palace. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cpkvh

Updated 50 sec ago
AFP

New Tunisian government sworn in after winning confidence vote

  • Combating high prices, poverty and corruption will be key tasks
  • The new government will be tasked with relaunching discussions with the International Monetary Fund
Updated 50 sec ago
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisia’s new government was sworn in Thursday after winning a parliamentary confidence vote that broke four months of post-election deadlock.
Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh, thirty ministers and two secretaries of state were sworn-in during a ceremony at the presidential palace, over a month after Fakhfakh was designated premier by President Kais Saied.
A previous cabinet list put forward by Fakhfakh was rejected earlier in February by the Islamist-inspired party Ennahdha, which won the most seats in October’s legislative election, but fell far short of a majority in the 217-seat assembly.
But Fakhfakh’s revised lineup won the vote 129 to 77 — with one out of 207 lawmakers present abstaining — after a debate that started on Wednesday and lasted more than 14 hours.
The new cabinet swore to “work loyally for the good of Tunisia, to respect the constitution and its legislation (and) to scrupulously guard its interests.”
The confidence vote follows a power struggle between the president and Ennahdha, with the party earlier threatening to pull out of Fakhfakh’s proposed administration.
Ennahdha gave its support to the new cabinet after being handed six portfolios. The leftist Democratic Current and the People’s Movement were also given ministries, alongside some 17 ostensibly non-partisan appointments.
Opening the confidence session on Wednesday, Fakhfakh identified his priorities as fighting criminality and “terrorism,” as well as boosting the economy.
Combating high prices, poverty and corruption would be key tasks, alongside creating jobs, he said.
Fakhfakh last week said the political negotiations had taken place “in a completely democratic manner,” despite difficulties.
A cabinet put forward by another premier-designate, Habib Jemli, was rejected by parliament in January.
Political analyst Slaheddine Jourchi said the task ahead for the new government “will be very difficult and complex.”
“Fakhfakh’s cabinet is very heterogenous, composed of members who hold different visions and ideologies,” he contended.
Fakhfakh is Tunisia’s eighth prime minister since the 2011 revolution that ousted president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.
The new government will be tasked with relaunching discussions with the International Monetary Fund, which in 2016 approved a four-year, $3 billion loan for Tunisia in return for major reforms, some of which are disputed.
Due to delays, the country has only received about $1.6 billion so far, while the facility ends in April and the first repayments are due in November.

Topics: Middle East Tunisia Africa

Related

Middle-East
New Tunisia government wins confidence vote in parliament
Middle-East
Tunisia talks on cabinet press on amid risk of new election

Algerian president’s son acquitted in high-profile corruption case

Updated 27 February 2020
AFP

Algerian president’s son acquitted in high-profile corruption case

  • Khaled Tebboune had been in pre-trial detention since June 2018
  • During his presidential campaign, president Tebboune said incarceration of his son sought to “punish” him
Updated 27 February 2020
AFP

ALGIERS: The son of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has been acquitted in a high-profile corruption case in which a prominent businessman was sentenced to prison, the national radio reported Thursday.
Khaled Tebboune had been in pre-trial detention since June 2018 in connection with alleged influence-peddling involving several senior officials, exposed after a cocaine seizure at an Algerian port.
An Algiers court acquitted him late Wednesday, while the principal accused, Kamel Chikhi, was sentenced to eight years in prison for “paying bribes in exchange for undue services,” in a case relating to construction permits and administrative authorizations.
The prosecutor had called for a two-year prison sentence for Khaled Tebboune, whose father did not have any official role at the time of his arrest.
Chikhi, known as “El Bouchi” (The Butcher), made his fortune in meat imports before becoming involved in property.
He was arrested in June 2018 after the seizure of 700 kilograms (1,500 pounds) of cocaine, found hidden in imported meat.
The investigation exposed a network of influence, with accusations that Chikhi, using cash and property, bought favors from high-level officials, magistrates and others within the regime of former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika.
Chikhi was sentenced to 10 years in prison last July on separate bribery charges.
A former mayor and the son of a former prefect were also sentenced Wednesday to six and four years in prison respectively.
While prime minister in 2017, Tebboune had launched an attack on oligarchs close to the state who were awarded huge public contracts.
He was sacked just three months after taking office but went on to win the country’s presidential election last December.
During his presidential campaign, Tebboune said the incarceration of his son sought to “punish” him for his 2017 attack.
Algerians took to the streets over a year ago to demonstrate against ailing Bouteflika’s bid for a fifth term.
The alleged links between Chikhi and Khaled Tebboune earned Abdelmadjid Tebboune the nickname “cocaine president” within the protest movement, which marked its one-year anniversary on February 22.
Bouteflika resigned in April last year after losing the support of the then-army chief in the face of enormous weekly demonstrations.

Topics: Middle East Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune corruption

Related

Update
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince meets Algerian president in Riyadh
Lifestyle
Algerian photographer shortlisted for World Press Photo of the Year

Latest updates

Italian duo cleared of having virus, going well at Oman Open
New Tunisian government sworn in after winning confidence vote
Jeddah travel and tourism exhibition witnesses increase in diversity and activity
Manchester City’s loyal Middle East fanbase awaiting more cup success on Sunday
King Salman hosts Algerian president in Riyadh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.