LIVE: Middle East countries report more coronavirus cases

DUBAI: Governments in the Middle East and the rest of the world have taken more precautionary measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, including travel restrictions, work and class suspensions and quarantines.

Thursday, March 12 (All times in GMT)

11:21 –The top UN rights body decided Thursday to suspend its main annual session at the end of this week over the new coronavirus pandemic.

A proposal presented by Human Rights Council president Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger “to suspend the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council on the 13th of March until further notice,” was met with no objections.

11:17 – Poland has reported its first death from coronavirus, authorities said. So far 47 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed.

11:07 – Dubai airline Emirates has suspended more flights after the WHO declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic. Services to the following destinations were cancelled: Fort Lauderdale: March 13 to March 31; New York JFK – Milan: March 11 to April 3; New York EWR – Athens: March 13 to April 3; Venice: from March 12 to April 3; Milan: March 13 to April 13; Bologna: March 13 to April 13; Rome: March 14 to April 13 and Kuwait: from March 14 to March 31.

10:53 – There are now 2,078 coronavirus cases in Germany, Welt newspaper has reported, citing John Hopkins University statistics.

10:34 – Iran reports 1,075 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, and deaths have risen to 429.

10:29 – The Dubai government has allowed public sector employees to work from home via a remote work system as a precaution against coronavirus. Dubai authorities also banned the serving of shishas in cafes in the emirate.

#Dubai Government directs all shisha cafes and coffee shops to stop serving Shisha immediately for 2 weeks as a precautionary measure. pic.twitter.com/1bILyUtvFt — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 12, 2020

10:22 – Rome authorities said they would shut Ciampino airport and close the terminal at Fiumicino as Italy contends with a coronavirus outbreak.

10:00 – Spain’s Equality Minister Irene Montero was diagnosed with coronavirus and Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias was quarantined.

Spanish cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday will only be attended by ministers whose presence is needed to approve new coronavirus measures and all other upcoming Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s meetings will be held via video conference.

09:08 – Slovenia plans to close all schools from Monday in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Marjan Sarec said on Thursday.

“This decree is necessary...in this situation,” Sarec said on social media, giving no details on how long the schools will be closed.

Slovenia has so far confirmed 57 cases of coronavirus.

09:08 – Coronavirus death toll in Lebanon has risen to 3, authorities have reported.

09:02 – Iran has asked the International Monetary Fund for emergency funding to help it fight the coronavirus outbreak, which has hit the Islamic Republic hard, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet on Thursday.

07:58 – Algeria has registered its first death from the coronavirus, the health ministry announced on Thursday.

No further details on the death were provided in the ministry statement, cited by the official APS press agency.

Another five new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases on Algerian soil to 24, the ministry added.

A 25th case -- and the first registered in the country -- concerns an Italian who tested positive in February but who has since left Algeria.

Of the five new cases announced on Thursday, two are Algerians who had been in France.

They have been hospitalised in the Souk Ahras area of eastern Algeria, and the Kabylie region east of the capital Algiers.

The three others were being treated in a hospital in the Blida area, southwest of Algiers, the health ministry said.

Already in Blida, 17 members of the same family had been infected with the virus, in connection with confirmed cases among Algerians in France.

The health ministry urged all Algerians planning to travel to countries where the novel coronavirus is active to defer their trips, and for Algerians returning from those countries to postpone "family visits unless absolutely necessary".

07:46 – The Kuwait health ministry said five coronavirus patients have recovered, but eight new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, five of them were Egyptians. A total 75 patients were receiving treatment, and one case was in critical condition, the ministry said.

07:30 – China has passed the peak of the coronavirus epidemic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. The comments were made by commission spokesperson Mi Feng at a news conference.

07:08 – The UAE government has urged citizens to avoid traveling to India due to coronavirus fears, state news agency WAM reported.

The warning came after India said they will not allow any visitors with Indian visa into the country.

#الإمارات تهيب بمواطنيها عدم السفر إلى #الهند حرصا على سلامتهم وذلك في ظل انتشار فيروس #كورونا المستجد في عدد من الدول#وام pic.twitter.com/lBjKR8YiN3 — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) March 12, 2020

06:32 – The EU will on Thursday assess the travel ban on Europe imposed by US President Donald Trump, European Council President Charles Michel said, adding: “Economic disruption must be avoided.”

