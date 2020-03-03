You are here

OPEC to try to stem oil price plunge amid coronavirus slowdown

OPEC’s ‘joint technical committee’ met last month and recommended a cut of 600,000 barrels to ward off the effects of the coronavirus slowdown. (Reuters)
AFP

  • At their last meeting in December, the producers agreed to cut production by 500,000 barrels per day
  • The International Energy Agency has revised down its forecast for demand for oil in 2020 due to the effects of the virus
LONDON: The OPEC club of oil-producing countries meets Thursday in Vienna as they weigh how to react to a sharp drop in global oil demand due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
The extraordinary two-day meeting will see OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia, and its allies in the so-called OPEC+ group — foremost among them Russia — discuss how to halt the sharp fall in oil prices in the past two months as the epidemic has spread.
At their last meeting in December, the producers agreed to cut production by 500,000 barrels per day, with Saudi Arabia offering a further 400,000 barrels of “voluntary” cuts.
Prices were already under pressure at that point from abundant reserves and weak global growth.
The cuts announced in December initially had the desired effect of an uptick in prices but the epidemic has since sent them plunging back down again.
The two benchmarks for oil prices, Brent in Europe and WTI for the US, have fallen around 30 percent since early January and have tested their lowest levels for more than year.
In Asian trade on Tuesday Brent crude was up 2.5 percent at $53.17 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate was 2.7 percent higher at $48.01.
OPEC’s “joint technical committee” (JTC) met last month and recommended a cut of 600,000 barrels to ward off the effects of the coronavirus slowdown.
But according to Craig Erlam, analyst at Oanda, this figure “won’t be enough,” with huge oil consumer China still mired in the fallout from the virus and outbreaks now occurring around the world.
Last week the Financial Times reported that Saudi Arabia wanted to bring the cut up to a million barrels a day.
The success of this week’s summit, which is being held three months ahead of OPEC’s next scheduled meeting, will hinge on the alliance between Saudi Arabia and Russia which has been much in evidence at previous meetings.
However, Russia’s leadership has been sending mixed signals.
On Thursday, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Moscow wanted “to cooperate further in the context of the multilateral relations of OPEC.”
But on Sunday President Vladimir Putin was quoted as saying that “the current level of oil prices is acceptable” as it was still above the “42.4 dollars per barrel of Brent that is used as a base level in our macroeconomic policy” — notably for calculating the budget.
“Russia is sending a double message” to other producers and to the market, according to Schieldrop.
Now that there is “more clarity that demand will be hurt badly (from the epidemic), Russia will likely join in with cuts,” he said, adding: “The only doubt is how much and how long.”
The International Energy Agency has revised down its forecast for demand for oil in 2020 due to the effects of the virus, estimating it at 825,000 barrels per day, the lowest level since 2011.
Producers outside OPEC are helping to keep supply plentiful, chief among them the US, followed by Brazil, Norway and even Guyana, which has just started shipping oil from a recently discovered field.
All that has added to the downward pressure on prices and left OPEC caught in a bind with no clear options before it.
Another production cut would boost prices but would further diminish OPEC’s market share, while a more conservative cut might fail to register on the markets.

NMC seeks debt repayment standstill as financial worries grow

NMC has appointed three top advisers to assist in its efforts to recover from a huge drop in value following financial mismanagement accusations. (Supplied)
Updated 03 March 2020
Frank Kane

NMC seeks debt repayment standstill as financial worries grow

  • In a big blow to investors, shares in the medical business have collapsed, wiping billions of dollars of value
Updated 03 March 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: NMC Health, the troubled UAE medical business, has asked creditors for an “informal standstill” on loan repayments, totaling around $2 billion, as fears grow for its financial survival as an independent corporate entity.

One leading rating agency, Moody’s, said it was halting coverage of NMC’s credit profile because it had taken a view that “NMC no longer has reliable access to funding.”
A spokesman for NMC declined to comment on reports that staff at its hospitals in the UAE were no longer being paid.
In a statement, NMC said it was “currently fully focused on safeguarding operational liquidity to continue funding existing operations throughout its various subsidiaries.”
The Abu Dhabi authorities, conscious of the risk from a collapse of the UAE’s leading health service provider as the global coronavirus outbreak widens, are believed to be keeping a close watch on the NMC situation and could provide emergency funding, according to one government source who declined to be identified.
The company — listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) but with most of its operations in the Middle East including a joint venture in Saudi Arabia — has appointed three top advisers to assist in its efforts to recover from a dramatic decline in its value in the wake of allegations about financial mismanagement and lack of transparency at the business.
US investment bank Moelis, international accounting firm PwC, and lawyers Allen & Overy have been named as “independent financial adviser, operational adviser and legal adviser respectively with immediate effect,” NMC said in a statement to the LSE.
“Moelis will support and advise on NMC’s discussions with its lenders, while PwC will assist on liquidity management and operational measures,” the statement added. Shares in the company, once one of the best performing stocks on the LSE, were suspended last week in light of ongoing problems.
NMC also revealed that its three biggest shareholders — founder B. R. Shetty and two UAE entrepreneurs Khaleefa Butti Omair Al-Muhairi and Saeed Mohamed Butti Mohamed Khalfan Al-Qebaisi — now own less than the 30 percent of its shares they once claimed.
NMC has been under pressure since last December, when Muddy Waters, an American investor known as an “activist” shareholder, published allegations about irregularities at the company, including issues with regard to asset values, cash balances, reported profits, and reported debt levels.
San Francisco-based Muddy Waters, led by Chief Executive Officer Carson Block, said it had taken a “short” position in NMC shares, meaning it was selling shares in expectation of being able to buy them at a lower price later on. “Shorting” shares is a recognized and legal mechanism in Western and Gulf markets.
Since the Muddy Waters announcement, NMC shares have collapsed by around 70 percent before they were suspended, wiping off billions of dollars-worth of value and exposing investors to big losses.
The revelation that the three main shareholders had less than 30 percent, triggered the request for a debt standstill. “In the event of a trigger, unutilized commitments are canceled, and outstanding participations become due and payable if so requested by an individual lender (subject to not less than five business days’ notice),” NMC said.
NMC added that it would anticipate a reappraisal of its external credit ratings. Moody’s said it would withdraw coverage “because it no longer considers the company’s audited financial statements to be reliable.”
NMC last year announced a joint venture with the Saudi General Organization for Social Insurance via its Hassana investment unit to ramp up its operations in the Kingdom, the largest health market in the Middle East.
The irregularities at NMC are being investigated by a committee headed by Louis Freeh, a former head of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation. Last week an interim report from the committee led to the resignation of Prasanth Manghat as CEO of the company, while the Chief Financial Officer Prashanth Shenoy was placed on “extended sick leave,” as shareholding discrepancies came to light.

