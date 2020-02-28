Middle East implements measures to combat deadly coronavirus

DUBAI: Coronavirus has been widely spreading in the Middle East during the past week with Iran recording the highest number of infections and deaths in the region.

Countries in the Middle East are currently taking extraordinary steps to prevent the growing coronavirus outbreak.

13:40 – The Iranian health ministry said that Inter-city flights should be canceled to prevent the spread coronavirus.

The ministry's spokesman said the new coronavirus has killed 34 people amid 388 confirmed cases in Iran.

13:19 – A World Health Organization (WHO) spokesman said the coronavirus outbreak is “getting bigger,” and the scenario of it reaching multiple countries, “if not all countries” is something they have been warning about for quite a while.

The spokesman said a WHO mission to hard-hit Iran was still being put together, and was supposed to start early next week.

13:01 – Bahrain has announced three new coronavirus cases arriving from Iran, bringing the total number of people infected to 36.

The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it has started an evacuation plan for Bahraini nationals in Iran including screening and quarantine procedures. The Ministry also called on all Bahrainis to register their details by calling: +97317227555

12:42 – Lebanon banned entry to people arriving from Iran and countries affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

12:09 – Israel’s health ministry on Friday confirmed its second case of coronavirus, a person it said had been in close contact with a man who tested positive after visiting Italy.

“Another coronavirus patient who was in close personal contact with the patient who returned from Italy was diagnosed with a positive result, and transferred to isolation,” the health ministry said in a statement.

A week ago, two Israeli passengers who tested positive after traveling on the virus-stricken cruise ship Diamond Princess were quarantined in an Israeli hospital.

11:00 – Kuwait's health ministry said all those with coronavirus in the country are in stable condition. The ministry added that it has qualified personnel dealing with coronavirus cases and that no one has been hired from abroad.

09:37 – The Russian government ordered the foreign ministry to suspend issue of visas to Iranian citizens.

