Giorgio Armani postpones Cruise 2021 show in Dubai amid coronavirus concerns

DUBAI: Italian luxury fashion house Giorgio Armani has postponed its Cruise 2021 resort show that was set to take place in April in Dubai, amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The Cruise 2021 show was originally slated to coincide with the reopening of the iconic fashion house’s flagship store, located in Dubai Mall.

According to an official release from the Italian brand, the decision “has been taken as a precautionary measure in order to protect all the industry stakeholders, employees and guests who would be involved in the trip.”

The official announcement did not mention a new date but said that the show “will be held on the occasion of Expo 2020.”

Giorgio Armani has been taking plenty of precautionary measures in light of the ongoing uncertainty prompted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Last month during Milan Fashion Week, the label showed its Fall 2020 collection to an empty theater, opting to livestream the runway on the brand’s website, Facebook and Instagram instead.

The storied label joins a slew of other fashion brands that have canceled or postponed their upcoming cruise collections, including Prada, which had been scheduled for May 21 in Tokyo and Gucci, which was due to showcase its cruise collection in San Francisco on May 18.

The upcoming fashion weeks in Beijing and Shanghai will also be postponed due to coronavirus concerns.