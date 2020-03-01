You are here

  • Home
  • Paris’s Louvre museum closes over staff coronavirus fears

Paris’s Louvre museum closes over staff coronavirus fears

People wait in front of the Louvre Pyramide in Paris on March 1, 2020. An informational meeting on the public health situation linked to Covid-19 (novel Coronavirus) prevention measures has delayed the opening of the Louvre Museum on March 1, 2020. ( AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4g7db

Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

Paris’s Louvre museum closes over staff coronavirus fears

  • Louvre management confirmed the museum was closed for the entire day, and said it would refund ticket-holders
  • Workers met in the morning to discuss coronavirus fears
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: The Louvre in Paris, the world’s most visited museum, closed to visitors on Sunday after staff refused to work due to coronavirus fears, unions and management said.
Around 300 staff met in the morning and voted “almost unanimously” not to open, Christian Galani of the CGT labor union told AFP, leaving many would-be visitors disappointed.
The Louvre, near the banks of the Seine river in central Paris, received 9.6 million visitors last year, most of them foreigners including Americans, Chinese and Europeans.
Louvre management later confirmed the museum was closed for the entire day, and said it would refund ticket-holders.
“We apologize for any inconvenience and will keep you informed as the situation develops,” the museum said on its website.
On Saturday, the government announced several measures to try and curb the outbreak in France, including canceling all gatherings of more than 5,000 people in confined spaces.
“The Louvre is a confined space which welcomes more than 5,000 people a day,” said Galani, adding: “there is real concern on the part of staff.”
Workers met in the morning to discuss these fears, and Galani said management representatives were unable to convince staff to go to work.
They are demanding stepped up protective measures, including the provision of hand sanitising gel and window barriers to separate cashiers from members of the public.
In January, workers also forced a one-day closure in a strike over the government’s pension reform plans.
Earlier this week, the museum ended a special Leonardo da Vinci exhibition with an all-time visitors’ record of nearly 1.1 million people.

Topics: Paris France Louvre

Related

Coughing pope cancels trip, but it’s just a cold, not coronavirus

Updated 01 March 2020
AP

Coughing pope cancels trip, but it’s just a cold, not coronavirus

  • There were concerns that Pope Francis had coronavirus after coughing and neezing
  • He has canceled several official engagements this week as he battled an apparent cold
Updated 01 March 2020
AP

VATICAN CITY: A coughing Pope Francis told pilgrims gathered for the traditional Sunday blessing that he is canceling his participation at a week-long spiritual retreat in the Roman countryside because of a cold.
It is the first time in his seven-year papacy that he has missed the spiritual exercises that he initiated early in his ponitificate to mark the start of each Lenten season. Such retreats are typical Jesuits, an order to which he belongs.
The 83-year-old pontiff, who lost part of a lung to a respiratory illness as a young man, has canceled several official engagements this week as he battled an apparent cold. The Holy See press office has called it a “slight illness” without giving other details.
His weekly appearance Sunday to pilgrims from a window high above St. Peter’s Square was the first time he has been seen publicly since Ash Wednesday, when he was seen coughing and blowing his nose during an Ash Wednesday Mass.
Francis paused twice while addressing the faithful.

Topics: China Coronavirus Pope Francis Italy

Related

Live
Middle-East
LIVE: Middle East takes extra precautions as world grapples with coronavirus outbreak

Latest updates

Saudi Art Council flagship event attracts thousands
King Abdul Aziz University to launch largest Arabic Hackathon in Kingdom
Check with your Umrah agents about refund, Saudi Hajj Ministry tells pilgrims
Paris’s Louvre museum closes over staff coronavirus fears
Damascus says to exchange consular missions with Libya’s Haftar

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.