You are here

  • Home
  • Middle East travel and tourism fair in Dubai postponed over coronavirus

Middle East travel and tourism fair in Dubai postponed over coronavirus

The Arabian Travel Market (ATM) attracts thousands of people from around the world. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jrjgw

Updated 34 sec ago
Reuters

Middle East travel and tourism fair in Dubai postponed over coronavirus

  • The ATM was due to take place in Dubai in April
  • The ATM attracts thousands of people from around the globe
Updated 34 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: A regional travel and tourism exhibition in Dubai in April has been postponed to late June due to the coronavirus outbreak, organizers said on Monday.
Arabian Travel Market, one of the Middle East’s biggest travel fairs, will now take place from June 28 to July 1 instead of April 19 to 22, due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“The announcement has been made at the earliest opportunity to give as much notice as possible to all stakeholders enabling them to make the necessary arrangements to reschedule their plans, and ensure even stronger attendance in June.”
The outgoing president of the airline Emirates, Tim Clark, was due to give one of his last interviews at the event before stepping down in June. The United Arab Emirates has reported 45 coronavirus cases, which has led to major events across the country being canceled or postponed.

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19 Arabian Travel Market UAE business

Related

Business & Economy
Coronavirus: Airport passenger traffic in Asia-Pacific to post first-quarter decline

Etihad Airways suspends flights to Saudi Arabia over coronavirus

Updated 09 March 2020
Arab News

Etihad Airways suspends flights to Saudi Arabia over coronavirus

  • One of the flights will be used to repatriate Umrah pilgrims
  • The directive was in agreement with the Saudi authorities
Updated 09 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE national airline Etihad Airways has temporarily suspended all flights between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, the company announced Monday in a statement.

Etihad said the suspension was based on a request by the Saudi General Authority for Civil Aviation to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier on the same day, Saudi authorities announced they were suspending travel for Saudi citizens and foreign residents to the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, Iraq, Italy and South Korea.

Etihad Airways operate up to 12 flights per day between Abu Dhabi and the Kingdom. It has already cancelled seven flights on Monday.

Four other flights were en-route to Saudi Arabia when the directive was released.

The planes to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam were permitted to land and Saudi nationals were allowed to disembark.

But all other passengers had to remain on the plane and return to Abu Dhabi.

A fourth plane, traveling to Medina, will repatriate Umrah visitors.

Topics: China Coronavirus Etihad Airways UAE Abu Dhabi

Related

Business & Economy
Coronavirus: Airport passenger traffic in Asia-Pacific to post first-quarter decline
Lifestyle
Heiress reportedly tests positive for coronavirus after attending Milan, Paris fashion weeks

Latest updates

Amanda Bynes, Paul Michael split after 3-week engagement 
Pakistan army colonel, 2 militants killed in shootout
Rihanna opens hub for TikTok creators 
Australia sues Facebook, alleges breach of user data
Middle East travel and tourism fair in Dubai postponed over coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.