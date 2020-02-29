You are here

Virus slows China's Asia projects

Some Chinese workers in Colombo have not returned after the holidays. (AFP)
Updated 29 February 2020
AFP

COLOMBO: From an artificial island in Sri Lanka to a bridge in Bangladesh and hydropower projects in Nepal and Indonesia, China’s trillion-dollar Belt and Road plan is stuttering under the effects of the deadly coronavirus.

The outbreak that emerged in China in late December and spread to dozens of countries has cut off the Chinese labor supplies and equipment imports needed to keep major infrastructure projects running.

More than 133 countries have imposed entry restrictions on Chinese citizens or people who have visited China to prevent the spread of the disease, data from China’s National Immigration Agency showed.

China itself has imposed quarantines and travel curbs across the country to contain an epidemic that has killed more than 2,700 and infected around 79,000.

Sri Lanka requires 14-day quarantine for people arriving from China, and insists projects ensure Chinese staff are restricted to construction sites and their dorms.

At Colombo’s Port City — an artificial island the size of central London that is to house one of South Asia’s biggest financial centers — work was progressing at a snail’s pace as nearly a third of the Chinese workers who left for the Lunar New Year holidays have not returned.

The March opening of South Asia’s tallest free-standing communications tower — built with Chinese state funding in the heart of Colombo — has also been delayed by two months.

“Major construction projects in Sri Lanka that are funded by China mostly employ Chinese construction workers and they have hit a snag,” Nissanka Wijeratne, secretary of the Sri Lanka Chamber of Construction Industries, told AFP.

At the Port City project, the cafeteria for Chinese workers was half-empty recently.

“Most of our Chinese colleagues want to return, but the local staff are afraid to work with them,” said a Chinese foreman who only offered his surname, Xia. “Work is slow and it isn’t clear when things would return to normal.”

Temperatures of all workers at the site are taken several times a day and masks and hand sanitisers have been distributed.

Two top Chinese decision-makers at the Port City project who returned to prevent work from coming to a stop were quarantined at a five-star hotel, said project manager Bimal Gonaduwage.

“At the beginning there was a lot of panic among local workers, but now things have subsided,” Gonaduwage said.

A small pharmacy near the Port city project was doing a brisk sale in an “ayurvedic-amulet” used to “ward off infections.”

The red strings with a ball of crushed wild turmeric coated in Asafetida powder tied to its center are mostly bought by workers at “China projects,” the pharmacist Anjana Paramesh said.

The regulator of Chinese state-owned companies last week said the outbreak had caused “difficulties” for some overseas investments.

Some Chinese state-owned enterprises were “isolating the personnel to be dispatched (overseas) for 14 days in China and then another 14 days upon their arrival in the host countries before they begin work,” said Peng Huagang, secretary general of the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.

Bangladesh has stopped issuing visas to Chinese visitors, including Chinese workers.

The China-funded $2.5 billion Bangladesh China Power Company at the port of Payra employs 3,000 Chinese workers.

Nearly two-thirds of them had returned to China during the Lunar New Year in January, said project manager Abdul Moula: “Our plan is to start full-scale operation by next month. But if at least 300 Chinese workers don’t come back by this month ... power production could be delayed.”

At the $3.5 billion Padma Multipurpose Bridge, being built by state-owned China Major Railway Bridge Company, nearly one-third of the 980 Chinese workers have yet to return, said project manager Dewan Abdul Kader.

On Indonesia’s Sumatra island, work at the China-backed Batang Toru hydropower plant has ground to a halt due to a lack of Chinese workers, after Indonesia halted all flights to and from mainland China.

In Nepal — home to more than a dozen Chinese-backed hydropower projects — many Chinese workers who left on holiday have also not returned.

“In their absence, projects are being delayed or slowed down,” said Vishnu Bahadur Singh from the Nepal Hydropower Association.

The setback from the coronavirus comes after a pushback against Belt and Road projects in several countries including Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Indonesia, where contracts were renegotiated to cut costs or ensure better environmental compliance.

But Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi last week denied that disruption from the virus could slow work on China-backed investments in Asia, saying it “won’t have any negative impacts.”

Topics: China China Coronavirus

Updated 29 February 2020
DUBAI: When you can answer the classic business question about a unique selling proposition (USP) in six different ways, you likely have a successful product on your hands.

Thankfully, when you are dealing with dates, unusual product features are not a problem.

There are more than 3,000 date varieties around the world, but Emirati brand The Date Room is approaching the sticky business of breaking into an established market with just half a dozen local cultivars.

From the buttery, caramel notes of the golden Kholas date to the lower-carbohydrate Razaiz type, their flavors offer a change from the more commonly available Medjool and Deglet Noor varieties.

Being locally sourced from about 20 farms in the Al-Ain oasis area of Abu Dhabi, they are also introducing UAE residents to the nation’s heritage.

“Emirati dates are unique because they’re generally much richer in taste and texture than others on the market — although they can be smaller in size,” said Tony N. Al-Saiegh, executive director of The Date Room.

The Date Room launched with two luxury boutiques in the UAE last November after founder Ahmed Mohamed bin Salem spotted a gap for local fruit in a market dominated by produce from Saudi farms.

While official market share by origin data is not available, Saudi dates may control close to 90 percent of the UAE’s retail market.

Yet, with an annual production of 755,000 tons, Saudi Arabia trails Egypt, Iran and Algeria, all of which produce in excess of a million tons each year, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

By contrast, UAE farms grow about 475,000 tons, a significant percentage of which is exported.

Dates are among the world’s oldest cultivated crops. The palm is native to the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia, with origins that go back more than 5,000 years to what is modern-day Iraq.

The appeal of dates has grown considerably in recent years. Their high fiber and mineral profile have led to their classification as a superfood, they have been used for their high natural sugar content in healthy natural alternatives to processed candy bars.

“The Date Room’s main initial motive was the fact that our own farms produce a superior quality of date in every way,” Al-Saiegh said.

“Our families have been enjoying these dates with every meal and occasion for generations, so why not introduce it to the market in a way that makes them available to everyone but also promotes the unique culture of the UAE?”

The company’s annual production runs to about 160 tons.

For now, distribution is restricted to the UAE, but Al-Saiegh says his team is in talks with distributors in India and Indonesia.

With farmers everywhere agonizing over the impact of climate change, what are the challenges facing date farmers, accustomed as their crops are to heat and aridity?

Scientists expect 2019 to be the second-hottest year on record after 2016, and they forecast that by 2070, today’s major producers will suffer from a markedly unsuitable climate.

Despite palm trees being able to tolerate the heat for hundreds of years, Al-Saiegh says his farms are already feeling the impact.

“As the weather gets hotter and the summers get longer, it’s drying out farms and (arable) land. This means more water is required because a lack of water affects the size and texture of the fruit,” he explains.

While the full impact of those changes is some years away, the Abu Dhabi government has focused on conserving the UNESCO World Heritage oasis where the UAE’s dates are grown.

On the other hand, given the way technology has transformed the local agricultural sector with solutions such as vertical, indoor and soilless farms, Al-Saiegh may soon be able to add another distinguishing feature to The Date Room’s USP.

• This report is being published by Arab News as a partner of the Middle East Exchange, which was launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to reflect the vision of the UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai to explore the possibility of changing the status of the Arab region.

Topics: The Date Room Dates Oasis UNESCO World Heritage

