You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq officials: Rocket attack hits base housing US troops

Iraq officials: Rocket attack hits base housing US troops

On Wednesday, three servicemen, including two Americans, were killed when the base was attacked. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/55uhx

Updated 14 March 2020
AP

Iraq officials: Rocket attack hits base housing US troops

  • On Wednesday, three servicemen, including two Americans, were killed when the base was attacked
Updated 14 March 2020
AP

BAGHDAD: A barrage of rockets hit a base housing US and other coalition troops north of Baghdad, Iraqi security officials said Saturday, just days after a similar attack killed three servicemen, including two Americans.
There was no immediate word on casualties at Camp Taji, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
The officials said over a dozen rockets landed inside the base, some struck the coalition quarters while others fell on a runway used by Iraqi forces.
The attack was unusual because it occured during the day. Previous assaults on military bases housing US troops typically occurred overnight.
The earlier attack against Camp Taji on Wednesday prompted American airstrikes Friday against what US officials said were mainly weapons facilities belonging to Kataib Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militia group believed to be responsible.
However, Iraq’s military said those airstrikes killed five security force members and a civilian.
Iran-backed Shiite militia groups vowed to exact revenge for Friday’s US strikes, signalling another cycle of tit-for-tat violence between Washington and Tehran that could play out inside Iraq.
Wednesday’s attack on Camp Taji was the deadliest to target US troops in Iraq since a late December rocket attack on an Iraqi base. That attack killed a US contractor and set in motion a series of attacks that brought Iraq to the brink of war.
After the contractor was killed, American airstrikes targeting the Kataib Hezbollah led to protests at the US Embassy in Baghdad.
A US drone strike in Baghdad then killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, a top commander responsible for expeditionary operations across the wider Mideast. Iran struck back with a ballistic missile attack on US forces in Iraq, the Islamic Republic’s most direct assault on America since the 1979 seizing of the US Embassy in Tehran.
The US and Iran stepped stepped back from further attacks after the Soleimani incident. A senior US official said in late January, when US-Iran tensions had cooled, that the killing of Americans constituted a red line that could spark more violence.

Topics: Iraq US

Related

Update
Middle-East
US says Iran threat remains as Iraqi military condemns air strikes that killed six
Middle-East
Shiite militia likely to blame for killing US troops in Iraq: US general

Lebanon to declare emergency after a severe storm

Updated 14 March 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon to declare emergency after a severe storm

  • This frightening weather conditions came on top of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country
  • The 120 kilometers per hour winds destroyed highway billboards and crops, which doubled the losses of farmers who are already struggling
Updated 14 March 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese people experienced terror on Thursday night when a severe storm ravaged mountain and coastal regions, uprooted trees, caused floods and destroyed cars, refugee tents and public statues.

Several flights were diverted to Larnaca and Antalya airports after strong winds made landings at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport impossible.

This frightening weather conditions came on top of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Social media users described their experience as they stayed at home in line with the government’s directives aimed at limiting the spread of the virus. “Lebanon is flying” was the second most trending hashtag after “Stay home”. Users switched from mocking the situation to sensing its gravity.

“Here comes nature’s wrath after the unemployment, dollar, Eurobonds, banks and imported coronavirus crises. The night of strong easterly winds uprooted trees, damaged buildings and affected people. Disasters, disasters and the greatest disaster of all is the dark horizons. May God protect what is left of Lebanon,” tweeted former minister, Akram Chehayeb.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has exceeded 80, and includes an employee of the Ministry of Health.

“The infected employee works in the Ministry’s central administration. The virus was transmitted to her by one of her relatives,” the Ministry of Health announced, noting that “we are taking all the necessary measures to isolate her, identify those who were in contact with her inside and outside of the Ministry and make sure they self-quarantine at home.”

“A civil or public health emergency might be announced. The people should expect an increase of 20 cases in a single day in Lebanon,” said the Health Minister, Hamad Hassan. He denied the claims that the Ministry is concealing the actual number of cases.

60 hospital beds have been prepared at Rafik Hariri University Hospital (RHUH), which is dedicated to coronavirus-infected patients, to handle the expected increase in cases.

The head of the Lebanese Forces, Samir Geagea, blamed the government for the worsening situation, noting that “the government should adopt a so-called ‘automatic quarantine’ after failing to close air, land and sea crossings and take the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.”

The Association of Banks in Lebanon announced that banks will be closed for sterilization from Saturday, while the Minister of Education and Higher Education, Tarek Al-Majzoub, extended the closure of schools and universities for an additional week. This decision will be accompanied by efforts to set up emergency programs to finish the educational curricula and make up for the lost lessons. Worshipers stayed away from Friday prayers out of fear of transmission.

The storm caused great damage as it uprooted pine and oak trees along the roads of Mount Lebanon, broke the windows of homes and shops, destroyed parked cars, flooded roads, sent bricks flying from the roofs of houses and caused a power cut when some electricity poles fell, which also disconnected cellphone lines in the affected areas.

The 120 kilometers per hour winds destroyed highway billboards and crops, which doubled the losses of farmers who are already struggling.

Some post-storm tweets considered that Friday the 13th and the destruction of a statue of Mary in the storm were very bad signs.

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Special
Middle-East
79-year-old man becomes third victim in Lebanon; 15 nurses quarantined 
photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi humanitarian agency provides aid in Lebanon, Yemen, Sudan

Latest updates

Christchurch attack: How a horrific tragedy brought out hope for humanity
‘We are human, our hearts are not made of stone:’ Saudi minister who received Kiwi pilgrims after the 2019 attack
Chrischurch attack survivor says shooting ‘damaged him for life’
UAE Internet access disrupted after ‘global cable cut’
Embrace diverse cultures and faiths, urges imam of Christchurch’s Al-Noor Mosque

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.