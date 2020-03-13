You are here

Turkey, Russia agree joint patrols in Syria's Idlib as sit-in protests begin on M4 highway

This picture taken on March 12, 2020 shows an aerial view outside the northwestern Syrian town of Ariha, in the war-battered Idlib province, shows a view of the M4 highway, which links the northern Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Latakia. (AFP)
AFP

  • Syrians started a sit-in on the highway in protest of the patrols on Friday
AFP

ANKARA: Turkish and Russian officials agreed Friday to start joint patrols in Syria’s Idlib at the weekend, Turkey’s defense minister said, following a fragile cease-fire in the last rebel stronghold.

“Both sides have signed the prepared text, and it has entered into force. We will see the first application of this with joint patrols on March 15 along the M4 highway,” said Hulusi Akar, quoted by state news agency Anadolu.

A Russian military delegation has been in Ankara since Tuesday to work out the details of a cease-fire agreed on March 5 in Moscow between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The accord stated that a security corridor with joint Turkish-Russian patrols would be established along the key M4 highway of the northwestern province.

Meanwhile, Syrians started a sit-in on the highway in protest of the patrols on Friday.

“Joint coordination centers will be set up with Russia where the activities will be managed together,” the minister added.

Akar repeated Turkey’s wish for the cease-fire to be “lasting.”

Idlib had suffered heavy bombardment by Syrian forces and Russian warplanes since December, killing hundreds of civilians and forcing nearly a million to flee toward the Turkish border.

Despite being on opposing sides of the nine-year war, Turkey and Russia have worked closely on Syria, especially regarding developments in Idlib.

Turkey supports certain rebel groups in Idlib and has military observation posts under a previous cease-fire deal agreed with Russia in 2018.

Topics: Middle East Turkey Russia Syria Idlib

Death toll at 21 as Egypt storms, flooding enter second day

  • Most of the fatalities took place in the country's rural areas and run-down slums
  • At least six children died, either from electrocution or rubble after heavy rains knocked down their houses
CAIRO: Thunderstorms and flooding around Egypt entered a second day Friday, interrupting daily life in much of the country, including the capital Cairo, as the death toll rose to 21, authorities said.
Most of the fatalities took place in the country's rural areas and run-down slums. At least six children died, either from electrocution or rubble after heavy rains knocked down their houses.
Since the rains hit late Wednesday and early Thursday, social media has been inundated with images and video showing flooded roads and villages as well as water-filled apartments in some of Cairo's richest neighborhoods.

A man rides a cart during a thunderstorm and heavy rains in Cairo, as the government announced a day off while the rain exceeds the infrastructure's capacity in most cities, Egypt Mar. 12, 2020. (Reuters)


Chaos always accompanies bad weather in Egypt, raising questions about the country’s poor infrastructure and dilapidated sewage and drainage systems. To minimize the impact of bad weather, the government closed down schools and suspended work in businesses and government offices after forecasters warned of heavy rains and flooding across much of the country through Saturday.

A man tries to fix an auto rickshaw during a thunderstorm and heavy rains in downtown of Cairo, as the government announced a day off while the rain exceeds the infrastructure's capacity in most cities, in Egypt Mar. 12, 2020. (Reuters)


Late on Thursday, Cairo’s Water Authority announced it had suspended water service to the entire megacity because heavy rain had overwhelmed the vast sewage system. Water would return when the weather improved, it said, without offering an exact time. By Friday morning water had returned to some parts of the city.
The floods forced the country's railway authorities to suspend train service nationwide. Power outages were also reported in several parts of the country, including parts of Cairo.

Topics: Egypt Storms rain

