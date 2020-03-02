You are here

  • Home
  • Anti-coronavirus measures intensified at Two Holy Mosques

Anti-coronavirus measures intensified at Two Holy Mosques

1 / 2
Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais said it was important to intensify anti-coronavirus measures and boost coordination between all parties that were concerned with the safety of the pilgrims. (SPA)
2 / 2
Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais said it was important to intensify anti-coronavirus measures and boost coordination between all parties that were concerned with the safety of the pilgrims. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gnckb

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Anti-coronavirus measures intensified at Two Holy Mosques

  • Mohammed bin Musleh Al-Jabri: The measures undertaken include using a machine that sprays sterilizer on surfaces, distributing hand sterilizers at the entrances and all prayer rooms
  • Mohammed bin Musleh Al-Jabri: The measures also include providing emergency washers when needed, sterilizing the Zamzam water fountains, changing the used containers and cups
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques intensified precautionary measures against coronavirus to ensure the safety of visitors to the Two Holy Mosques.

There was also a field inspection from Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, who leads the presidency. He said it was important to intensify anti-coronavirus measures and boost coordination between all parties that were concerned with the safety of the pilgrims.

“The measures undertaken include using a machine that sprays sterilizer on surfaces, floors and carpets, distributing hand sterilizers at the entrances and all prayer rooms, sterilizing carpets by adding a sterilization line to the carpet washer, accelerating the carpet changing rate in the Grand Mosque and raising the number of main carpet washings to six,” said Mohammed bin Musleh Al-Jabri, who is the deputy president for technical and services’ affairs.

“The measures also include providing emergency washers when needed, sterilizing the Zamzam water fountains, changing the used containers and cups and closing the air conditioner return estimated at 25 percent in the second Saudi expansion so that 100 percent of the air becomes dedicated to air conditioning and cooling.”

Last month the Kingdom temporarily suspended entry for individuals seeking to perform the Umrah pilgrimage in Makkah or visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, as well as tourists traveling from countries where coronavirus poses a risk as determined by the Kingdom’s health authorities. These countries include China, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Kazakhstan.

Citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have been temporarily banned from entering Saudi Arabia’s holy cities Makkah and Madinah.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Two Holy Mosques Makkah and Madinah coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Safeguarding the Two Holy Mosques is vital task for Saudi security forces, spokesman says

Saudi Arabia announces first case of coronavirus

Updated 22 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces first case of coronavirus

  • Kingdom's health ministry sent an infection control team immediately
  • Virus identified in Saudi citizen traveling from Iran through Bahrain
Updated 22 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced on Monday the first coronavirus case in the Kingdom, identified in a Saudi citizen traveling from Iran to the country through Bahrain, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

According to the report, the person did not disclose to Saudi authorities that they had visited Iran before Bahrain.

The Kingdom's health ministry said it sent an infection control team immediately to check on the citizen, and to take a sample for laboratory examination, as part of its precautionary measures.

The results confirmed the man was infected with COVID-19.

-----

READ MORE - LIVE: Middle East on high alert as Jordan, Tunisia announce first cases of coronavirus

-----

The ministry said it had ensured that the infected person remained isolated in hospital and is receiving medical treatment. 

In addition, all those who contacted the infected person were counted, and samples were taken from them for examination by the National Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

Results will be announced once the examination is completed.

The ministry urged residents in the Kingdom to contact its hotline on 937 if they have any enquiries related to the virus. 

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

 

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

video
Middle-East
Iran regime criticized for coronavirus response as Shiite pilgrim ‘shrine licking’ videos emerge
Middle-East
Jordan announces first coronavirus case from Italy

Latest updates

Anti-coronavirus measures intensified at Two Holy Mosques
Abu Dhabi, Wizz Air to launch new low-cost carrier
Pakistan ‘concerned’ over rise of Daesh in Afghanistan after US withdrawal
Saudi Arabia announces first case of coronavirus
Child dies as migrants rush to cross Greek-Turkish border

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.