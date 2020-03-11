You are here

  • Home
  • Taliban reject Afghan president’s conditional prisoner release plan

Taliban reject Afghan president’s conditional prisoner release plan

Above, Taliban prisoners at Kabul’s Pul-e-Charkhi jail in this Dec. 14, 2019 photo. The Taliban leadership called for the release of up to 5,000 prisoners ahead of the much sought-after peace negotiations with the US. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bzrhh

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Taliban reject Afghan president’s conditional prisoner release plan

  • Presidential decree says first round of 1,500 prisoners to be released will be selected based on age, health and the length of sentences already served
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

KABUL/PESHAWAR, Pakistan: The Taliban said on Wednesday a plan from the Afghan president to stagger the release of Taliban prisoners violated an accord they struck with the United States and they would not talk with the Afghan government until all 5,000 prisoners were freed.

A Feb. 29 pact between the Taliban and the United States has cleared with way for the withdrawal of US-led international forces after more than 18 years of war, but peace has to be negotiated between the militants and the US-backed government.

The Taliban have promised to open talks with the government as part of the accord but say the release of their 5,000 comrades held by the government was also part of the deal, and they won’t talk until all are freed.

President Ashraf Ghani has declined to release all 5,000 in one go. Instead, he has ordered the release of an initial 1,500, with the other 3,500 to be set free in parallel with progress in the peace talks.

“We never agreed to any conditional release of prisoners,” Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban based in Doha, told Reuters by phone.

“If someone claims this, it will be against the peace accord that we signed on February 29.”

The main element of the US withdrawal agreement is a Taliban promise that they will not let Afghanistan be used by terrorists to attack the United States and its allies.

The pact will let US President Donald Trump fulfil his promise to end the war and bring all of the troops home within 14 months.

The release of the prisoners — including some 1,000 government troops held by the militants — is meant to be a confidence-building measure to pave the way for the so-called intra-Afghan talks.

The conflicting positions on the issue between the Taliban and Ghani’s government appears to stem from different wording in documents exchanged between the United States and the Taliban on the one hand, and the United States and government on the other.

“It is properly explained in the peace accord that first 5,000 prisoners would be freed and then the Afghan dialogue would be initiated,” Shaheen said.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special envoy who was the key negotiator in talks with the Taliban, has urged both sides to sit down for talks on the problem.

Despite the accord between the United States and the Taliban, fighting has continued in various parts of the country.

Taliban leaders have said that their leadership council has rejected an Afghan government demand that they issue written guarantees to stop fighting.

A senior Afghan government official said that the government position as set out by Ghani would not change.

“It is not practical for us to release all 5,000 at once without a Taliban commitment for direct negotiations and a significant reduction in violence,” said the official, who declined to be identified.

The government’s decision to release the 1,500 prisoners was a gesture of good faith and the Taliban should reciprocate, the official said.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Related

Special
World
Afghans torn between hope and despair despite US-Taliban agreement

UK launches $39bn stimulus, shock rate cut to combat coronavirus

Updated 21 min 16 sec ago
AFP

UK launches $39bn stimulus, shock rate cut to combat coronavirus

Updated 21 min 16 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Britain's government and the Bank of England on Wednesday launched a coordinated emergency response to the country's "significant but temporary" economic impact from the coronavirus, pledging fiscal stimulus worth £30 billion ($39 billion) and slashing interest rates to a record-low 0.25 percent.
The effects of COVID-19 "will have a significant impact on the UK economy - but it will be temporary", finance minister Rishi Sunak told parliament as he announced a stimulus package, notably to help small businesses struck down by disruptions to supply chains and an absent workforce.
There is likely to be a "temporary disruption" to the economy while up to a fifth of the UK's working-age population could be off sick at any one time, Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak warned.
On Tuesday, it was revealed that a minister in the health department, Nadine Dorries, had tested positive for COVID-19.
Six people have died in Britain from the virus, with more than 370 confirmed cases.
"I am announcing today in total a £30-billion fiscal stimulus to support British people, British jobs and British businesses through this moment," said Sunak on delivering the government's first post-Brexit budget, one that was dominated by action to tackle the coronavirus crisis.
"If further action is needed if the situation evolves... I will not hesitate to act," added the 39-year-old finance minister in an hour-long speech outlining also plans for big UK infrastructure projects.
The Bank of England earlier revealed that at an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday, "the Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to reduce Bank Rate by 50 basis points to 0.25 percent" - its biggest cut since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago.
The reduction from 0.75 percent headed a "package of measures to help UK businesses and households bridge across the economic disruption that is likely to be associated with COVID-19", the central bank added in a statement.
The BoE "will take all necessary further steps to support the UK economy and financial system" from the coronavirus fallout, governor Mark Carney told a press conference.
Carney added that the British central bank would continue to coordinate closely with international counterparts.
The BoE noted that "although the magnitude of the economic shock from COVID-19 is highly uncertain, activity is likely to weaken materially in the United Kingdom over the coming months".
Looking ahead, "temporary, but significant, disruptions to supply chains and weaker activity could challenge cash flows and increase demand for short-term credit from households and for working capital from companies", it added, shortly before official data showed Britain's economy flatlined in January.
"Such (supply) issues are likely to be most acute for smaller businesses," the bank warned.
BoE policymakers voted also at Tuesday's meeting to allow retail banks in Britain to provide cheap lending to businesses, aided by central bank reserves.
Sunak meanwhile presented the country's first annual budget statement since Britain departed the European Union on January 31 - and after his predecessor Sajid Javid resigned unexpectedly last month.
The chancellor, who had been Javid's deputy, was promoted when his boss quit rather than accept Prime Minister Boris Johnson's demand to sack all his political advisers.
Johnson wants greater say over Treasury policy following his election victory that ended more than three years of political wrangling over Brexit and allowed Britain to finally quit the EU less than six weeks ago.
To date, the divorce has resulted in more than £4.0 billion in extra government spending.
Britain and the EU have begun negotiations on a new trade deal but only have until December 31, when a post-Brexit transition period ends, to nail down the details.

Topics: China Coronavirus UK rishi sunak

Related

Middle-East
Iran: Coronavirus kills 63 more, death toll climbs to 354
Middle-East
Iraq cancels Friday prayers in Shiite holy city of Kerbala over coronavirus fears

Latest updates

UK launches $39bn stimulus, shock rate cut to combat coronavirus
Saudi UN envoy calls for wider terror sanctions
Police incident over suspicious vehicle in central London ends
Korean muralist stages first exhibition in Middle East
Pope holds his first ever virtual general audience with Italy on lockdown

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.