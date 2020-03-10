You are here

North Korea launches new projectiles in weapons test

A man watches a television news broadcast showing a file image of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on March 9, 2020. Nuclear-armed North Korea on March 9 fired what Japan said appeared to be ballistic missiles, a week after a similar weapons test by Pyongyang. (AFP)
Updated 10 March 2020
Jeff Sung

  • Kim Jong Un sent a reconciliatory letter two days later to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, expressing his best wishes for the South in its battle against the coronavirus outbreak
SEOUL: North Korea test-fired at least three rounds of projectiles off its east coast on Monday, a week after firing two short-range missiles, the South Korean military said.

“The militaries of South Korea and the United States are analyzing the specifics of the projectiles, and the allied forces are closely monitoring the situation in case there are additional launches,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, adding that the test was believed to be part of the North’s routine winter drills.
The projectiles were launched from the North’s eastern province of Sondok at 7:36 a.m. local time and flew around 200 kilometers at an altitude of around 50 kilometers, according to the JCS.
The National Security Council said the North’s continued artillery drills “do not help efforts to bring peace to the peninsula.”
On March 2, the North test-launched similar projectiles under the supervision of its leader Kim Jong Un.
When South Korea's presidential office expressed “strong regrets” over last week's test, Kim Jong Un’s younger sister and policy adviser Yo-jong called the reaction “idiotic.”
Kim Jong Un sent a reconciliatory letter two days later to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, expressing his best wishes for the South in its battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

A North Korea expert said the country’s flip-flopping stemmed from its anxiety over a deadlock in lifting sanctions in exchange for the regime’s commitment to nuclear disarmament.
“The recent tests appeared to be aimed at enhancing the capacities of the North’s new weapons systems with a focus on shortening the firing interval of projectiles so as to make them hard to be detected and intercepted,” Kim Dong-yup, a professor at Kyungnam University in Seoul, told Arab News.
“In my prediction, the tests are not unrelated to the spread of the coronavirus in the capital of Pyongyang. I wonder if Kim’s movement to the eastern part of the country for the past 10 days would, by any chance, be an escape from the epidemic.”
While the North claims no coronavirus cases have been reported on its soil, concerns are rising it might be trying to conceal the true scale of the outbreak.

North Korea's state-run Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported on Monday that 10,000 citizens have been placed under quarantine.

 

Global virus toll tops 4,000 with 17 more deaths in China

Test tube with Corona virus name label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020. (REUTERS)
Global virus toll tops 4,000 with 17 more deaths in China

BEIJING: The global death toll from the new coronavirus passed 4,000 on Tuesday, according to AFP figures, as China reported 17 new deaths.
The toll reached 4,011 in the outbreak that has spread to over 100 countries with more than 110,000 cases of infection.
The epidemic has disrupted global travel and forced the cancelation of everything from conferences to sporting events.
But in China, new cases have steadily declined in recent weeks, in a sign that the country’s unprecedented lockdown measures appear to be working.
There were just 19 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, the lowest number since the government started tallying infections on January 21, according to the National Health Commission.
All the new infections were in the virus epicenter, the central city of Wuhan, except for two imported cases brought in from overseas.
This means there were no indigenous cases in the rest of the country.
The 17 new deaths were all in central Hubei province — 16 in Wuhan, the capital of the province — bringing the country’s nationwide toll to 3,136.
It is the lowest daily toll since late January.
More than 80,750 people have now been infected in China, which has imposed unprecedented lockdown measures to try to control the spread of the virus.
But fears are growing that as cases of the disease grow overseas, China’s progress could be undermined by the virus being brought back into the country from other nations.
There have now been 69 imported cases, according to Chinese health officials.
The World Health Organization said Monday that more than 70 percent of those infected with the new coronavirus in China have recovered, adding that the country was “bringing its epidemic under control.”
And there were tentative signs in recent days that some of the measures to restrict the movement and gathering of people could be lifted, with some regions reopening schools or announcing dates to resume classes.
Most of the 16 makeshift hospitals opened in Wuhan have been closed — with the last two expected to shut Tuesday.
And Shanghai Disney said it was reopening its shopping and entertainment Disneytown zone in the “first step of a phased reopening,” although the amusement park remains closed.
 

