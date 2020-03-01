You are here

Lebanon’s Elie Saab shows off sober new line at Paris Fashion Week

Updated 01 March 2020
DUBAI: Lebanese designer Elie Saab showed off his latest collection at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday, treating the well-heeled front row to a demure array of monochrome dresses with a few pops of color spotted on the catwalk.

Saab’s Fall-Winter 2020-21 Ready-to-Wear collection was, for the most part, monochrome — a theme broken up only by flashes of sea green and electric ultramarine. And with voluminous flared pants and oversize coats — with the proportions of a full skirt — this collection was a more covered up affair than usual from the normally skin-baring designer.




(AFP)

Yet feminine styles abounded, such as in a pair of marl “skorts” — a shorts-cum-skirt garment — twinned with thigh-high boots. At times, however, the oversize styles in the sleeves and torso visually overpowered the models' bodies, The Associated Press reported.

Bows also featured heavily in the new collection — from oversize silk floppy ones to small tight stiff ones. They appeared as the motif for a retro display that was more sober than usual, with fastidious detailing such as face veils, flared cuffs and flounce.

Boardroom appropriate punctuated Saab’s usual display of dazzling evening gowns — although there were gowns aplenty — with black-and-white tweed skirts and grey woven jackets drawing interest from the crowd of celebrities and fashion insiders.

From Lebanese influencers Lana El-Sahely to Natalie Fanj, the region’s style set was out in full force as Saab revealed his newest creations.

Both bloggers documented the sartorial offerings on Instagram Stories, treating their combined 1.1 million followers to all the latest trends on Saab’s dramatic catwalk.

Feathers made a comeback in the collection, with floor-grazing gowns sporting sproutings of monochrome feathered detailing across the length of the dress. The designer’s typical love of tulle was also on full display, with crimson, embroidered tulle gowns breaking up the sea of black pieces showed off by the models.

Saab’s decision to go ahead with his latest showing came in stark contrast to French designer Agnès b., who announced she will cancel her Paris Fashion Week presentation “in view of the current international health context,” on the new coronavirus out of an abundance of caution.

Instead, an online statement from the house said that “film and photographs from the men's and women's Winter 2020-21 collection will be online Tuesday, March 3.”

Paris' fashion federation said earlier this week that six Chinese brands canceled planned events in Paris because of the outbreak. The absences — of Masha Ma, Shiatzy Chen, Uma Wang, Jarel Zhang, Calvin Luo and Maison Mai — produced gaps during some days' normally back-to-back calendar shows.
 

Lionel Richie’s Saudi debut enchants audience

Lionel Richie says he was humbled by the love his fans showed him at the concert that took place in AlUla. (Photo/Supplied)
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

  • US music legend Richie tells Arab News how he was blown away by the beauty of AlUla
  • American Idol judge impressed by ‘the perfect setting for a concert’
ALULA: Lionel Richie performed to a sold-out crowd at the Maraya Concert Hall on Friday during AlUla’s second Winter at Tantora festival.

The artist and “American Idol” judge played his greatest solo hits as well as songs from his time with the Commodores as part of his first Saudi performance.
“Let me just say first how beautiful that place is,” Richie told Arab News as he reflected on his experience in AlUla, which is in northwestern Saudi Arabia. “I’ve admired that area for the longest time and the Kingdom is just one of those places where you can have a fabulous concert. And now that the doors are open it is opening up.”
AlUla, a UNESCO world heritage site, is known for its natural beauty and archaeological diversity. It is also becoming famous for hosting major cultural events, including a site-responsive outdoor art installation featuring the work of Saudi and international artists, and the Winter at Tantora Festival, which attracts top-notch singers and musicians.  

HIGHLIGHTS

The mirrored Maraya Concert Hall at AlUla, where Richie performed to a weekend sold-out crowd at the Winter at Tantora festival, had him stumped.

Richie, 70, said AlUla was so beautiful he couldn’t decide whether he was more excited about singing there, or sightseeing.

The Winter at Tantora festival runs until March 7. It was launched in Dec. 2018 with shows by Andrea Bocelli and Yanni.

Richie was especially taken with the mirrored Maraya Concert Hall which, he said, had him fooled with its clever design. “When they kept saying there is the concert hall, I said I see the mountains and they said no, that is the concert hall and for the longest time I thought they were playing a joke on me and then they showed me the side angle from it and I said what a clever piece of architecture. It’s not intrusive to the natural surroundings. Even though they built a fabulous concert hall it is not messing up the environment around it at all.”
It was the perfect setting for a concert, he said, explaining why acoustics were so important to singers and performing artists.
“For example, if I play in a very large arena, the problem with that is if it’s not acoustically put together right, you will get a bouncing back of sound, so it is almost like an echo chamber, which means by the time it reaches the wall and comes back to you, it sounds like you get vibrations. In a perfect acoustics hall, it is as if you’re playing the record. It is just like you’re singing the record because the sound is acoustically perfect, the highs, the lows and the midrange are just absolutely accommodating.”

A lot of my fans show up to me every single day and tell me how much they love my music.

Lionel Richie

His fans were delighted with his Friday night performance, getting off their seats and moving to the front of the stage, proof of how popular Richie is in the region.
“As you know, Motown Records was a very small label. We have no offices in Saudi Arabia, the Middle East or Africa. Still this music found its way all the way around the world. I’m being played now in places where Western music is not really accepted,” he added. “When I played in China, I thought Western music had been here forever and that people listened to all types of Western music until someone told me: ‘Western music came with you, Michael Jackson and Madonna. We heard you for the first time.’”
Richie said he was humbled by the love his fans showed him at concerts.
“A lot of my fans come up to me every single day and tell me how much they love my music. I’ve been a part of their families for years and now coming to Saudi Arabia I finally get to be in the place where a lot of those wonderful fans come from. I’m so excited to be here.”
The festival runs until March 7. It was first launched in Dec. 2018 with performances from stars such as Andrea Bocelli and Yanni.

