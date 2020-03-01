The Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport (AASTS) — Sharjah participated in the fifth edition of Breakbulk Middle East 2020. The event was held under the patronage of Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al-Nuaimi, UAE minister of infrastructure development and chairman of Federal Transport Authority for Land and Maritime, on Feb. 25 to 26 at Dubai World Trade Centre. The academy aimed to present to visitors, students and all government and private entities, its advanced capabilities in the field of maritime education and training.
Dr. Ismail Abdel Ghaffar Ismail Faraj, president of AASTS, said: “It is a significant step for us to participate in the fifth edition of ‘Breakbulk Middle East 2020’ in order to create more awareness about the benefits that we provide to students who are looking for highly competitive new educational opportunities in the maritime sector as there has been a strong demand for qualified local cadres, especially in this part of the world.”
Dr. Hisham Afifi, adviser to the president of AASTS, said: “Our participation in Breakbulk Middle East comes at a very important time for us as we are approaching closure of registering the second patch in Khor Fakkan by mid of March 2020.”
AASTS Sharjah showcases maritime capabilities
