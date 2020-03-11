You are here

North Korea grappling with 'economic losses' in fight against coronavirus

A child has her temperature taken as foreign diplomats and embassy staff prepare to board a flight to Vladivostok at Pyongyang International Airport on March 9, 2020. (AFP)
Jeff Sung

North Korea grappling with 'economic losses' in fight against coronavirus

  • Pyongyang has already closed its borders with China and Russia, and toughened its quarantine procedures to disrupt the movement of people and import of goods
SEOUL: North Korea’s efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus have come at the cost of severe economic damage, a North Korean media outlet said on Tuesday.
“North Korea is taking a series of strong anti-coronavirus measures even at the cost of enormous economic losses for the lives and safety of its people,” Urimizokkiri, a North Korean propaganda website, reported.
It is the first time that Pyongyang has talked openly about its economic problems amid the global spread of the deadly virus, even though the regime has yet to acknowledge a confirmed case in the country.
“It is not something that can be easily decided and implemented by anybody to take the ultra-strong preventive efforts to block the spread of COVID-19,” the website said. “It is because there is no task more important than ensuring the lives and safety of people.”
Nonetheless, speculation is rife that Pyongyang has concealed the spread of the deadly disease.
On Monday, a South Korean news site reported that around 180 North Korean soldiers had died from the disease in the past two months, with another 3,700 in quarantine.
“I haven’t heard of corpses being cremated in military hospitals,” an unidentified North Korean source was quoted by the Daily NK based in Seoul as saying. “The military leadership likely believes that suddenly asking the hospitals to cremate all the bodies would create a big headache for the medical staff.”
North Korean authorities have ordered military hospitals to disinfect quarantined areas with methanol, where sick soldiers are being hospitalized on a daily basis, the source added.
Pyongyang has already closed its borders with China and Russia, and toughened its quarantine procedures to disrupt the movement of people and import of goods.
However, such disruptions could hurt an already frail economy which is under heavy strain from crippling international sanctions.
“I guess COVID-19 would have a large impact on North Korea, and the regime appears to be certainly impatient,” Park Won-kon, a professor of international politics at Handong Global University, said, referring to the latest missile test-launches being conducted by the North over the past few weeks.
The Yomiuri Shimbun, a major Japanese daily, reported recently that North Korea had asked South Korea to send surgical face masks, but the request was turned down as South Korea is suffering from a shortage.
Seoul’s Unification Ministry denied the report as “groundless.”
Amid a public outcry over a lack of face masks, President Moon Jae-in’s administration announced a series of plans to control the supply of masks. The government had also announced a full ban on the exports of masks and decided to limit weekly sales in local pharmacies to two per customer.

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19

Virus outbreak fears spark panic buying in Bangladeshi capital

People wear masks as a protective measure after the first reported case of coronavirus in Dhaka, Bangladesh March 10, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 11 min 48 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

Virus outbreak fears spark panic buying in Bangladeshi capital

  • Stores in the country are reporting shortages of masks, sanitizers, and other goods
Updated 11 min 48 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Fears over an imminent coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh have sparked panic buying in the capital Dhaka, it was claimed on Tuesday.
Although the country so far only has three recorded cases of the virus, pharmacies and retail stores were reporting shortages of face masks, sanitizers, and other goods.
Tahmina Sultana, a resident of Dhaka’s Dhanmondi area, said: “As a working woman, I have to go out every day, so I bought a lot of masks at 120 Bangladeshi taka ($1.4) each, which is much higher than the regular price. We don’t know what will happen next.”
Another city dweller, Abdul Motaleb, told Arab News that he had visited seven shops to buy sanitizer but all of them were out of stock.
To cope with demand, stores in the capital are planning to start rationing certain products soon.
“Due to panic buying, we’ve run out of stock. From next week, there will be rationing on these goods with each individual limited to buying two units of a product at a time,” said Sabbir Nasir, executive director of Shwapno, the largest supermarket chain in Dhaka.
Bangladeshi authorities were keeping a cautious eye on the situation.
Mohammad Mofizul Islam, director general of the Bangladeshi National Competition Commission (NCC), a government body tasked with protecting and monitoring market monopoly and mechanism, told Arab News: “It’s true that the markets have been abnormally destabilized from Sunday evening when the news of three people contracting the coronavirus broke.
“However, opportunistic traders will have to face a serious penalty if they are proved wrong and in violation of business ethics.”
He added that the NCC had “started collecting information on the annual demands of masks and sanitizers in the country and was scanning local producers and importers too.”
Meanwhile, to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus which has globally killed more than 4,000 people, the Bangladeshi Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Tuesday installed five new thermal scanners at international airports and entry points to the country.
“Now the country has six functional thermal scanners and we are expecting a few more from the World Health Organization (WHO),” said Dr. Shahnila Ferdousi, line director at the DGHS’ center for disease control.
Authorities have also asked all Bangladeshis returning from overseas to self-quarantine for 14 days.
“If they need to go out, they must wear masks regardless of the presence of symptoms of coronavirus,” Prof. Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Diseases Control and Research (IEDCR) in Bangladesh, told media on Tuesday.
Eight people are currently under observation after displaying symptoms of the virus, while four have been quarantined.
Earlier on Tuesday, an elderly Bangladeshi couple returning from Saudi Arabia were tested for symptoms at Dhaka International Airport and have since been placed under observation at the Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital in Dhaka.

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19

