You are here

  • Home
  • Muhyiddin Yassin replaces Mahathir as Malaysian PM

Muhyiddin Yassin replaces Mahathir as Malaysian PM

Malaysia’s Premier-designate Muhyiddin Yassin, along with his family members, waves to reporters outside his residence in Kuala Lumpur. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nsjwq

Updated 12 sec ago
Nor Arlene Tan

Muhyiddin Yassin replaces Mahathir as Malaysian PM

  • New leader was dismissed as deputy prime minister in 2015 for criticizing Najib Razak
Updated 12 sec ago
Nor Arlene Tan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s king on Saturday appointed a new prime minister, ending a week of turmoil in the country and sidelining two figures who have dominated the country’s political landscape for years.

Muhyiddin Yassin replaces 94-year-old Mahathir Mohamad, who quit less than a week ago in a shock move. He will be sworn in on Sunday.
Mahathir said days after his resignation that he would stand as prime minister on behalf of the former ruling coalition, which disintegrated after his departure. He teamed up with his on-off rival Anwar Ibrahim and even declared that he had the numbers for a majority.
But Comptroller of the Royal Family and Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said that King Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had decided that the figure who looked likely to command the most confidence of the majority of MPs was Yassin.
“Therefore, the king has selected Muhyiddin as the prime minister in line with Article 40(2)(a) and 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution,” Shamsuddin said.
Shamsuddin said that the king had ordered for the appointment not to be delayed and for a new government to be formed for the nation’s well-being. “He believes this is the best decision for everyone and hopes this puts an end to the political crisis at the moment,” the comptroller added.
Yassin is from the state of Johor and is little known outside of Malaysia. He was instrumental in founding the Malay-based Malaysian United Indigenous Party (Bersatu) in 2016 alongside Mahathir.
He was dismissed as deputy prime minister in 2015 for criticizing then-Prime Minister Najib Razak amid the high-profile, billion-dollar 1MDB graft scandal.
Yassin must team up with other parties to get the majority he needs, but the inclusion of some groups could lead to a government with more conservative religious values.
Prof. James Chin, director of the Asia Institute at Tasmania University, said the appointment was  “bad news” for the country.
“I am very surprised that he got the job,” Chin told Arab News. “One of the parties in this government is the Malaysian Islamic Party which is a fundamentalist Islamic party, while the United Malays National Organization will go along with a more Islamic government.”

HIGHLIGHT

Yassin must team up with other parties to get the majority he needs, but the inclusion of some groups could lead to a government with more conservative religious values.

He also said ethnic minorities would be the “bogeymen” of a Yassin-led government because of election losses suffered by some parties when they were part of a previous coalition.
“It will be tough on the Chinese community because they blame the Chinese for their loss in the previous general elections,” he said. “Muhyiddin is largely unknown outside of the Association of Southeast Asia Nations circles. I do not expect any major changes in Malaysia’s foreign policy.”
The king intervened to stabilize the government after Mahathir resigned, conducting personal interviews with parliamentarians at his palace in an unprecedented move to deduce who had the most support to become prime minister.
But constitutional lawyer Surendra Ananth said parliament could undo the palace’s decision to appoint Yassin.
“The king must have formed the view he (Yassin) had more votes than Mahathir,” he told Arab News. “However, a vote of no confidence can be moved against Yassin in parliament by the Alliance (Mahathir and Anwar’s coalition). If he doesn’t sustain the majority he can advise for a dissolution or resign as the prime minister.”

Topics: Malaysia Mahatir Mohammad Anwar Ibrahim Muhyiddin Yassin

Related

World
Malaysian rivals Mahathir and Anwar ally again amid turmoil
Special
World
Malaysian game of thrones continues as king struggles to pick prime minister

Philippines postpones nationwide mall sales amid coronavirus outbreak

Updated 01 March 2020
Ellie Aben

Philippines postpones nationwide mall sales amid coronavirus outbreak

  • Month-long event was meant to mitigate economic impact of COVID-19
Updated 01 March 2020
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines has postponed a month of nationwide mall sales due to the global increase in coronavirus, or COVID-19, cases across the world.

The Department of Tourism said the decision was taken to prioritize the safety of the general public ahead of visitor arrivals and revenue. The event was due to start Sunday and end March 31.

“The nationwide mall sale portion of the 2020 Philippine Shopping Festival has been postponed until further notice,” its statement added.

The month-long initiative sought to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19, which has caused the country's tourism industry to lose predicted revenues of PHP14.8 billion ($290.4 million) for February alone.

During the shopping festival – which the Tourism Department saw as becoming an annual event – locals and foreigners would have enjoyed discounts on jewelry, fashion, furniture, home decor, beauty and wellness, food and dining, and products made in the Philippines.

Shopping is a popular tourism activity in the country and the department said it was looking to position the Philippines as a destination where shopping was fun, unique, and affordable.

On Friday, however, the Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III cautioned the public from frequenting crowded places to ensure no increased risks would confront people.

Duque added that, should the Tourism Department decide to press ahead with the month-long mall sales, the use of appropriate measures such as disinfectants and thermal guns was a must.

“As much as we want to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19, the safety of our citizens remains our priority,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said. “We advise the general public to maintain proper hygiene and follow the guidelines set by the Department of Health to contain the spread of the virus.”

Topics: Philippines coronavirus China Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Jailed UK-Iranian woman fears she has coronavirus says husband
Special
Pakistan
Pakistan reveals 'Action Plan' as coronavirus cases jump to four
Middle-East
Lebanon shuts schools after fourth coronavirus case
Saudi Arabia
Face masks sell out in Saudi Arabia as coronavirus fears grow

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Whales, Dolphins, and Porpoises
Muhyiddin Yassin replaces Mahathir as Malaysian PM
Iranian MP dies from coronavirus as Saudi Arabia resists infection
Philippines postpones nationwide mall sales amid coronavirus outbreak
What Ankara expects from Washington after Idlib attacks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.