Updated 14 March 2020
What We Are Reading Today: Billionaire Wilderness

Author: Justin Farrell

Billionaire Wilderness takes you inside the exclusive world of the ultra-wealthy, showing how today’s richest people are using the natural environment to solve the existential dilemmas they face. Justin Farrell spent five years in Teton County, Wyoming, the richest county in the US, and a community where income inequality is the worst in the nation.
He conducted hundreds of in-depth interviews, gaining unprecedented access to tech CEOs, Wall Street financiers, oil magnates, and other prominent figures in business and politics. He also talked with the rural poor who live among the ultra-wealthy and often work for them, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
The result is a penetrating account of the far-reaching consequences of the massive accrual of wealth, and an eye-opening and sometimes troubling portrait of a changing American West where romanticizing rural poverty and conserving nature can be lucrative—socially as well as financially.
Billionaire Wilderness reveals how the ultra-wealthy are buying up the land and leveraging one of the most pristine ecosystems in the world.

Of the four fundamental forces of nature, gravity might be the least understood and yet the one with which we are most intimate. 

On Gravity combines depth with accessibility to take us on a compelling tour of Einstein’s general theory of relativity, says a review on the Princeton University Press website. 

A. Zee begins with the discovery of gravity waves, then explains how gravity can be understood in comparison to other classical field theories, presents the idea of curved spacetime, and explores black holes and Hawking radiation. 

Zee travels as far as the theory reaches, leaving us with tantalizing hints of the unknown, from the intransigence of quantum gravity to the mysteries of dark matter. 

Infused with Zee’s signature warmth and fresh style, On Gravity opens a unique pathway to comprehending relativity, gravity, spacetime, and the workings of the universe.

