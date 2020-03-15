You are here

US ‘fairly certain’ of virus outbreak in North Korea

Passengers wearing masks as a precaution against a new coronavirus line up to check in for a flight to Vladivostok, Russia, at the Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP)
Updated 15 March 2020
Jeff Sung

  • Weapon tests seen as attempts to distract attention from public health situation
SEOUL: The coronavirus epidemic has reached North Korea despite its regime’s claims that it is immune to the disease that has originated in neighboring China, a top US general said on Friday.

“It is a closed-off nation, so we can’t say emphatically that they have cases. But we’re fairly certain they do,” Gen. Robert Abrams, commander of US Forces Korea and US-South Korea Combined Forces Command, said during a video conference with Pentagon reporters.
The four-star general has the authority to command and control both the US and South Korean military in case of war with the North. About 28,000 US troops are stationed in South Korea as a deterrent against nuclear-armed North Korea.
Abrams said North Korean forces appear to have “been on lockdown for about 30 days,” as intelligence sources indicate that the North’s air force has not flown any airplanes for the past 24 days.
North Korea’s recent test launches of short-range projectiles off its eastern coast were referred to by Abrams as “routine training again.”
Observers, however, see the move as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s attempt to distract public attention from the health situation. The country, which lacks proper health care infrastructure, may have no diagnostic capability to test people who show coronavirus symptoms.

FASTFACT

About 28,000 US troops are stationed in South Korea as deterrence against nuclear-armed North Korea.

“The latest test launch of projectiles appears to have something to do with the spread of the coronavirus,” said Park Won-dong, a professor of international politics at Handong University in Pohang, in the province of North Gyeongsang.
Pyongyang has not reported a single coronavirus case, but it has sealed off the border with China. North Korea’s state media has said the country is taking active measures to prevent local outbreaks.
Some South Korean media outlets reported last week that Pyongyang made an unofficial request to Seoul for the provision of face masks, but it was turned down as South Koreans were also struggling to secure protective gear in the wake of the outbreak.
According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 107 new cases were reported on Saturday, slightly down from 110 new cases a day earlier and 114 on Thursday. The nation’s total tally reached 8,806 cases.

Putin approves law that could keep him in power until 2036

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a trilateral meeting on Syria with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on February 14, 2019. (AFP)
AP

  • Under current law, Putin would not be able to run for president again in 2024 because of term limits, but the new measure would reset his term count, allowing him to run for two more six-year terms. He has been in power since 2000
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law on constitutional changes that could keep him in power for another 16 years, a step that must still be approved in a nationwide vote.
Putin signed the measure on Saturday, the Kremlin said, three days after it sailed through the Russian parliament with only one vote against. It must be approved by the country’s Constitutional Court and in a referendum set for April 22.
Under current law, Putin would not be able to run for president again in 2024 because of term limits, but the new measure would reset his term count, allowing him to run for two more six-year terms. He has been in power since 2000.
Other constitutional changes further strengthen the presidency and emphasize the priority of Russian law over international norms — a provision reflecting the Kremlin’s irritation with the European Court of Human Rights and other international bodies that have often issued verdicts against Russia.
The changes also outlaw same-sex marriage and mention “a belief in God” as one of Russia’s traditional values.

