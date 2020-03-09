You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey jails Kurdish ex-mayor on terror conviction

Turkey jails Kurdish ex-mayor on terror conviction

1 / 2
Former Diyarbakır Mayor Adnan Selçuk Mızraklı has been sent to prison for terror offences. (AFP)
2 / 2
Pro-Kurdish HDP supporters gather to protest against the detention of their local politicians in Diyarbakir, October 2019. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9zkwd

Updated 30 sec ago
AFP

Turkey jails Kurdish ex-mayor on terror conviction

  • Critics argue the treatment of pro-Kurdish politicians is politically motivated
  • Turkey claims arrested politicians have links to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group
Updated 30 sec ago
AFP

ISTANBUL: A Turkish court on Monday sentenced the ex-mayor of a major Kurdish city to more than nine years in prison after convicting him of “membership in an armed terror group.”
The Turkish authorities removed from their positions more than 20 mayors from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) last year over their alleged ties to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), just months after they won local elections in March.
Critics say the suspensions were aimed at removing political opposition to Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party in the country’s southeast after poor election results.
Adnan Selcuk Mizrakli was mayor of Diyarbakir until he was suspended in August along with the mayors of Mardin and Van — all of them replaced by government-appointed trustees.
The court in Diyarbakir on Monday convicted Mizrakli, who refused to attend the final hearing, “of membership in an armed terror group,” the Anadolu state news agency reported.
Prosecutors said he attended the funerals of PKK militants and meetings that were used for the group’s propaganda.
He was sentenced to nine years, four months and 15 days in prison, Anadolu said.
The government has repeatedly claimed the HDP has links to the PKK, which has fought a bloody insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 and is listed as a terror group by Ankara and its Western allies.
The HDP says it has no official connection to the PKK but has tried to broker peace talks between the insurgents and government.
 

Topics: Turkey Erdogan PKK Kurdish

Related

World
Erdogan says will go to Belgium Monday for talks with EU
Middle-East
Explosion at police station in Turkey's Diyarbakir declared a ‘terror attack’

UN nuclear watchdog asks Iran to ‘immediately’ cooperate

Updated 09 March 2020
AFP

UN nuclear watchdog asks Iran to ‘immediately’ cooperate

  • Tehran had failed to engage ‘in substantive discussions’ to clarify the agency’s questions
  • The 2015 nuclear accord has been faltering since the US withdrew from it in 2018
Updated 09 March 2020
AFP

VIENNA: The head of the UN’s atomic watchdog on Monday urged Iran to “cooperate immediately and fully” with a landmark nuclear agreement with world powers that is hanging by a thread.
The agency called on Iran to provide access to two locations, and said Tehran had failed to engage “in substantive discussions” to clarify the agency’s questions, said Rafael Grossi, the new chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Grossi said the IAEA had raised questions “related to possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities at three locations that have not been declared by Iran.”
He added that the lack of access to two of the three sites and Iran’s failure to engage in talks was “adversely affecting the agency’s ability ... to provide credible assurance of the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities in Iran.”
An IAEA report last week revealed that Tehran refused the agency access in January to the two sites.
Diplomats say these are related to Iran’s alleged military nuclear projects in the 2000s, and not its current activities.
But the renewed focus on Iran’s historic program could add to current tensions.
Iran’s UN ambassador in Vienna, Kazem Gharib Abadi, said last week that Tehran had no obligation to grant IAEA access to sites if it deems the requests to be based on “fabricated information,” accusing the US and Israel of trying to “exert pressure on the agency.”
Israel has claimed that its intelligence services have new information on the alleged previous nuclear weapons program in Iran.
A second IAEA report last week outlined Iran’s continued breaches of the terms of the 2015 nuclear accord, but did not report any restrictions in access to nuclear facilities.
Speaking at a quarterly meeting of IAEA’s 35-member Board of Governors, Grossi said “to date, the agency has not observed any changes to Iran’s implementation of its nuclear-related commitments” since January when Tehran announced it would cease all obligations.
The 2015 accord — offering Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear activities — has been faltering since the US withdrew from it in 2018 and re-imposed harsh sanctions on Iran.
This has prompted Tehran to progressively abandon the accord’s restrictions since last year.
Other parties to the deal — China, Britain, Germany, France and Russia — have been meeting with Tehran to try to save the accord.

Topics: Iran UN iran nucelar deal

Related

Middle-East
Iran threatens to quit global nuclear treaty and build a bomb
Middle-East
Iran could have nuclear weapon within 1 to 2 years: France

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia suspends travel to and from 14 countries due to coronavirus outbreak
Turkey jails Kurdish ex-mayor on terror conviction
Brazilian models Alessandra Ambrosio and Izabel Goulart hit the dunes in Abu Dhabi
UN nuclear watchdog asks Iran to ‘immediately’ cooperate
UAE announces 14 new cases of coronavirus, brings total to 59

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.