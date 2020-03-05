You are here

  • Home
  • Limit using paper money to avoid coronavirus spread: Iranian health minister

Limit using paper money to avoid coronavirus spread: Iranian health minister

Iran’s health minister encouraged the public to reduce its use of paper money as it is aiding the spread of the new coronavirus. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2jzva

Updated 05 March 2020
AP

Limit using paper money to avoid coronavirus spread: Iranian health minister

  • Saeed Namaki made the announcement at a televised news conference
Updated 05 March 2020
AP

DUBAI: Iran’s health minister on Thursday encouraged the public to reduce its use of paper money as it is aiding the spread of the new coronavirus, and said authorities will begin manning checkpoints to limit travel between major cities in the Islamic Republic.
Saeed Namaki made the announcement at a televised news conference. He added that schools and universities will remain closed through Nowruz, the Persian New Year, on March 20.
He said people should stay in their vehicles at gas stations and allow attendants to fill their gas tanks to avoid the spread of the virus.
There are now over 3,150 cases of the virus across the Mideast. Of those outside Iran in the region, most link back to the Islamic Republic. There, authorities say the virus has killed at least 92 people amid 2,922 confirmed cases. Iran and Italy have the world’s highest death tolls outside of China.

Topics: China Coronavirus Iran

Related

Middle-East
Bethlehem church to close after suspected coronavirus cases
Live
Middle-East
LIVE - Coronavirus in the Middle East: Churches closed in Bethlehem, new cases in Oman, Kuwait and Morocco

Palestinian health ministry issues coronavirus directive shutting schools, hotels

Updated 05 March 2020
Arab News

Palestinian health ministry issues coronavirus directive shutting schools, hotels

  • Palestine has confirmed its first case of coronavirus
Updated 05 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The Palestinian health ministry issued a statement on Thursday advising the health, tourism and security sectors to take extra measures to control the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

The addiction center and the state’s Angel Hotel will be transformed into quarantined treatment facilities for infected coronavirus cases.

The ministry, in accordance with the World Health Organization (WHO), has also advised the health sector to deal with foreign delegations.

The health ministry said the sector must comply with its instructions with regards to collecting samples from people suspected of carrying the virus.

In the tourism sector, Palestine will stop receiving groups of tourists and will cancel hotel reservations for all people visiting the country.

In the security sector, the country will activate its emergency plan in Bethlehem, Jericho and Al-Aghwar provinces.

The country will also close all educational institutions, training centers, mosques and churches in Bethlehem for 14 days.

The ministry also said it will ban all events, conferences and community and sports activities in the province for 14 days.

Related

Live
Middle-East
LIVE - Coronavirus in the Middle East: Churches closed in Bethlehem, new cases in Oman, Kuwait and Morocco
Developing
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces three more cases of coronavirus 

Latest updates

Artificial Intelligence to add more than $133bn to Saudi Arabia’s GDP
HSBC sends over 100 London staff home over coronavirus case
Palestinian health ministry issues coronavirus directive shutting schools, hotels
Saudi Arabia announces three more cases of coronavirus 
King Salman meets UK foreign secretary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.