You are here

  • Home
  • Passenger satisfaction grows at Saudi airports 

Passenger satisfaction grows at Saudi airports 

In a positive sign, passenger satisfaction at Saudi Arabia’s international airports has been consistently going up. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jq2k7

Updated 06 March 2020
SPA

Passenger satisfaction grows at Saudi airports 

Updated 06 March 2020
SPA

RIYADH: Passenger satisfaction rose last month by 4 percent at Saudi Arabia’s international airports, up from 73 percent in January, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said on Thursday.

More than 700,000 passengers participated in the GACA survey, according to which the overall satisfaction rate was 77 percent. Passengers were asked about cleanliness, airport services and travel and ground services procedures. 

The survey included King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah.

The goal of such surveys is to improve the quality of services provided to passengers and visitors throughout the Kingdom’s airports in line with Saudi Vision 2030, which calls for the highest international standards to be applied in the field of passenger services.

 

 

 

 

Topics: General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) King Khalid International Airport Vision 2030

Related

Saudi Arabia
Passengers report 75% satisfaction rate at Saudi airports: aviation authority
Saudi Arabia
72% of passengers satisfied with services at Saudi airports

On International Women's Day, Saudi women celebrate new freedoms

Hala Hussein Alireza makes a life-changing journey on June 24, 2018 after Saudi Arabia ended a ban on women driving. Opposite: An end to passport restrictions has opened new horizons for women in the Kingdom. (AFP)
Updated 08 March 2020
NOOR NUGALI

On International Women's Day, Saudi women celebrate new freedoms

  • Until recently, women had to rely on a male guardians for most aspects of their everyday life
  • The present generation is living in a golden age, where gender will no longer be an obstacle
Updated 08 March 2020
NOOR NUGALI

RIYADH: Life for a woman in Saudi Arabia, especially a Saudi woman, was full of frustrations until recently.

Women were treated as second-class citizens and had to rely on a male guardians (mihram) for most aspects of their everyday life. Accomplishing anything independently was almost impossible without a mihram. An adult female was unable to travel without the consent of a man. Saudi women had to adhere to social rules implemented by extreme conservatives and could not apply for jobs or dine out without the permission or company of a male guardian.
Slowly but surely King Salman paved the way for women to live independently, free from these restrictions.  On Aug. 1, 2019, a decree signed by King Salman declared that Saudi women no longer needed permission from a male guardian to travel or obtain a passport.
It was a life-changing moment for Saudi women, no matter how small it seemed to the outside world. And since that decree less than a year ago, coupled with the 2017 ruling — enforced in 2018 — allowing Saudi women to drive, Saudi women are flourishing and becoming more active in the workforce.
Balqis Fahad, a widow with three children, told Arab News that she wept on the day the royal decree was announced. Fahad’s husband died when she was pregnant with her third child, and her children’s futures were placed in her brother-in-law’s care.
“They were tough times,” she recalls. “He wasn’t unkind, but inevitably their lives were in his hands and we had to live according to his standards, not mine. My children and I were at (his) mercy. My children’s lives were in his hands. I wasn’t able to call the shots, the executive decision lay with him.” Those decisions ranged from choosing the schools her children attended, to whether or not they could travel.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)


For Dr. Maysa Amer, a physician, the decree did not alter much in her own life, but she recognizes the impact it had on other women. “It didn’t affect me personally, because my father gave me the green light in almost everything,” she told Arab News. “But I’m happy for those women who didn’t have my freedoms to finally get a chance to enjoy them.”  
Twenty-nine-year-old Aseel Blkhyour, an assistant consultant at the Ministry of Economy and Planning, shared the sentiments of most Saudi women. “This International Women’s Day, Saudi women celebrate the new freedoms we have been granted. Freedoms which allow us to live. Freedoms we never thought possible. Thank you, King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.”
The current generation of young Saudi women are living in a golden age — one where they can look forward to a future in which hard work and ability will take them far, and their gender will not be an obstacle.

 

Topics: International Women’s Day International Women’s Day 2020

Related

Saudi Arabia
UK official: Saudi women's progress 'striking' and 'strong'
photos
Saudi Arabia
The woman unlocking mysteries of Saudi Arabia's caves

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: The World According to Physics
Arab-American voters rally around Sanders
Lebanon ‘cannot pay’ debt of $1.2 billion
Manila hopes to recover remains of Daesh victims
Virus outbreak hits weakened Italian economy where it hurts

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.