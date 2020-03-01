You are here

  • Home
  • Chinese student in Lebanon complains about being subjected to abuse after coronavirus spread

Chinese student in Lebanon complains about being subjected to abuse after coronavirus spread

Chinese student Amir Wang pleads for understanding in a video posted on social media. (Screen grab from Amir Wang's video)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jb3c5

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Chinese student in Lebanon complains about being subjected to abuse after coronavirus spread

  • Amir Wang laments being called "corona" to offend him
  • Blasts name-callers for lacking "conscience, manners and humanity"
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A Chinese student, who is currently residing in Lebanon, said he is subjected to negative comments in streets due to the spread of coronavirus, which started in his home country.

“I understand your fear of the virus, but I can’t bear the name-calling,” the students said in the video.

Amir Wang moved to Lebanon around six months ago, and was very happy to live and study there. He lives in a town called Shhim, south-east of Beirut in the Chouf region.

 

However, the spread of COVID19 changed his feelings about living in the Levantine country. In a video posted on social media, Wang explained that some people get scared of him and avoid him, while others actually call him ‘corona’ as a slur to offend him.

He pleaded by saying such negative behavior will not benefit anyone, but shows that those who do it lack conscience, manners and humanity.

“China is our mother, and she is sick… would it be okay for me to call you or your mother names if she were sick?” Wang added.

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19 Lebanon

Related

Middle-East
Iranian MP dies from coronavirus as Saudi Arabia resists infection
Middle-East
Lebanon shuts schools after fourth coronavirus case
Saudi Arabia
Face masks sell out in Saudi Arabia as coronavirus fears grow
World
South Korean ‘cult’ blamed for spike in coronavirus cases

Iranian MP dies from coronavirus as Saudi Arabia resists infection

Updated 01 March 2020
Arab News

Iranian MP dies from coronavirus as Saudi Arabia resists infection

  • Iran is at the center of the spread of the coronavirus through the Middle East
  • Saudi Arabia is now the only Gulf Arab state not to have reported any cases of the coronavirus
Updated 01 March 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: An Iranian member of parliament died on Saturday after becoming infected with coronavirus, one of nine new fatalities.

The death toll in Iran is now 43, the highest outside China, and the total number infected has risen to 593. 

Several, including a vice president, the deputy health minister and five MPs, have tested positive for the virus as the outbreak forced the regime to close the parliament and impose internal travel bans.

Tehran has also ordered the shutting of schools until Tuesday and extended the closure of universities and a ban on concerts and sports events for a week. Authorities have also banned visits to hospitals and nursing homes.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Iran is at the center of the spread of the coronavirus through the Middle East. Qatar and Oman both reported their first cases on Saturday, both linked to travel from Iran. The UAE suspended nursery classes and school trips.

Saudi Arabia is now the only Gulf Arab state not to have reported any cases of the coronavirus, but pharmacies in the Kingdom are nevertheless struggling to meet the demand for face masks.

“Despite assurances by the Ministry of Health, people have been demanding face masks, and I’m seeing more people wearing them in public,” pharmacist Adel Abdul Shakoor told Arab News. “We are out of masks now and usually we have full shelves.”

The Ministry of Health said all measures had been taken to protect the Kingdom against the virus and confirmed that there have been “no known cases” of infection.

 

 

ALSO READ:

LIVE: Middle East renews travel warnings as cases of coronavirus increase in Iran

Lebanon shuts schools after fourth coronavirus case

Virus spreading worldwide as more countries report first cases

South Korean ‘cult’ blamed for spike in coronavirus cases

Since December the virus has infected more than 85,919 people and killed 2,941, mostly in China.

The first death from the virus in the US was confirmed on Saturday night  in Washington state, prompting the governor to declare a state of emergency on Saturday.

Gov. Jay Inslee directed state agencies to use “all resources necessary” to prepare for and respond to the outbreak. The declaration also allows the use of the Washington National Guard, if necessary.

Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, a Seattle and King county health official who works with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the person who died was a man in his 50s.

President Donald Trump described the person as having a high medical risk. He said healthy Americans should be able to recover if they contract the new virus.

Health officials in California, Oregon and Washington state worried about the novel coronavirus spreading through West Coast communities after confirming at least three patients were infected by unknown means. The patients had not visited an area where there was an outbreak, nor apparently been in contact with anyone who had.

(With AP)

Topics: China Coronavirus Mashhad Iran Wuhan coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Middle-East
Jailed UK-Iranian woman fears she has coronavirus says husband
Middle-East
Iran coronavirus death toll rises to 34
World
South Korean ‘cult’ blamed for spike in coronavirus cases
Middle-East
Pompeo says US offered to help Iran with coronavirus response

Latest updates

95 regional startups to train at KAUST bootcamp
No going back: Bali’s Chinese tourists fear virus-hit homeland
Chinese student in Lebanon complains about being subjected to abuse after coronavirus spread
Liverpool’s unbeaten Premier League run ended by Watford
AASTS Sharjah showcases maritime capabilities

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.