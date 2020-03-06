You are here

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad reports $870m loss in 2019

In February, Etihad announced it would sell 38 aircraft to an investment firm and a leasing company in a deal valued at $1 billion. (AFP)
Updated 06 March 2020
AP

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s long-troubled national carrier Etihad has reported losses of $870 million in 2019 after losing billions in recent years, calling the result “encouraging.”

Since 2016, Etihad has lost a total of $5.62 billion as its strategy of aggressively buying stakes in airlines from Europe to Australia exposed the company to major losses.

The company has since started to claw its way out of financial trouble. 

In February, Etihad announced it would sell 38 aircraft to an investment firm and a leasing company in a deal valued at $1 billion. Etihad said that revenue would be reflected in its 2020 results.

“There’s still some way to go but progress made in 2019, and cumulatively since 2017, has instilled in us a renewed vigour and determination to push ahead and implement the changes needed to continue this positive trajectory,” Etihad CEO Tony Douglas said in a statement.

By comparison, Etihad lost $1.28 billion in 2018. Etihad reported losses of $1.52 billion for 2017 and $1.95 billion in 2016.

Etihad reported revenues of $5.6 billion, compared to $5.9 billion in 2018. It carried 17.5 million passengers last year, down from 17.8 million in 2018. It attributed the lower revenues to cutting back on routes as part of its restructuring plans.

Etihad also has restructured planned aircraft purchases from Airbus and Boeing. It said its fleet now has 101 aircraft in it, down from 106 the year before.

Abu Dhabi’s rulers launched Etihad in 2003, competing with the established Dubai government-owned carrier Emirates that flies out of Dubai International Airport only 115 km away. In 2018, Etihad began loaning pilots to Emirates under a new program. Both Emirates and Etihad compete in the long-haul carrier market, using their nation’s location between East and West to their advantage.

Both airlines continued to fly to Beijing amid the ongoing outbreak of the new coronavirus, even as other Western airlines have cut flights.

Etihad has asked cabin crew to consider bringing forward paid leave from later this year to April, due to the shrinking demand.

“Global restrictions on travel and retiming of events have caused many passengers to change their travel arrangements, and the airline is among many realigning resources to accommodate these changes,” it said in a statement.

The hard times have forced Etihad to sharply reduce its orders from Airbus and Boeing, canceling dozens of aircraft in the process.

Topics: Etihad

Dollar’s rally sputters as investors eye more Fed cuts

Updated 06 March 2020
Reuters

NEW YORK: Monetary policy easing in the US fueled by worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus is endangering the dollar’s years-long rally and giving a boost to currencies around the world.

The US Dollar Currency Index shed most of its gains for the year over the last few days, as expectations grew that the Federal Reserve would ease rates to cushion the
US economy from the ripple
effects of the a spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The Fed acted on Tuesday, delivering a 50-basis point emergency rate cut, with many traders expecting at least two more such moves in coming months.

But while US policy rates, which stand at a target range of 1.00 percent to 1.25 percent, have more room to fall, many rates in Europe and Japan are already below zero and monetary authorities there are hesitant to lower them
much further.

Officials in those countries have discussed the prospects of using fiscal measures to boost their economies, which some believe could support their currencies, further narrowing the gap in yields that has drawn income-seeking investors to the dollar in recent years.

At the same time, the dollar has been pressured by a powerful rally in the euro fueled by risk-averse investors unwinding carry trades, a strategy that involves borrowing in a low-yielding currency to invest in a higher-yielding one.

The eurozone’s ultra-low interest rates have made the single currency a popular funding vehicle for such strategies, which have become less appealing as market volatility
has grown.

Net futures bets against the euro by hedge funds and other speculative traders were at a more than three-year high, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission data through the week of Feb. 25.

“Prepare for further dollar weakness,” Mark Haefele, global chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note to the firm’s clients.

The firm is recommending that clients bet on the British pound to rise against the US currency, on the belief that the UK government is likely to deliver fiscal easing.

A weaker dollar would be a boon for US multinationals that have already taken a hit from the coronavirus’ impact on global business conditions because it makes it less expensive to convert foreign profits into the US currency.

A falling greenback could also soften the coronavirus’ impact on the economies of developing countries, making it easier for them to service their dollar-denominated debt.

The dollar index is down about 2.5 percent from its year high. It remains up about 10 percent from a low hit in early 2018.

Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at Australian FX-service provider AxiCorp, is recommending betting on the Japanese yen and euro to rise against the US currency as the Fed cuts
rates further.

Fed funds futures for June 2020 on Friday implied traders are pricing in an 84 percent chance of at least a 25 basis point rate cut at that month’s meeting.

“With the Fed cutting again and the ECB limited in scope, US dollar weakens,” Innes said. “I’m more committed to dollar short than at any time in the last tow years.”

Other investors, however, have noted that expectations that the outbreak will be less damaging to the US economy than others may work in the dollar’s favor.

“We have very, very strong safe-haven flows helping to stabilize the trade-weighted dollar on a global basis,” said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.

“What we could be looking at is a multi-stage cycle here where the dollar falls a bit but eventually recovers as the spread of coronavirus continues to impact economies elsewhere,” he said.

Topics: Currencies

What We Are Reading Today: Lives of Houses

