Weekly Energy Recap: Economic anxiety hits oil prices

A board displays losses of Germany's share index DAX at the stock exchange in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on February 28, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
Faisal Faeq

Weekly Energy Recap: Economic anxiety hits oil prices

Updated 12 sec ago
Faisal Faeq

Crude oil prices recorded their sharpest weekly drop since the 2008 financial crisis amid an increasing focus on the economic impact of the coronavirus.
That triggered fears of weakening demand as COVID-19 spread outside China.
Brent crude dropped to $50.52 per barrel, as WTI retreated to $44.76. This represents an almost 11 percent drop from last week’s highs and a 22 percent drop from this year highs in early January.
The sharp fall in oil prices coincided with a plunge in equity markets as investors weighed the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Stockmarkets also experienced the worst weekly performance since the 2008 financial crisis.
Oil markets experienced a sharp drop in trading, which has led to an expectation of a prolonged period of an oversupplied market, with demand badly hurt as the virus spreads to large oil-importing economies including Japan, South Korea and Italy.
Expectations of an extended oversupplied market has all but wiped out hopes of higher demand in the coming months from China and the wider Asian market — especially because there has been so much flight disruption.
The land and sea transportation networks seems to have overshadowed other market fundamentals.
The petroleum refined product market has also been hit hard on concerns that the outbreak could impact consumer demand. Aviation jet fuel margins tumbled faster than for other petroleum refined products.
Such bearish developments require steeper output cuts by producers inside and outside OPEC to continue their collaboration till the end of 2020. Some analysts have described it as a nightmare scenario for OPEC when the group meets in early March.
It is not just about oil prices now but the stability of the global economy.

In China, coat maker adapts to make protective suits

Workers making the hazmat suits at the Wenzhou factory also wear the protective outfits to prevent contamination. (AFP)
Updated 6 min 52 sec ago
AFP

In China, coat maker adapts to make protective suits

Updated 6 min 52 sec ago
AFP

WENZHOU: The coronavirus outbreak in China is preventing clothing manufacturer Ugly Duck Industry from resuming its normal production of winter coats, so it has pivoted to another in-demand product: Hazmat suits.
The company in the eastern China export hub of Wenzhou has hastily repurposed its assembly line, putting the few dozen workers it could muster to produce thousands of single-use protective suits daily.
Ugly Duck — referring to the proverbial duckling that becomes a swan — is among the many Chinese manufacturers heeding calls to address shortages of face masks, medical equipment and other supplies to fight the coronavirus.
The contagion has killed more than 2,800 people and infected some 79,000 in China, sparking global fears and a run on supplies.
Wenzhou is one the hardest-hit areas, with 504 cases and one death as of Friday, compared with 337 infections in far larger Shanghai.
Along with other cities in Zhejiang province, Wenzhou adopted harsh restrictions on residents’ movements on Feb. 2. Ugly Duck was asked by local authorities to do its part.
“As soon as we received this mission, we reorganized our production line within 60 hours,” company president Pan Yue said.
The suits are sold to the government at cost and intended for local epidemic-control efforts.
But with the virus hitting other countries, the company plans to continue hazmat suit production even after normal operations resume. “We are considering export to Italy or wherever they are needed,” Pan said. “We want to contribute to society and to the world.”

FASTFACT

504 - Wenzhou is one the hardest-hit areas, with 504 cases and one death.

Major production areas in the five-story concrete factory are ghostly quiet expanses of idle sewing machines — testament to the paralysis inflicted on Chinese manufacturing.
But in one workshop nearly the size of a football pitch, the bright-white polypropylene material is first cut into basic shapes, then stitched together in stages, and finally folded and packaged on an assembly line by workers who are also clad in the head-to-toe suits to prevent contamination.
Each worker has a bottle of hand sanitiser at their work table.
Underlining China’s enduring ability to foster mass, collective efforts, companies across China  have pitched in after news that doctors in frontline areas were treating patients without proper masks or suits, or were forced to reuse single-use equipment.
Wenzhou, with about three million people in its main urban core, is famed for its commercial prowess. It was an early pioneer in China’s manufacturing-led economic transformation but  today the city remains subdued.
“The outbreak has impacted the company because (production) has been delayed for a month,” Pan said. “But we will do everything to recoup the losses.”

