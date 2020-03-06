You are here

  • Home
  • Chinese province reports 17 new coronavirus infections imported from Iran

Chinese province reports 17 new coronavirus infections imported from Iran

A passenger wearing a face mask walks with a broken luggage from Hongqiao International Airport to the Hongqiao Railway Station in Shanghai on Mar. 5, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jjx2p

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Chinese province reports 17 new coronavirus infections imported from Iran

  • The 17 new patients were among quarantined passengers who entered the provincial capital of Lanzhou on commercial flights from Iran between Mar. 2 and Mar. 5
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: The northwestern Chinese province of Gansu has confirmed 17 new coronavirus cases imported from Iran, bringing the total imported cases to 28, the province’s health authorities said late on Friday.
The 17 new patients were among quarantined passengers who entered the provincial capital of Lanzhou on commercial flights from Iran between Mar. 2 and Mar. 5, the Gansu Health Commission said in a statement on its website.
Before the new cases, Gansu had reported 11 imported infections from Iran. A total of 283 passengers arriving from Iran are currently under quarantine, it said.
Last month, Gansu became the first province to lower its emergency response measures from level I to level III, reflecting the lack of new infections.

Topics: China Coronavirus Iran China

Related

World
Two members of British Airways staff test positive for coronavirus
Special
Lifestyle
UAE’s Comic Con opens despite coronavirus outbreak

Two members of British Airways staff test positive for coronavirus

Updated 06 March 2020
Arab News

Two members of British Airways staff test positive for coronavirus

  • Staff members are baggage handlers
  • Heathrow Airport also releases statement on coronavirus procedures
Updated 06 March 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Two members of British Airways staff have tested positive for coronavirus the airline announced on Friday.

 In a statement, it said: “Public Health England (PHE) has confirmed that two members of our staff have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.”  

A spokesperson for the airline told Arab News the two members of staff were baggage handlers and not members of cabin crew.

They also said the two staff members had been isolated and are currently recovering at home.

Heathrow Airport, the airline’s headquarters, said in a statement: “The welfare of our passengers and colleagues is our top priority.

“A dedicated Public Health England team is operating at Heathrow to respond to any incidents at the airport, and we are working closely with them to ensure our colleagues are following their latest guidance in its entirety to protect themselves and our passengers.

“In line with Public Health England’s advice, we have enhanced thorough cleaning processes, increased the availability and provision of hand sanitisers for our colleagues and continue to advise anyone working or traveling through the airport to follow the Government’s advice to maintain good hand hygiene.”

The news follows the announcement on Friday that the number of cases of coronavirus in UK reached 163 on Friday, while a second person in the country is feared to have died from the virus.

Topics: UK coronavirus China Coronavirus

Related

Special
Lifestyle
UAE’s Comic Con opens despite coronavirus outbreak

Latest updates

Chinese province reports 17 new coronavirus infections imported from Iran
First Friday prayers held at Grand Mosque, Prophet’s mosque amid coronavirus restrictions
Two members of British Airways staff test positive for coronavirus
UAE’s Comic Con opens despite coronavirus outbreak
South African coronvirus case came via Dubai to Durban

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.