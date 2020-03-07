You are here

Philippines records first community transmission of coronavirus, now has 6 cases

The health ministry recommended that President Rodrigo Duterte declare a public health emergency. (File/AFP)
Updated 07 March 2020
Reuters

  • The case involves a 62-year-old male Filipino who had not traveled abroad recently
  • The coronavirus has spread to more than 90 countries, infecting more than 100,000 people and killing over 3,400 people worldwide
MANILA: The Philippines said on Saturday it had confirmed its first case of community transmission for the new coronavirus, prompting health ministry officials to call on the president to declare a public health emergency to contain its spread.
The case involves a 62-year-old male Filipino who had not traveled abroad recently. His 59-year-old wife has also been infected, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian nation to six, the health ministry said, adding that both are being treated at a government hospital.
The health ministry declared a code red alert which calls on medical professionals to be prepared to report for duty and recommended that President Rodrigo Duterte declare a public health emergency which would help with the procurement of critical supplies as well as with quarantine measures.
“This is a preemptive call to ensure that national and local governments and public and private health care providers can prepare for possible increase in suspected and confirmed cases,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque told a news conference.
There have been three cases reported in two days. Before that, three Chinese tourists were diagnosed with the virus in January and the first week of February.
The coronavirus has spread to more than 90 countries, infecting more than 100,000 people and killing over 3,400 people worldwide.

Business & Economy
G20 finance leaders pledge ‘appropriate’ fiscal, monetary actions in coronavirus response

Two test positive for coronavirus at US conference attended by Pence

Updated 07 March 2020
AFP

Two test positive for coronavirus at US conference attended by Pence

  • Officials said on Friday that 22 new cases had been confirmed in New York state
  • Pence is leading the US response to the novel coronavirus
Updated 07 March 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON: Two people have tested positive for the new coronavirus after taking part in a pro-Israel lobby group’s conference in Washington which Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and dozens of lawmakers also attended.

The influential American Israel Public Affairs Committee said in an email to attendees, speakers and congressional offices that the infected pair had traveled from New York to go to the March 1-3 event.

“We have confirmed that at least two Policy Conference attendees from New York have tested positive for the Coronavirus,” AIPAC said in the message, posted to its Twitter account.

Officials said on Friday that 22 new cases had been confirmed in New York state, mostly in a Westchester County cluster north of New York City, bringing the total to 44.

“We have continued to remain in constant communication with the Westchester County Health Department and the DC Health Department which is coordinating with the New York Health Department, and national health authorities,” AIPAC added.

AIPAC circulated a statement later Friday it attributed to Washington health authorities saying no immediate risk to attendees had been identified. DC Public Health was unavailable for comment.

The event attracted several high-profile attendees including Pence, Pompeo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Democratic former White House hopeful Mike Bloomberg.

Pence is leading the US response to the novel coronavirus.

Lawmakers from all political stripes make an annual pilgrimage of sorts to AIPAC to pledge their support for the state of Israel on a grand stage.
About 18,000 people had been expected to travel from across the US to attend the conference, which typically attracts around two-thirds of the members of Congress.

Attendees swamped Capitol Hill in their hundreds during the event.

“If you test positive for Coronavirus, we urge you to inform your local health authorities so they can properly coordinate the response to this situation with the appropriate health authorities,” AIPAC said.

The virus has now killed more than 3,450 people and infected more than 100,000 across 92 nations since the outbreak first emerged in China in December. Over 3,000 of those deaths have been in China.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Education Ministry unveils measures to tackle coronavirus in Saud Arabia

