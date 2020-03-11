You are here

  • Home
  • LIVE: Coronavirus impact on Middle East grows

Opinion

Dr. Theodore Karasik

More red zones like Italy’s are coming

Read article

LIVE: Coronavirus impact on Middle East grows

Iranian pedestrians walk while wearing protective masks in Tehran on March 10, 2020 amid the spread of coronavirus in the country. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4wep3

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

LIVE: Coronavirus impact on Middle East grows

  • In Kuwait, three new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours
  • Turkey announces its first coronavirus case, a man who had recently traveled to Europe, and is in good health
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: As the Middle East continues to grapple with the coronavirus outbreak, governments in the region and around the world have been taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Wednesday, March 11 (All times in GMT)

08:38 Iraqi Kurdistan regional officials said nationals have four days to return from Iran before borders are closed.

08:25 Belgium reported its first coronavirus death, a patient who was 90 years old, according to Belga news agency.

08:10 – Iraq canceled Friday prayers in the Shiite holy city of Kerbala due to concerns about the coronavirus, a statement from the administration of the city’s holy site said on Wednesday.
Kerbala, like the neighboring holy city of Najaf, attracts Shiites pilgrims from Iraq and abroad. Prayers had already been canceled last Friday.

07:53 Bahrain has quarantined 77 of the 165 people who have been evacuated from Iran, after they tested positive for the virus.

07:44 Three new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the past 24 hours, the Kuwait health ministry said, bringing the total to 72. About 916 people have also been quarantined as a precaution against the spread of the virus. Thousands of volunteers are helping to control the spread of the virus in the country, health officials added. Kuwaiti officials likewise advised residents and citizens to avoid travel and warned against wrong information and fake news, and advised everyone to only rely on official announcements.

07:23 Thailand on Wednesday cancelled the grant of visa on arrival for 18 countries and visa exemption for three others to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the country’s interior minister said.

Previously, nationals of 18 countries or territories could use their passports or travel documents to apply for Visa on Arrival at Thai immigration checkpoints.

The 18 places include Bulgaria, Bhutan, China (including Taiwan), Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Vanuatu.

06:51 Iraq has announced its second coronavirus death in Kerbala.

06:04 – Indonesia has announced its first coronavirus death in the country.

00:09 – Bolivia has confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus, Health Minister Anibal Cruz said in a public address.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Tuesday, March 10 (All times in GMT)

19:46 – Turkey announced its first coronavirus case, a man who had recently travelled to Europe and is in good health.

“The test of a patient suspected of carrying the coronavirus returned positive,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a television broadcast.

He added that the man was likely to have contracted COVID-19 while travelling in Europe, but declined to say which country or where in Turkey the patient had been hospitalized.

This video explaining how COVID-19 transmits person to person was produced by the World Health Organisation

18:33 – In Oman, the Diwan of Royal Court issued a statement saying a committee will be formed to handle the developments resulting from coronavirus. The statement said the committee will monitor the spread of the virus and regional and international efforts taken to combat it. The committee will also follow up all procedures taken to control the spread of the virus, the statement added.

16:20 – Bahrain’s Ministry of Health announced the recovery of eight individuals from the coronavirus. The announcement brings the total number of confirmed recoveries to 30.

16:14 – In Tunisia, a sixth confirmed coronavirus case was announced on Tuesday evening, after the results of tests carried out on 44 people suspected of carrying the virus were disclosed.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Coronavirus wrecks trade war gains in Malaysia’s Silicon Valley
World
UK minister diagnosed with coronavirus, met with PM Johnson

Turkey says Syria talks with Russia positive, constructive

Updated 4 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

Turkey says Syria talks with Russia positive, constructive

  • Ankara and Moscow agreed on the cease-fire last week to stem weeks escalating clashes in Idlib
  • A Russian delegation arrived in Ankara on Tuesday for talks on the details of the ceasefire agreement
Updated 4 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

ANKARA: Talks between Turkey and Russia on the implementation of a cease-fire agreement in Syria’s Idlib region are “positive, constructive,” Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying by the state-run Anadolu news agency on Wednesday.

Ankara and Moscow agreed on the cease-fire last week to stem weeks escalating clashes in Idlib. A Russian delegation arrived in Ankara on Tuesday for talks on the details of the agreement, and Akar said the two sides were working to prepare for joint patrols on the key M4 highway, expected to begin on March 15.

Topics: Idlib Ceasefire

Related

Special
Middle-East
Battle for Syria’s Idlib takes its toll on migrants, refugees and Turkey’s ties with EU
Middle-East
Turkish defense minister sees no violations of ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib

Latest updates

Pakistani fighter pilot dies during aerobatic practice
Turkey says Syria talks with Russia positive, constructive
‘Mulan’ star Liu Yifei has a real-life princess moment in Elie Saab
Aramco to increase crude oil supply to 13 million barrels per day
Fans react to Coachella’s postponement over coronavirus fears

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.