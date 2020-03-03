Jurgen Klopp hopes Watford defeat fuels Liverpool’s fire

You are here

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah vies with Watford’s defender Craig Cathcart and Watford’s Christian Kabasele during a recent English Premier League match. (AFP)
AFP

  Reds still well on course for a first league title in 30 years with a commanding 22-point lead
WATFORD, UK: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hopes his side’s stunning 3-0 defeat at Watford will serve as a lesson not to let their standards slip in the final few months of the season.

The Reds are still well on course for a first league title in 30 years with a commanding 22-point lead at the top of the table.

But they were beaten for the first time in 45 Premier League games and in comprehensive fashion at Vicarage Road as Ismaila Sarr’s double and Troy Deeney’s measured finish completed a famous win for Watford.

“Of course sometimes a little knock is important,” said Klopp. “So I don’t see anything negative in it. From time to time if you are not good enough you need to see effect.”

Liverpool need a maximum of four wins from their last 10 games to guarantee the title but could still go on to win five trophies
this season.

The Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup have already been claimed, while Klopp’s men travel to Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday and trail Atletico Madrid 1-0 from the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

“We can start again with whatever we did before, and we will,” said Klopp. “We cannot say now we will react in this way or that. We have to show it in the next games.”

Dejan Lovren was one of those blamed by the Liverpool support for a rare defeat as Deeney relished the battle with the Croatian international.

And Lovren is also hoping a “wake-up call” inspires Liverpool in the final stages of the season.

“Maybe it is a wake-up call for us,” he said. “It can be a benefit to help us get to the end of the season.

“We know there is always an end for everything. It is here where our unbeaten run ended. We will not look at this result and think it was a bad season because of losing here. One performance won’t ruin everything, but this is always a learning process.

“The last couple of games hadn’t been the best performances but we won. This one, it didn’t happen. This one was like someone hit us in our faces — and we deserved it.”

And they’re off: Saudi Cup is historic moment for sportswomen in the Kingdom

Saudi Arabia achieved yet another milestone last week by organizing a horse race in which female jockeys took part for the first time in the history of the Kingdom. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah and Basheer Saleh)
Updated 03 March 2020
Rebecca Anne Proctor

  With $20 million total prize, the world's richest race brought together male and female jockeys
RIYADH: History was made twice at the King Abdul Aziz Racetrack in Riyadh last weekend. A $20 million total prize purse meant it took the crown as the sport’s richest event. It was also the first time that female jockeys publicly competed against men in Saudi Arabia.
New Zealand’s Lisa Allpress, who took part in Friday’s International Jockeys Challenge, became the first female jockey to win a race in the Kingdom. That same day Switzerland’s Sibylle Vogt came second behind Mike Smith in the challenge, another milestone for first-time female participation.
“Where I come from it’s not a crazy thing for a woman to be riding in big races but this means a lot,” Allpress told Arab News. “I’m just happy to be here and doing my thing. I came here with an open mind and I’m extremely thankful to be asked.”
Nora Al-Yusuf is chief strategy officer at Al-Nahda Philanthropic Society for Women and used to race on the Saudi Endurance team. She described the weekend meeting as an emotional moment because of female participation. “The irony was that I represented my country but could not race in my country because at the time women were not allowed to be in mixed public races,” she told Arab News.
“To see this now penetrating the sports industry and the equality between men and women being implemented in sports in general is incredible. Equestrian sports is one of the few where you can compete against men.”


The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia opened more than five decades ago, in 1965, and there was an annual event for local families who had racing investments and interests.
“I grew up in Riyadh and I didn’t know that there were races each weekend,” communications specialist Salwa Abuljadayel told Arab News. “It was a family affair. There’s a big difference between those races and this first Saudi Cup. It’s quite extraordinary. This area of Riyadh was largely undiscovered. What is beautiful about the Saudi Cup is that it revealed this beautiful racetrack to the rest of the world. When I started working for the Saudi Cup on Instagram the track had less than 10 posts and now it has thousands. It’s nice to find Saudis finally competing with international jockeys on home turf.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• Away from the racetrack there were exhibitions and entertainment to engage visitors.

• Artwork from Nabila Abuljadayel and Roksanda Ciurysek-Gedir were on display.

• A fashion show was organized by Princess Nourah University featuring local designers.

Dalma Malhas is Saudi Arabia’s leading female equestrian and there was much talk over the weekend about the possibility of her competing in a future race.
“I think these mixed races have given Saudi women the possibility now of owning and competing with their horses,” Abuljadayel added.
Away from the racetrack there were exhibitions and entertainment to engage visitors. There was artwork from Nabila Abuljadayel and Roksanda Ciurysek-Gedir, as well as a fashion show staged by Princess Nourah University featuring local designers that was judged by Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, who is chairman of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia.

I think these mixed races have given Saudi women the possibility now of owning and competing with their horses.

Salwa Abuljadayel

“Many prominent women attended this year and that is new,” said Abuljadayel. “The event is used to having just males attend the race and so facilities for women weren’t really something that was highlighted until this year.”
Maximum Security was the winner of the inaugural Saudi Cup, claiming the prize of $10 million. Luis Saez rode the Jason Servis-trained four-year-old to a victory many had predicted, leaving Midnight Bisou in second to collect $3.5 million, while Godolphin’s Benbatl walked away with $2 million in third.


While the event represented history being made in the Kingdom, it also represented a dream come true.
“I raced here at the club around 18 years ago and I have always considered this to be the best track I’ve ever ridden on,” said former Irish racing jockey Michael Kinane who was at the Saudi Cup. “If you had asked me more than 18 years ago if we would have been here at a $20m international race 20 years later I would have said: ‘Not in your wildest dreams.’ So to see this actually happen and to be put together in six to eight months is fantastic as well as to see the support it got from the regional and international community. You put the prize money there and the horses will come.”

