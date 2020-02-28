You are here

Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development reports launch of 20 initiatives

Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Rajhi. (SPA)
Updated 28 February 2020
Arab News

Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development reports launch of 20 initiatives

  • Al-Rajhi also announced that the ministry has signed agreements and launched several initiatives to nationalize 595,000 jobs by the end of 202
Updated 28 February 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: The Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Rajhi said on Thursday that the ministry has recently launched 20 new initiatives based on recommendations from entrepreneurs to help develop the Saudi labor market. Al-Rajhi was speaking at a workshop aimed at supporting private sector facilities in Saudi Arabia.

“The ministry, in cooperation with relevant authorities, launched 68 initiatives last year aiming to develop and nationalize the business sector in the Saudi labor market and address related challenges,” he said in his opening speech. “The ministry has achieved everything that was agreed on in meetings and workshops held with businessmen, and the aim of (today’s) meeting is to follow up on the sector’s needs to help develop new initiatives.”

He added that the ministry is working on measuring the impact of the 20 most-recent initiatives on the development of the Saudi labor market, explaining that they were designed to “expand the development of the private sector through automation, enable employees of the private sector to develop incentives and rehabilitation programs, and improve the organization of the labor market by implementing relevant legislation.”

Al-Rajhi also announced that the ministry has signed agreements and launched several initiatives to nationalize 595,000 jobs by the end of 2020. To date, he said, those initiatives have resulted in more than 323,000 Saudis joining the labor market, adding that the ministry is working on nationalizing engineering and health soon.

He finished by saying that the ministry will continue to assist in developing the business sector and increasing Saudis’ participation in economic and national development, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.


 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Updated 28 February 2020
Arab News

Organization of Islamic Cooperation to adopt Cairo Declaration on Human Rights in Islam

  • OIC secretary-general notes that the organization continues to condemn the ideological rhetoric adopted by terrorist groups
Updated 28 February 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen announced on Wednesday that the OIC will adopt the Cairo Declaration on Human Rights in Islam (CDHRI) after it is revised in accordance with international human-rights standards. The foreign ministers of the OIC member states are expected to approve the CDHRI at their meeting in Niamey, Niger in April.

 Al-Othaimeen was speaking at the 43rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC), held in Geneva on Wednesday, where he highlighted some of the efforts the OIC has made to fight racism and xenophobia — including Islamophobia — claiming that they are the result of “intellectual and political resistance to cultural pluralism.”

He said the OIC, in cooperation with its partners, has prepared “a comprehensive and consensual approach to address incitement to hatred, discrimination and violence on the basis of religion.”

Al-Othaimeen’s speech, which was delivered on his behalf by OIC Geneva Permanent Representative Nassima Baghli, stressed that terrorism, including religious extremism, is a major source of concern for the international community. He pointed out that the OIC continues to condemn the ideological rhetoric adopted by terrorist groups and has established the Sawt Al-Hikma (Voice of Wisdom) Center, which focuses on addressing the ideological rhetoric of extremists.

His speech also reviewed the most common human-rights violations suffered by Muslims, referring to the detailed documentation from the UN’s own human rights bodies and the OIC of discrimination and violence against the Rohingya Muslims.

Al-Othaimeen explained that America’s actions in Palestine in recent months required the OIC to stress that any peace initiative between Israel and Palestine must be consistent with legitimate rights, foremost among which is the right to self-determination.

He also stressed the OIC’s support for Kashmiris in their pursuit of their legitimate right to self-determination in accordance with international resolutions and highlighted the OIC’s condemnation of Armenia’s continued occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven regions bordering Azerbaijan.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Cairo Declaration on Human Rights in Islam Niamey

