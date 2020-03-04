You are here

  • Home
  • Calls for creation of new UN anti-corruption body for Lebanon

Calls for creation of new UN anti-corruption body for Lebanon

Left to Right: Ramzi Najjar, Nour Bou Malhab, Toni Nissi, Ján Kubiš, Rashid Rahme, Joe Asouad, Wael Abdel Khalek. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2tw2b

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Calls for creation of new UN anti-corruption body for Lebanon

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

BEIRUT: Campaigners in Lebanon will gather at Beirut’s Press Club on Wednesday morning to unveil a petition that calls on the UN to create an international commission to investigate and prevent political corruption. It has been signed by number of former ministers, former and current MPs, representatives of non-governmental organizations, and intellectuals.

Toni Nissi, the president of the International Lebanese Committee for UN Security Council Resolution 1559, a pro-democracy NGO, said that there have been many attempts by campaigners to clean up politics in Lebanon over the years, including lobbying for international resolutions to be issued and implemented.

“We have always been pursuing their implementation, including UNSCR 1559,” he said, referring to the UN resolution, adopted in 2004, that backed “free and fair elections” and called for “all remaining foreign forces to withdraw from Lebanon” and “for the disbanding and disarmament of all Lebanese and non-Lebanese militias.”

Nissi continued: “But now, with the ongoing revolution, and after Lebanon became a failed state and after the successful examples of Guatemala and other countries, we are finally able to take another step toward our goals.”

He dismissed any suggestion of a connection between the economic crisis in Lebanon and the sanctions imposed by US President Donald Trump on individuals linked to Hezbollah.

“The crisis is due to the high levels of corruption and the lack of leadership skills among Lebanese politicians,” said Nissi, “It is impossible to have a stable economy when the public sector supplies 65 percent of the jobs. How can the taxes paid by the 35 percent working in the private sector be able to pay the salaries of the 65 percent plus all the country’s expenses, with all the ongoing corruption?”

Given that politicians from the governing parties continue to exert full control over the implementation of laws in Lebanon, and rarely commit to the implementation of UN resolutions and decisions, including UNSCR 1559, some might be skeptical about the chances of the petition having any significant effect. Nissi, however, remains hopeful that it will bring about change, because the commission would be set up directly through the UN without interference from the Lebanese administration.

“Political reform is a must,” he said. “But to reach political reform we must stop the corruption first, get back the stolen money, eliminate any factors that protect the thieves, and achieve enforcement of the law. We believe that if the petition’s requests are implemented, we might reach that phase.”

In the petition, the signatories urge UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to help the Lebanese people by restoring the transparency and correct functioning of government by creating a commission to investigate the presence of illicit security forces and clandestine organizations that commit crimes that damage people’s human rights. It also also requests that the commission help to identify illegal groups, including links between state officials and organized crime, their activities, modes of operation and financing sources.

The commission would also appoint qualified individuals to support the attorney general’s efforts to investigate and prosecute people involved in illegitimate groups. It would recommend new public policies and procedures designed to eliminate such groups and strengthen the state’s ability to ensure basic human rights for its citizens

Highlighting the roles of UN commissions set up to tackle corruption in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, the signatories asked Guterres to take action to help investigate all acts of corruption, abuse of power, violations of human rights and illicit enrichment in Lebanon. They also hope the commission can help bring charges against individuals and groups found to have committed crimes, acts of corruption or any other illegal action, by providing experienced investigators, prosecutors, and forensic, IT, environmental, educational, financial and other experts to assist the attorney general.
 

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Special
Middle-East
Lebanon: Health staff ‘trained to deal with quarantined patients’
Lifestyle
Lebanon’s Elie Saab shows off sober new line at Paris Fashion Week

Middle East takes measures to control coronavirus outbreak

Updated 49 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Middle East takes measures to control coronavirus outbreak

  • Four-week closure of all UAE public and private schools and higher education institutions starting Sunday
  • Six new cases of the coronavirus in the UAE
Updated 49 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Middle East countries are taking steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the region, with most infections originating from Iran which is a pilgrimage destination for Shiite Muslims.
Tuesday, March 3 (all times in GMT)
21:09 – The UAE’s Ministry of Education announced a four-week closure of all public and private schools and higher education institutions starting Sunday.
19:26 – Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health announced a temporary suspension of international patient care services.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)


18:53 – The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention announced six new cases of the coronavirus, in the UAE on Tuesday, bringing the number of those infected to 27.

A mask-clad man uses his mobile phone while standing at the entrance of the Crowne Plaza hotel in Yas Island Abu Dhabi, where two Italian cyclists participating in the UAE Tour tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus disease which prompted the cancellation of the cycling event, on February 28, 2020. (File/AFP)
Two Italian cyclists participating in the UAE Tour tested positive for coronavirus disease which prompted the cancellation of the cycling event. Above, Crowne Plaza hotel in Yas Island Abu Dhabi, where Tour participants were billeted . (AFP file photo)


The six patients include two Russians, two Italians, one German and one Colombian. The cases were connected to the two previously announced cases associated with the cycling event, the UAE Tour.
Five of the total number of cases were previously reported to have fully recovered.


13:48 – Oman’s Ministry of Health announced six more coronavirus cases bringing the total number of those infected to 12.
A statement from the Ministry said, “The registration of six new cases of COVID-19 has been reported, and is related to travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran. Four of the infected are of Iranian nationality and two are citizens, all of whom are subject to quarantine. This takes the number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 12 cases.”
14:31 – The Kuwait Olympic Committee postponed Gulf Olympic Games, which were scheduled between April 3 and 14, to December due to the coronavirus outbreak.

 

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

Update
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia quarantines dozens linked to coronavirus case, restricts entry for GCC residents and citizens
Middle-East
Middle East coronavirus alert continues with major events canceled, global cases rise

Latest updates

Malaysia’s new prime minister delays parliament session by two months
Coronavirus panic buying prompts toilet roll rationing in Australia
Middle East takes measures to control coronavirus outbreak
Turkey does not meet terms of pact in Syria’s Idlib: Russian media
First official remarks of Kim Jon Un’s sister hint at elevated status

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.