Saudi Arabia on alert as coronavirus hits 100,000 globally

Workers clean Zamzam's water point, following the outbreak of the coronavirus, at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, on March 3, 2020. (REUTERS/Ganoo Essa)
Cleaners wear protective face masks as they tidy up the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, on March 3, 2020. (REUTERS/Ganoo Essa)
Arab News

  • Work to disinfect Saudi Arabia's mosques, using eco-friendly substances, has been stepped up
  • Authorities are purifying the air inside the Grand Mosque in Makkah nine times a day
Arab News

JEDDAH: As the coronavirus continues to cross more borders, the global health crisis hit a milestone on Friday when the total number of cases topped 100,000. In Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, prayers resumed at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, with precautions in place.

COVID-19, which has already claimed nearly 3,400 lives, has spread to more US states, at least four additional countries and even breached the halls of the Vatican.

As the international markets continue to fall, the virus is increasingly threatening livelihoods as well as lives. US President Donald Trump signed an $8.3 billion bill containing measures designed to tackle the crisis. 

In Geneva, the World Health Organization, the UN’s health agency, said it has received applications for 40 potential virus tests and 20 vaccine candidates are in development. Numerous clinical trials of experimental drugs designed to combat the virus are also underway, it added.

FASTFACT

COVID-19 claims 3,400 lives

Uncertainty continues to surround the situation in Iran, one of the worst-affected nations, and whether the authorities there can control the epidemic. The number of reported infections in the country rose to more than 4,700 on Friday, with 124 deaths. 

The head of the World Food Programme, the UN’s food agency, warned of the potential for “absolute devastation” as the effects of the outbreak ripple through Africa and the Middle East. India is scrambling to stave off an epidemic that could overwhelm its underfunded, understaffed health care system.

In the US, the number of confirmed cases stands at more than 230, across 18 states. China reported 143 new cases on Friday, and the numbers continue to grow in Europe. The number of cases in Lebanon stands at 22.

Worshipers attended Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah for the first time since restrictions were announced by Saudi Arabia. At the former, groups of people prayed on the ground and top floors, on roofs and in the northern expansion area.

During his sermon at the Grand Mosque, Sheikh Abdullah Awad Al-Juhani said the emergency procedures implemented by the authorities to prevent the spread of the virus were in accordance with Shariah.

The Sacred Chamber in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, which contains the graves of Prophet Muhammad and his companions, has been closed to worshipers.

Work to disinfect the mosques, using eco-friendly substances, has been stepped up. Authorities are purifying the air inside the Grand Mosque nine times a day, and sterilizing it with UV radiation before diffusing it throughout the mosque using special air-conditioning equipment.

Mohammed Al-Jadaan, new Saudi minister of economy and planning

Arab News

Arab News

Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan has been appointed minister of economy and planning in addition to his existing role.

King Salman on Friday issued a royal decree moving Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri from his post as minister of economy and planning to become an adviser at the Royal Court.

Al-Jadaan has been the finance minister since November 2016. Prior to taking up the position, he served as chairman of the Capital Markets Authority, chairman of the Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration’s board of directors, and special adviser to the board of directors at Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia.

He was also a commercial lawyer and the co-founder of Al-Jadaan and Partners Law Firm in cooperation with Clifford Chance from 1995 to 2015.

Al-Jadaan gained a bachelor’s degree in Islamic economics from Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University and a master’s degree in legal studies from the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh.

He specialized in commercial law, financial market transactions, and directed a team of lawyers in the provision of legal services and contracts in transactions and joint ventures in the areas of energy, petrochemicals, mining, water desalination, privatization and partnership between the public and private sectors, project finance and initial public offerings on stock markets.

The minister is also chairman of the Financial Sector Development Program committee, the Fiscal Balance Program committee, the Financial Stability committee, the board of the General Authority of Customs, and the Saudi side of the subcommittee of the high-level Saudi-Chinese Joint Committee.

