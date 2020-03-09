Conference on Internet of Things opens at Riyadh convention center

You are here

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha opening a conference about the Internet of Things (IoT) on Sunday. (SPA)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha on Sunday opened a conference about the Internet of Things (IoT), the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The event was attended by Anas Al-Faris, who is president of King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), and other officials.

It runs alongside a conference on cybersecurity and is organized by KACST under the ministry’s supervision. It runs until March 10 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

The three-day conference includes presentations from 80 local and international speakers about IoT, artificial intelligence, smart technologies, big data, machine learning, fifth-generation technologies, and robots.

Statistics showed the number of IoT equipment and devices exceeded 30 billion and formed a market share of more than $200 billion, Al-Faris said, adding that the conference came at a time of heightened interest in IoT. Al-Swaha later inaugurated the exhibition accompanying the conference, and listened to participants who briefed him on their contributions.

There are 200 exhibitors and the event is expected to attract 30,000 visitors.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

