Limit using paper money to avoid coronavirus spread: Iranian health minister

Palestinian health ministry issues coronavirus directive shutting schools, hotels

DUBAI: The Palestinian health ministry issued a statement on Thursday advising the health, tourism and security sectors to take extra measures to control the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

The addiction center and the state’s Angel Hotel will be transformed into quarantined treatment facilities for infected coronavirus cases.

The ministry, in accordance with the World Health Organization (WHO), has also advised the health sector to deal with foreign delegations.

The health ministry said the sector must comply with its instructions with regards to collecting samples from people suspected of carrying the virus.

In the tourism sector, Palestine will stop receiving groups of tourists and will cancel hotel reservations for all people visiting the country.

In the security sector, the country will activate its emergency plan in Bethlehem, Jericho and Al-Aghwar provinces.

The country will also close all educational institutions, training centers, mosques and churches in Bethlehem for 14 days.

The ministry also said it will ban all events, conferences and community and sports activities in the province for 14 days.