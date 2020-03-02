Informa Markets partners with Cylanders

Informa Markets, the organizer of the multi-market Cityscape portfolio of real estate events, has partnered with property investment network Cylanders to drive global investment interest in Cyprus’ real estate sector.
The partnership empowers Cylanders as the official Cyprus sales agent for Informa Markets’ flagship Cityscape portfolio, which includes annual events in the UK, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE.
While Cylanders’ initial focus will be facilitating a dedicated Cypriot pavilion at Cityscape Global 2020, due to be held at the new Dubai Exhibition Centre on the Expo 2020 Dubai site from Nov. 10 to 12, the partnership aims to tap into Cityscape’s four-continent footprint and align Cypriot developers with prospective international investors.
Adonis Antoniou, managing director Cylanders, said: “The MENA region is a strategically important market for Cyprus and Cityscape is the best partner for us to promote credibility, trustworthiness, reliability and business integrity.”
Chris Speller, group director of Cityscape, added: “This partnership evidences Cityscape’s influential role as an investment and development enabler. With Cylanders offering a transparent portal into Cypriot real estate, we are confident this partnership will provide complementary opportunities for international investors and the gamut of world-class developers transforming the island.”
