Attacks on Indian journalists during unrest highlights growing intolerance

Journalists were targeted more frequently during the unrest. (File/Xavier Galiana/AFP)
Narendra Modi, center, with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activists, the parent body of the BJP, during an event in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Photo/Social Media)
Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol a vandalized street in Tuesday's violence in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP)
  • Experts say the attacks on reporters covering the riots are a sign of growing intolerance for independent reporting in India under PM Modi’s Hindu-nationalist led government
NEW DELHI: Reporting in India has never been without its risks, but journalists say attacks on the media during last week’s deadly communal riots between Hindus and Muslims in New Delhi show the situation is deteriorating.
One reporter was shot and survived, another had his teeth knocked out, and many more said Hindu mobs demanded proof of religion and tried to keep them from documenting vandalism and violence that included people attacking one another with axes, swords, metal pipes and guns.
Authorities have yet to provide an official account of what sparked the 72-hour clash that left 42 people dead and hundreds wounded, though tensions between Hindus and Muslims have been building for months over a new citizenship law. Nor have they addressed journalists’ allegations that they were singled out by Hindu mobs.
But experts and journalists say the attacks on reporters covering the riots — and censorship of critical content in the aftermath of the violence — are a sign of growing intolerance for independent reporting in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist led government.
Anindya Chattopadhyay, a photographer for the Times of India newspaper, said that as he reached the scene of the riots Tuesday, a man approached him, offering to put a tilak, a mark indicating a person is Hindu, on his forehead.
The man said it would make his work easier. Chattopadhyay refused, but later, after he rushed to take pictures of a building on fire, he was approached by a group demanding to know whether he was Hindu or Muslim, threatening to remove his pants to check whether he was circumcized per Muslim custom.
“I folded my hands and pleaded with them to let me go, saying I was a lowly photographer,” Chattopadhyay recalled.
He noted that while journalists in India have always been targeted for their work, under Modi “the attackers are much more open, furious and fearless.”
Similar demands for proof of religion were made during 2002 riots in Gujarat, Modi’s home state and where he was the chief elected official at the time.
The state erupted in violence when a train filled with Hindu pilgrims was attacked by a Muslim mob and caught fire and 60 Hindus burned to death. In retaliation, more than 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed in the state.
Modi was accused of tacit support for the rampage against Muslims, and was even banned by the US from traveling there, though he was ultimately cleared by a court of wrongdoing and the travel ban was lifted.
Modi’s supporters saw the international criticism of him and pinned the blame for it on journalists and other critics, a feeling that continues today, said Ashutosh Varshney, a professor at Brown University and an expert on India’s history of riots.
“Right since 2002, Hindu nationalists have looked at journalists as part of the problem,” Varshney said.
He said Modi and his followers believe “critical media” is interfering with their plans to build a Hindu state.
Kuldeep Dhatwalia, a government spokesman and director of the federal Press Information Bureau, said he was not “aware of any complaints about press access.”
“It is not correct to link conditions of journalists for coverage of different incidents at different places,” he said.
Avowed Modi supporters have already attacked critical commentary of last week’s riots.
Mir Suhail, a Kashmiri cartoonist in New York, adapted a news photograph taken during the riots of a Muslim man crouched in supplication, his traditional garb splattered with blood, with a white-bearded man on his back practicing yoga poses.
Suhail had superimposed a stretching Modi from a video of his morning yoga exercise routine that the prime minister posted online in 2018 and was seen by millions of Indians.
Suhail’s animation was retweeted and praised, but also condemned.
By Thursday, a day after the riots came to an end, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter had removed Suhail’s cartoon, saying it violated community standards on hate speech.
This, Suhail said, is why he had to leave his job at a news organization in New Delhi.
“I can’t publish this cartoon,” he said. “I am also afraid that if I go back to India they will throw me in jail, because this is no big deal for them.”
Hotstar, India’s largest video streaming platform, also removed an episode of the American show “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” that poked fun at Modi’s mega-rally with President Donald Trump, who made his first official visit to India last week. The comedian also criticized the Indian government’s response to the violence in New Delhi.
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting spokesman Saurabh Singh said the government “had nothing to do with” the censorship of the cartoon and episode.
Arvind Gunasekar, a reporter for New Delhi Television News, won’t be able to work again until after he has surgery to repair his jaw, which was shattered during the riots.
He and his colleagues were standing on an overpass Tuesday, using their cellphones to capture a Hindu mob tearing down the walls of a Muslim graveyard. One of the vandals spotted him and grabbed him by the collar, calling the others to join.
The blows came hard and fast as the group chanted pro-Hindu slogans.
Gunasekar’s colleague Saurabh Shukla ran his aid. Shukla showed the attackers the prayer beads hanging from his neck and shouted that he was a high-caste Hindu.
“I had to play that card or else they would have killed him. They were about to throw him over the (overpass),” Shukla said.
The mob made Gunasekar unlock his phone and delete the videos he had recorded.
“There are no more journalists here, only nationalists and anti-nationalists, according to our government,” he said. “And such identities are passed all the way down and we are ending up as victims at the hands of the polarized crowd.”

