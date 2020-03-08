You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: The World According to Physics

What We Are Reading Today: The World According to Physics

Short Url

https://arab.news/wdymk

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The World According to Physics

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Author: Jim Al-Khalili

Shining a light on the most profound insights revealed by modern physics, Jim Al-Khalili invites us all to understand what this crucially important science tells us about the universe and the nature of reality itself.
Al-Khalili begins by introducing the fundamental concepts of space, time, energy, and matter, and then describes the three pillars of modern physics — quantum theory, relativity, and thermodynamics — showing how all three must come together if we are ever to have a full understanding of reality.
Using wonderful examples and thought-provoking analogies, Al-Khalili illuminates the physics of the extreme cosmic and quantum scales, the speculative frontiers of the field, and the physics that underpins our everyday experiences and technologies, bringing the reader up to speed with the biggest ideas in physics in just a few sittings.
Physics is revealed as an intrepid human quest for ever more foundational principles that accurately explain the natural world we see around us, an undertaking guided by core values such as honesty and doubt.

What We Are Reading Today: The Craft of College Teaching

Updated 07 March 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Craft of College Teaching

Updated 07 March 2020
Arab News

Authors: Robert DiYanni and Anton Borst

The college classroom is a place where students have the opportunity to be transformed and inspired through learning — but teachers need to understand how students actually learn.
Robert DiYanni and Anton Borst provide an accessible, hands-on guide to the craft of college teaching, giving instructors the practical tools they need to help students achieve not only academic success but also meaningful learning to last a lifetime, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
The Craft of College Teaching explains what to teach — emphasizing concepts and their relationships, not just isolated facts — as well as how to teach using active learning strategies that engage students through problems, case studies and scenarios, and practice reinforced by constructive feedback.
The book tells how to motivate students, run productive discussions, create engaging lectures, use technology effectively, and much more.
Interludes between chapters illustrate common challenges, including what to do on the first and last days of class and how to deal with student embarrassment, manage group work, and mentor students effectively.

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: The World According to Physics
Arab-American voters rally around Sanders
Lebanon ‘cannot pay’ debt of $1.2 billion
Manila hopes to recover remains of Daesh victims
Virus outbreak hits weakened Italian economy where it hurts

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.