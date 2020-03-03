You are here

  'I have lost everything': New Delhi's Muslims pay the price of sectarian violence

‘I have lost everything’: New Delhi’s Muslims pay the price of sectarian violence

Days of rioting in parts of New Delhi have claimed the lives of over 42 people, mostly Muslim, while hundreds more have been wounded. (AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

  • Violence broke out on Feb. 23, when a group of Muslims began protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)
  • India’s nationalist government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says the CAA is meant to help persecuted minorities
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: “I have lost everything, my lifelong investment in the shop, my peace of mind and sense of certainty,” Rais Ahmad, whose electronic rickshaw showroom was gutted by a mob in the Indian capital’s BHajjanpura area, told Arab News. “I lost around $60,000 in this carnage. It was a well-planned conspiracy ... We have lost trust in the government and police.”

Days of rioting in parts of New Delhi have claimed the lives of over 42 people, mostly Muslim, while hundreds more have been wounded.

Violence broke out on Feb. 23, when a group of Muslims began protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and were attacked by a Hindu mob in the east of the city.

The controversial legislation seeks to provide citizenship to minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, but excludes Muslims.

India’s nationalist government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says the CAA is meant to help persecuted minorities but its critics are unconvinced.

The CAA is seen by many as being anti-Muslim and has caused concern that, when the government goes ahead with its National Register of Citizens, many from India’s Muslim minority population will be rendered stateless.

Modi called for calm last week, urging people to “maintain peace and brotherhood at all times” so that “normalcy” was restored as early as possible. Delhi’s chief minister,  Arvind Kejriwal, said the army should be deployed and that a curfew be put in place.

Medical professionals are struggling to cope with the influx of patients needing help because of the riots.

Dr. M. Ahtesham Anwar has not slept for almost a week. The clinic he works in, a small nursing home in New Delhi’s Mustafabad neighborhood, has been overwhelmed by people with gunshot wounds while others sought help because they were suffering for critical injuries.

“The situation was so bad we could not keep a record of how many people came for treatment and how many we sent out,” the doctor told Arab News.

Things got worse on Tuesday, he said, when youngsters were brought in with critical injuries. Anwar said he and his team did their best to provide first aid, despite the limitations on space and staff training.

“Officials blocked the exit road of Mustafabad, and ambulances were neither allowed to enter or exit the area for almost 24 hours. This cost some lives which could have been saved,” he added.

Political analyst Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay predicted the situation would get worse, and that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would stick to its polarizing and divisive tactics.

“I don’t see any let up by the BJP in whipping up majoritarian passion across the country and such conflict might be repeated in other places where the protests against the citizenship legislation is going on,” he told Arab News. “The BJP thinks that nothing beyond polarization is going to work for them. They are clueless on how to bring the economy back on track. The only thing that is going to work for them is to divide people on the lines of religious identity and consolidate Hindu votes.

Topics: New delhi India Citizenship Amendment Bill Pakistan

Rohingya refugee camps braced for coronavirus

Updated 02 March 2020
SHEHAB SUMON

  • Health workers in Cox’s Bazar being trained in disease detection
  • Poor water quality and patchy access to healthcare leave refugees vulnerable to illnesses
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Health authorities in Bangladesh are gearing up for a possible coronavirus outbreak in Rohingya refugee camps, officials have told Arab News.

There are more than a million refugees in camps in Cox’s Bazar, which is in the southeast of the country, and most of them fled neighboring Myanmar following a brutal military crackdown in Aug. 2017.

Living conditions are cramped and dense. Poor water quality and patchy access to healthcare leave refugees vulnerable to illnesses.

“A multi-sector preparedness and response plan is being developed in coordination with the Bangladeshi government's ministry of health,” Louise Donovan, UNHCR spokeswoman, told Arab News. “UNHCR cautions against measures specifically directed at refugees and which are not scientifically sound or do not conform to recommended public health practice and guidance of WHO (World Health Organization).

Hundreds of health workers in the camp area are receiving training to improve disease outbreak detection and prevention. Isolation wards have also been set up.

“A total of 280 health workers have been trained in infection prevention and control at health facilities, with a special emphasis on prevention and control of COVID-19. The health sector is currently establishing designated isolation facilities, early detection and contact tracing mechanisms,” Catalin Bercaru, WHO Bangladesh spokesman, told Arab News.

Health authorities in Cox's Bazar had already started raising awareness among members of the Rohingya community about personal and food hygiene measures to avoid infection, he said.

Barcaru added that the WHO had provided basic personal protection equipment to the district hospital. It has also distributed non-contact thermometers to Cox’s Bazar airport as health officials had started screening all passengers.

Topics: Bangladesh Cox’s Bazar Rohingyas COVID-19

Rohingya refugee crisis threatens biodiversity of Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar
Saudi Arabia
King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief chief reviews health services for Rohingya refugees at Cox’s Bazar

