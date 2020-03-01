You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt issues new rules on buying treasury stocks in bid to support market

Egypt issues new rules on buying treasury stocks in bid to support market

Egypt’s blue-chip index fell again on Sunday, opening down 3.6%. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mbyut

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Egypt issues new rules on buying treasury stocks in bid to support market

  • The notice period for companies before buying treasury stocks will be shortened
  • Global stock markets fell sharply on Friday, bringing total losses for the week to $5 trillion
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt introduced exceptional measures on Sunday to make it easier for listed companies to buy treasury stocks, a move aimed at supporting the stock market following a sharp fall in world markets in the past few days.
Under the new rules announced by the financial regulator, companies will be temporarily allowed to notify the stock exchange on the day they plan to purchase treasury stocks instead of having to give three days’ notice.
That would encourage companies to buy treasury stocks, which are shares that companies buy back for a period of time and re-sell them later.
“[The change] comes in light of the latest events and developments that the global financial markets have faced and the wave of sharp declines that Arab and foreign exchanges have witnessed,” the regulator said in a statement.
Global stock markets fell sharply on Friday, bringing total losses for the week to $5 trillion on growing fears about the economic consequences of the coronavirus outbreak.
Egypt’s blue-chip index fell again on Sunday, opening down 3.6%.
Stock exchanges in the Gulf also plunged in early trade led by Kuwait and Dubai.

Topics: Egypt economy stocks Coronavirus (COVID-19) China Coronavirus

Related

World
Philippines postpones nationwide mall sales amid coronavirus outbreak
Business & Economy
Coronavirus hammers travel, tourism stocks in Hong Kong

Aramco passes final EU regulatory hurdle in $69bn SABIC deal

Updated 01 March 2020
Arab News

Aramco passes final EU regulatory hurdle in $69bn SABIC deal

  • The Saudi oil company has overcome the last big regulatory hurdle in the mega deal
  • The company is also investing heavily in natural gas
Updated 01 March 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Aramco has won EU antitrust approval for its $69 billion purchase of a 70 percent stake in SABIC.
It means that the Saudi oil company has overcome the last big regulatory hurdle in the mega deal that will see ownership of the majority stake transferred from the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF).
“With this, the proposed acquisition has now received unconditional clearance in all jurisdictions in which pre-notification antitrust filings are required,” Saudi Aramco said in a statement on Sunday. “The closing of the proposed transaction is subject to the remaining customary closing conditions contained in the Share Purchase Agreement.”
Saudi Aramco’s planned purchase of the region’s biggest petrochemical company comes as it targets downstream investments in a move away from relying on crude oil sales. The company is also investing heavily in natural gas, the feedstock for most of the petrochemicals that SABIC manufactures in the Kingdom.
Last month Saudi Arabia revealed plans for a $110 billion project to develop a gas field in eastern Saudi Arabia.
The Jafurah field — which lies southeast of Ghawar, the world’s largest conventional oil field — holds an estimated 200 trillion cubic feet of wet gas, and is capable of producing 130,000 barrels per day of ethane and 500,000 barrels per day of gas liquids and condensates.
Over 22 years, Jafurah could generate $8.6 billion a year in income and contribute $20 billion a year to the Kingdom’s GDP.

Topics: Aramco EU

Related

Corporate News
Aramco, AEC to develop Kingdom’s first data diode
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco announces regulatory approval of Al-Jafurah gas field

Latest updates

Egypt issues new rules on buying treasury stocks in bid to support market
UN says 13,000 migrants mass at Turkey’s border with Greece
Aramco passes final EU regulatory hurdle in $69bn SABIC deal
LIVE: Middle East takes extra precautions as world grapples with coronavirus outbreak
Diriyah Festival for Classic Cars 2020 kicks off

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.