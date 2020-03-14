Coronavirus: Everything you need to know

You are here

Maniatis A. Gregory and Monette Zard

The COVID-19 blame game threatens us all

As the number of coronavirus victims rises and the worldwide death toll climbs, governments across the globe are stepping up the fight against the outbreak. (Reuters)
  • Number of coronavirus victims rising and worldwide death toll climbing
LONDON: As the number of coronavirus victims rises and the worldwide death toll climbs, governments across the globe are stepping up the fight against the outbreak.

So what is coronavirus? How do you know you have it? And what should you do if you contract it? Read below to find out more…

What is coronavirus?
Coronaviruses (CoV) belong to a family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from simple colds to more severe respiratory syndromes. These include Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), which killed 35 percent of the 2,500 people infected, and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), which spread to 37 countries in 2002 and infected more than 8,000 people, killing about 750.

The virus now causing chaos around the world — Covid-19 — originated in China. In late 2019, a new strain was discovered that previously had never been identified in humans.

Like other coronaviruses, the Covid-19 pathogen jumped to the human population from an unidentified animal, scientists believe.

However, China’s national health commission confirmed in January the virus could be transmitted via human-to-human contact.

What are the symptoms?
Those who have contracted the disease have been reported as having a heavy or dry cough, high fever and the feeling of a tight chest leading to breathing difficulties.

In more severe cases, the virus can lead to pneumonia, organ failure and eventual death.

What should you do if you have it?
General advice for most people who believe they have contracted the virus is to stay home and self-isolate for at least seven days, especially if symptoms include a high temperature and/or a cough.

Health ministries around the world have also asked those who believe they have the illness to avoid visiting doctors’ surgeries, pharmacies or hospitals.

Can it be treated?
Due to the viral nature of the disease, antibiotics do not work. Measures currently used against seasonal flu also will not work. Work is continuing on a Covid-19 vaccine.

Recovery from the virus differs since symptoms and severity vary, but it largely depends on the strength of the victim’s immune system. Many of those who have died were elderly and/or were already in poor health.

Any treatments will only relieve the symptoms while your body is fighting the illness.

How is it spread?
At this stage, medical practitioners and scientists have not pinpointed exactly how Covid-19 spreads from person to person.

However, similar viruses encountered before were spread via cough droplets, and coronavirus is likely to be transmitted in the same way.

According to UK health experts, it is highly unlikely the virus can spread via packaging or food, for example.

To help limit the contagion, the World Health Organization recommends regular hand washing for at least 20 seconds at a time, or using hand sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available. People should cover the mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve (not hands) when coughing and sneezing. Avoid touching the eyes, nose or mouth if your hands are not clean.

Health experts also suggest avoiding close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness, such as coughing and sneezing.

Current situation
There are more than 150,000 cases worldwide with more than 5,600 deaths. China, the source of the pandemic, is the worst-affected country globally.

Outside of China, Iran and Italy have had the most cases and deaths. Europe and the Middle East, as well as the US, have implemented wide-ranging preventative measures in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

Christchurch anniversary: How a horrific attack brought out hope for humanity

Updated 14 March 2020
ONE CARLO DIAZ

Christchurch anniversary: How a horrific attack brought out hope for humanity

  • A year after the Christchurch mosque attacks, Arabs, Muslims and Kiwis came together in Dubai to recall the shocking events
  • They ahve revealed how their ties were strengthened in the face of violent intolerance
Updated 14 March 2020
ONE CARLO DIAZ

DUBAI: When news of a mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, broke on March 15 last year, New Zealanders around the world were left in a state of shock.

Recalling the day, Ma’an Jalal, an Iraqi Kiwi who lives in Dubai, said he “couldn’t believe what he was hearing.”

“Having grown up in New Zealand, I know what the people are like, and we don’t have this kind of mentality,” said Jalal, now working for the New Zealand Expo 2020 pavilion.

“It was really sad that something that happens everywhere else around the world somehow made its way to New Zealand, which is a very peaceful place,” he added.

After what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as one of New Zealand’s “darkest days,” the world came together in solidarity with the country as different social groups — Arabs, Muslims, Kiwis and others — united their voices to make a statement against hate.

For this special issue, Arab News met more than a dozen people at Kiwi-owned Raw Coffee in Dubai to discuss how the tragic events strengthened their ties.

One of the cafe owners, Kim Thompson, who has been living in the UAE for more than two decades, said that she couldn’t “make sense” of the hatred displayed by the gunman who opened fired at the mosques, killing 51 people.

Thompson has embraced both the Arab and Kiwi worlds, working with Emiratis as well as having an Emirati son-in-law.

“I was horrified. I would hate for other people to think that New Zealand was a racist country,” she said.

Cameron Thomas, who lives in Dubai with his partner Charlotte Endres and their 13-year-old daughter Isabella Thomas, said: “My mother lives in Christchurch. My sister lives there, too. They went to the first Friday prayers after the massacre and saw that it was just amazing. People showed such empathy and compassion at the memorial services.

“The hate was brought to our country; it was not made in our country. New Zealand has this image of a peaceful nation. It’s not us. It’s not who we are.

“His (the gunman’s) agenda was against Muslims, but he attacked human beings. He attacked New Zealand. He attacked our values.”

In response to the attack, women around the country donned headscarves to express support for the Muslim community. Mosques were inundated with messages of solidarity, using the words “We Are One.” 

Ghadair Al-Shemari, a Kuwaiti-born Kiwi who set up a training institute in Dubai with an Emirati-Kiwi colleague, said the response to the attacks was a “Kiwi thing.” She said she wasn’t surprised by the unity demonstrated by the country since New Zealanders have always been a caring group of people.

“Once I got sick and I was really amazed. My neighbors would come and check on me. They would ask what I wanted, what I needed and bring me food. In New Zealand, our friends are our family,” she said.

Al-Shemari said the attacks opened “deeper doors” for people in New Zealand to “learn about each other.”

“It brought an opportunity to learn about our similarities and embrace our differences,” she said.

The two worlds have much in common, according to Al-Shemari, who was a Muslim community leader in New Zealand. The island nation has a significant Muslim population, and there are similarities between the UAE and New Zealand, with both viewed as safe, diverse and open places.

Safety and diversity were among the reasons Jane Simei, an American who gave birth to her first child in New Zealand, thought it was a good place to raise a family.

“For us, one of the appeals of going to New Zealand was just how safe it was, and really how culturally unified they are as a country. They have strong ethics, morals and values,” she said.

“It was much more shocking for us to have the attack happen in a place like that than from where we’re from,” she added.

Simei praised the New Zealand prime minister’s handling of the situation: “Her response really held everyone together. When something like that happens, there’s going to be a sense of fear. She did a wonderful job quelling that fear, saying this isn’t us and we’re going to unify against this hatred.”

Matt Toogood, one of the owners of Raw Coffee, was awe-struck when, in the wake of the massacre, an imam in his Dubai neighborhood came up to him at his house and gave him a hug.

Emirati Abdulla Al-Manari, who studied and lived in New Zealand for nine years, echoed the same experience. “Something beautiful flourished out of this tragedy.”

“It was a tragedy for the Muslim community, but humanity joined at that stage. It’s a beautiful example — people should learn from what New Zealand did.”

