Embrace diverse cultures and faiths, urges imam of Christchurch's Al-Noor Mosque

Local mosque leader was targeted by a ‘man full of hatred’ in the Christchurch attacks — but refuses to bow to intolerance. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
Jumana Khamis



  • March 15 marks first anniversary of deadly assault by a white supremacist on two mosques
  • Gamal Fouda says tolerance, understanding and dialogue are key to communicating with people of all backgrounds



DUBAI: “Religions can bring peace to the world — if we find the correct representatives of these religions.”

This was the message of Sheikh Gamal Fouda, imam of Al-Noor mosque in the New Zealand city of Christchurch, the target of a terror attack one year ago on Sunday.

The shootings at the mosque as well as the nearby Linwood Islamic Center on March 15, 2019, left 51 people dead and 49 wounded.

At the World Tolerance Summit in Dubai in November, Fouda recalled the moment he first saw the alleged gunman who opened fire on worshippers at the two mosques during Friday prayers.

“What happened was a horrific thing that I saw with my own eyes,” Fouda said.

“A man full of rage and anger came into our mosque, carrying weapons, directing them at the first person he met at the door.”

Fouda described the attacker as a “brainwashed” man who was “full of hatred.”

He recalled scenes of worshippers falling to the ground as they were gunned down by the attacker, who ironically was greeted with the words “hello, brother” at the mosque entrance.

“That is tolerance and that is what Islam is — when a person who is coming to kill people is greeted by the person standing in the front door,” said Fouda.

Calling on political leaders to lead by example, and embrace the diverse cultures and faiths of the world, Fouda praised New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for showing solidarity with the small immigrant community in Christchurch after what she called one of the country’s “darkest days.” 

‘If you are Muslim, I would like you to visit a non-Muslim today and say to her or him, I love you because this is my religion.’

The imam described Ardern’s address to the crowd — “New Zealand mourns with you, we are one” — as a message of inspiration to fellow leaders around the world.

Ardern received global praise for her gesture of solidarity. The New Zealand leader wore a headscarf during the memorial service that was followed by a call to prayer and a two-minute silence — events that were broadcast on national television.

Her example was followed by many women in New Zealand, who posted images on social media of themselves wearing headscarves and using the hashtags #HeadscarfForHarmony and #ScarvesInSolidarity.

“That’s what political leaders need to do — they have the power and can move things, they have the magic and they can change the scenario,” Fouda told the Dubai forum.

In his view, the tragic events of a year ago underscored the importance of “tolerance, understanding and dialogue,” which he believes are the basis of communicating with people of all backgrounds. 

He said that too often Islam is misunderstood as a religion of “violence and extreme thoughts.”

Fouda said that misinterpretations of the religion in the West are the result of language barriers. “Sometimes those who introduce Islam don’t have the correct term (or language) to explain what Islam is.”

One example is found in some Islamic books, where “jihad” is referred to as “holy war.”

“This is totally incorrect. There is no holy war in Islam. All wars are unholy,” he said.

He suggested that “peace education” be introduced in primary schools to instil values such as tolerance in children from an early age age.

Fouda concluded his address on an inspirational note, saying: “If you are Muslim, I would like you to visit a non-Muslim today and say to her or him I love you because this is my religion.”

He added: “And if you are a non-Muslim, I would also like you to go back to your country and visit an Islamic center and tell them that you love them and are ready to start a project with them. Do something human.”

Christchurch attack: How a horrific tragedy brought out hope for humanity


ONE CARLO DIAZ

Christchurch attack: How a horrific tragedy brought out hope for humanity

  • A year after the Christchurch mosque attacks, Arabs, Muslims and Kiwis came together in Dubai to recall the shocking events
  • They ahve revealed how their ties were strengthened in the face of violent intolerance



DUBAI: When news of a mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, broke on March 15 last year, New Zealanders around the world were left in a state of shock.

Recalling the day, Ma’an Jalal, an Iraqi Kiwi who lives in Dubai, said he “couldn’t believe what he was hearing.”

“Having grown up in New Zealand, I know what the people are like, and we don’t have this kind of mentality,” said Jalal, now working for the New Zealand Expo 2020 pavilion.

“It was really sad that something that happens everywhere else around the world somehow made its way to New Zealand, which is a very peaceful place,” he added.

After what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as one of New Zealand’s “darkest days,” the world came together in solidarity with the country as different social groups — Arabs, Muslims, Kiwis and others — united their voices to make a statement against hate.

For this special issue, Arab News met more than a dozen people at Kiwi-owned Raw Coffee in Dubai to discuss how the tragic events strengthened their ties.

One of the cafe owners, Kim Thompson, who has been living in the UAE for more than two decades, said that she couldn’t “make sense” of the hatred displayed by the gunman who opened fired at the mosques, killing 51 people.

Thompson has embraced both the Arab and Kiwi worlds, working with Emiratis as well as having an Emirati son-in-law.

“I was horrified. I would hate for other people to think that New Zealand was a racist country,” she said.

Cameron Thomas, who lives in Dubai with his partner Charlotte Endres and their 13-year-old daughter Isabella Thomas, said: “My mother lives in Christchurch. My sister lives there, too. They went to the first Friday prayers after the massacre and saw that it was just amazing. People showed such empathy and compassion at the memorial services.

“The hate was brought to our country; it was not made in our country. New Zealand has this image of a peaceful nation. It’s not us. It’s not who we are.

“His (the gunman’s) agenda was against Muslims, but he attacked human beings. He attacked New Zealand. He attacked our values.”

In response to the attack, women around the country donned headscarves to express support for the Muslim community. Mosques were inundated with messages of solidarity, using the words “We Are One.” 

Ghadair Al-Shemari, a Kuwaiti-born Kiwi who set up a training institute in Dubai with an Emirati-Kiwi colleague, said the response to the attacks was a “Kiwi thing.” She said she wasn’t surprised by the unity demonstrated by the country since New Zealanders have always been a caring group of people.

“Once I got sick and I was really amazed. My neighbors would come and check on me. They would ask what I wanted, what I needed and bring me food. In New Zealand, our friends are our family,” she said.

Al-Shemari said the attacks opened “deeper doors” for people in New Zealand to “learn about each other.”

“It brought an opportunity to learn about our similarities and embrace our differences,” she said.

The two worlds have much in common, according to Al-Shemari, who was a Muslim community leader in New Zealand. The island nation has a significant Muslim population, and there are similarities between the UAE and New Zealand, with both viewed as safe, diverse and open places.

Safety and diversity were among the reasons Jane Simei, an American who gave birth to her first child in New Zealand, thought it was a good place to raise a family.

“For us, one of the appeals of going to New Zealand was just how safe it was, and really how culturally unified they are as a country. They have strong ethics, morals and values,” she said.

“It was much more shocking for us to have the attack happen in a place like that than from where we’re from,” she added.

Simei praised the New Zealand prime minister’s handling of the situation: “Her response really held everyone together. When something like that happens, there’s going to be a sense of fear. She did a wonderful job quelling that fear, saying this isn’t us and we’re going to unify against this hatred.”

Matt Toogood, one of the owners of Raw Coffee, was awe-struck when, in the wake of the massacre, an imam in his Dubai neighborhood came up to him at his house and gave him a hug.

Emirati Abdulla Al-Manari, who studied and lived in New Zealand for nine years, echoed the same experience. “Something beautiful flourished out of this tragedy.”

“It was a tragedy for the Muslim community, but humanity joined at that stage. It’s a beautiful example — people should learn from what New Zealand did.”

Topics: Christchurch Memorial

