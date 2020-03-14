What We Are Reading Today: Billionaire Wilderness

What We Are Reading Today: On Gravity by A. Zee

Of the four fundamental forces of nature, gravity might be the least understood and yet the one with which we are most intimate.

On Gravity combines depth with accessibility to take us on a compelling tour of Einstein’s general theory of relativity, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.

A. Zee begins with the discovery of gravity waves, then explains how gravity can be understood in comparison to other classical field theories, presents the idea of curved spacetime, and explores black holes and Hawking radiation.

Zee travels as far as the theory reaches, leaving us with tantalizing hints of the unknown, from the intransigence of quantum gravity to the mysteries of dark matter.

Infused with Zee’s signature warmth and fresh style, On Gravity opens a unique pathway to comprehending relativity, gravity, spacetime, and the workings of the universe.