The tweet by Michel, who coordinates action by the leaders of the EU’s 27 member states, followed an overnight decision by Trump to suspend travel from Europe — but not Britain which is no longer part of the bloc — to the US for 30 days in a bid to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

06:03 – The Omani embassy in New Delhi said nationals who wish to travel to India should wait until the coronavirus situation is under control. “We would like to inform that the Indian government has issued a decision to cancel the entry visas due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, and citizens who wish to travel should wait until the situation is under control,” the embassy said in a statement.

05:41 – South Korea reported 114 new cases of the coronavirus and six more deaths, resuming a relative decline in new cases after a spike the day before. The new cases bring the country’s total to 7,869, with 66 deaths, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

05:38 – The Kuwait Stock Exchange has suspended its operations.

05:25 – Australia’s government said it would pump $11.4 billion (A$17.6 billion) into the economy to try to stop the coronavirus outbreak triggering a recession, as it weighed an extension of travel restrictions following a formal pandemic declaration. Further to halting to the disease spread, the Australian government said it would extend by a week existing travel bans on China, Iran, South Korea and Italy, which have reported higher numbers of people with the illness, while an emergency health committee would review whether to place a travel ban on all of Europe.

04:05 – Thailand reported 11 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 70, health officials said.

All of the new patients had socialized and shared drinks, health officials said, adding that a tourist from Hong Kong had been the source of the infection.

“The Hong Kong tourist came alone and already went back. The 11 infected are all Thai,” said Sopon Iamsirithawon, director-general of the Communicable Diseases Department.







A bus station staff member takes the temperature of a passenger before he boards his bus in Thailand’s southern province of Narathiwat on March 11, 2020. (AFP)



04:40 – Greece reported its first fatality from a coronavirus infection on Thursday, a 66-year old man who had returned from a religious pilgrimage to Israel and Egypt at the end of February.

The deceased had underlying health issues, the health ministry said in a statement. There were 99 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Greece by late Wednesday.

03:52 – The Abu Dhabi government said in a tweet on Thursday that it activated a remote work system for some of its employees, “to ensure the smoothness and efficiency of all procedures, in order to accelerate the digital transformation.”

Abu Dhabi government activates the "remote work" system for some of its employees, thanks to its advanced technical system and technological readiness, to ensure the smoothness and efficiency of all procedures, in order to accelerate the digital transformation — Abu Dhabi Government Media Office (@admediaoffice) March 12, 2020

02:00 – The NBA has suspended play starting on Thursday after a Utah Jazz player preliminarily tested positive for the new coronavirus.

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

Wednesday, March 11 (All times in GMT)

20:03 – Kuwait’s ministries of interior and information have filed lawsuits against people spreading rumours about the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday.

“We will not tolerate those who spread rumors and they will be held accountable,” Deputy Premier, Minister of Interior and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh said.







People wearing protective masks wait at a bus station in Kuwait City. (AFP file photo)



18:27 – The Royal Oman Police on Wednesday started a coordinated plan that aims to end the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the country’s officers continue to serve the people in a timely manner.

The plan includes training and educating police officers to avoid the spread of infection among its staff, as well as providing protection and virus testing devices.

18:15 – Morocco reported its sixth coronavirus case, a Senegalese patient who arrived from France to the city of Fes.

17:16 – Kuwait has banned of gatherings at restaurants and coffee shops, including those inside shopping malls.

16:57 – The Kuwaiti government said it will suspend work in all government departments starting Thursday and to be resumed on March 29, the government spokesman said.

16:06 – Bahrain’s health ministry announced five coronavirus recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 35.

15:22 – Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism has ordered the banning of serving shisha in all hotels and tourism facilities as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

15:09 – Oman Air said on Wednesday it will temporally suspend all flights to Saudi Arabia to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

14:35 – Kuwait’s health ministry reported three coronavirus recoveries in the country. This brings the total number of recoveries to five.