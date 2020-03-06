Two members of British Airways staff test positive for coronavirus

LONDON: Two members of British Airways staff have tested positive for coronavirus the airline announced on Friday.

In a statement, it said: “Public Health England (PHE) has confirmed that two members of our staff have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.”

A spokesperson for the airline told Arab News the two members of staff were baggage handlers and not members of cabin crew.

They also said the two staff members had been isolated and are currently recovering at home.

Heathrow Airport, the airline’s headquarters, said in a statement: “The welfare of our passengers and colleagues is our top priority.

“A dedicated Public Health England team is operating at Heathrow to respond to any incidents at the airport, and we are working closely with them to ensure our colleagues are following their latest guidance in its entirety to protect themselves and our passengers.

“In line with Public Health England’s advice, we have enhanced thorough cleaning processes, increased the availability and provision of hand sanitisers for our colleagues and continue to advise anyone working or traveling through the airport to follow the Government’s advice to maintain good hand hygiene.”

The news follows the announcement on Friday that the number of cases of coronavirus in UK reached 163 on Friday, while a second person in the country is feared to have died from the virus.