Topics: India voilence RSS and BJP

Turkey-Russia tensions infect media sector

Protesters rally against the Turkish government’s curbs on media. (AFP)
  • Moscow calls on Ankara to intervene to resolve the situation and to ensure safety of its media representatives
ANKARA: Turkish police on Sunday detained the editor in chief of Russia’s Sputnik Turkiye news agency in Istanbul, and three other staffers, the global head of the state-run agency said, but they were released after a phone call between the foreign ministers of the two countries.
Four employees from the Turkish edition of Russian news agency Sputnik, including Editor in Chief Mahir Boztepe, were detained by Turkish police allegedly over an article published by the outlet on the history of Turkey’s southern province Hatay.
Earlier on Sunday, the employees’ houses were attacked by mobs who attempted to break down doors and threatened the Turkish staff, calling them “traitors” and “Russian spies” and chanting “Turkey is for the Turks.”  
Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency covered the attacks against the Ankara-based journalists, and police have launched an investigation into the attack.
How the mob obtained the home addresses of the Sputnik staff members is still unclear.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry has called the attack on Sputnik’s employees and their detention by police a “flagrant violation of the rights of journalists.”
Moscow called on Ankara to intervene to resolve the situation and to ensure the safety of Russian media representatives in the country.
The Foreign Ministry also urged Turkish authorities to help clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident.
“The journalists were threatened with physical violence, and they were told to stop their professional activities,” the ministry said.
“According to available information, the (employees) have been in the hands of Turkish security forces. The situation is further complicated by the fact that it is not possible to establish contact with them.”
In the article, published in English, Hatay province is called “the stolen province” of Syria.
The killing of dozens of Turkish soldiers in air attacks from Russia-backed Syrian regime forces in Idlib province in February has caused tensions to soar between Ankara and Moscow.
The Ottoman Empire lost Hatay to France in the aftermath of World War I and the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne, which mapped most of present-day Turkey, confirming Hatay as part of the French mandate of Syria.

HIGHLIGHT

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow on March 5 to discuss the crisis in Idlib.

Considering the province’s geographical proximity and its Turkish-speaking community, the Turkish government asked for its reunification with Turkey in 1936.
After a treaty between France and Turkey that guaranteed Turkish support during World War II, the province was given to Turkey in 1939 with a plebiscite.
Hatay residents voted to become part of Turkey. In its article, however, Sputnik described the plebiscite as “rigged.”
Borders with Syria were fixed just after the annexation of Hatay. After its independence in 1945, Syria declined to recognize Hatay as part of Turkey, and the issue has long strained bilateral relations.
Syrian refugees fleeing war and violence in their home country mainly stay in Hatay, located on the coast north of Latakia governorate.
The Syrian Army announced on Sunday the closure of airspace over Idlib, warning that it would shoot any aircraft that violated it.
Although Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Sunday said Turkey does not wish for confrontation with Russia, experts warn that tension between the two countries has spilled over to the media sector, with retaliation a possibility from the Russian side.
“By criminalizing Sputnik’s black propaganda, Turkey has presented the Russian agency with further opportunity to make propaganda against Turkey,” said Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, Ankara’s office director of the German Marshall Fund of the United States.
Turkey’s Union of Journalists released a statement calling the arrests of Sputnik’s three employees unacceptable.
“The cost of the inter-state tension should not be paid back to the journalists. Journalists are not enemies, but people trying to inform the public,” the statement read.
“It is the state’s duty to provide them with a free environment to accomplish their mission rather than targeting them.”
In February, several journalists were arrested in Turkey, with many given long prison terms. More than 100 press staffers went on trial, and seven TV channels, including Fox TV, were fined.
Three Turkish journalists were also arrested recently while covering the passage of refugees from Turkish cities to Greece after Ankara announced that it had “opened the gates for them to flee to Europe.”
Regarding the Sputnik case, a prominent Turkish journalist tweeted: “Who cannot beat his donkey, beats his saddle. Those who could not speak to Putin are detaining Turkish correspondents of the Russian channel.”
Alptekin Dursunoglu, editor in chief of news site Yakin Dogu and an expert on the Syrian conflict, was also arrested late Saturday, with no reason provided.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow on March 5 to discuss the crisis in Idlib.
Last year, during a cooling of tensions between Turkey and Russia, the Russian-financed Sputnik language service in Turkey dismissed three journalists following their interview with Erdogan’s rival and former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu.
The interview was about Davutoglu’s new party, which would challenge the dominant Justice and Development Party.
It was not broadcast, but rather posted on a journalist’s YouTube channel. Sputnik cancelled the journalists’ contracts.

Topics: TURKEY MEDIA FREEDOM

