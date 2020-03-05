You are here

Building collapses in Pakistani port city, killing 11 people

Pakistani volunteers look for survivors amid the rubble of a collapsed building in Karachi, Pakistan, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP)
Pakistani volunteers look for survivors amid the rubble of a collapsed building in Karachi, Pakistan, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP)
Pakistani volunteers rescue a child from amid the debris of a collapsed building in Karachi, Pakistan, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP)
A Pakistani volunteer moves an injured girl from the rubble of a collapsed five-storey residential building in Karachi on March 5, 2020. (AFP)
  • Several people were still trapped under the building's rubble late Thursday
  • Hospitals received 11 bodies and 33 injured victims after the building collapsed
KARACHI: A multistory building that was being expanded in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi collapsed Thursday, killing at least 11 people, including women and children, officials said.
Several people were still trapped under the building's rubble late Thursday. The building also fell on two nearby homes, causing casualties, police said.
Salma Kauser, a health official, said hospitals received 11 bodies and 33 injured victims after the building collapsed in the Golimar residential neighborhood.
Police said the owner of the building was having a fifth floor added at the time of the collapse.
The narrowness of the building's street was preventing rescuers from bringing in more heavy equipment, police and witnesses said.
Building collapses are common in Pakistan as many are poorly constructed with cheap building materials and safety guidelines ignored to cut costs.

Topics: Pakistan Building collapse

