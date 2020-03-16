You are here

Tunisian beach resorts face up to coronavirus blight

Tourists ride on a horse cart near a currency exchange in Hammamet, Tunisia. (Reuters)
Updated 16 March 2020
Reuters

  Tunisia has confirmed 13 cases of the coronavirus
HAMMAMET, TUNISIA: Ammar Jouini had been optimistic about this year, hoping that after Tunisia’s tourism sector finally recovered from years of pain caused by militant attacks in 2015, his souvenir business might also be looking up.
But with the coronavirus devastating holiday bookings, he is thinking of shutting up his shop in the popular beach resort of Hammamet and seeking new work for the season. “I have to wait three or four days to sell only one piece. My costs are much higher than my income. It seems the difficulties will return again,” he said.
Tunisia had been gearing up for a season of record visitor numbers that politicians hoped would make up for gloom elsewhere in the economy. But last week Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said forecast economic growth had fallen to 1 percent from 2.7 percent, citing the virus.
In another blow to the tourist trade, Tunisia has announced it will require everyone arriving from abroad to self-isolate for two weeks.
Tourism accounts for nearly a tenth of Tunisia’s economy, is its second-biggest employer after agriculture and provides an important source of foreign currency.
The crash that followed the 2015 attacks caused gross domestic product (GDP) growth to slow to 0.5 percent that year from an expected 3 percent. It contributed to a sharp fall in the value of Tunisia’s currency the following year and ongoing economic troubles.
Tunisia agreed to a loan program in 2016 with the International Monetary Fund but it expires in April and the new government, agreed in February after months of wrangling, is now trying to negotiate a replacement.
Jouini’s shop is far from the only business facing hard times in Hammamet, where resorts stretch along the sandy beach each side of the pretty walled city and its fort.
While Jouini spoke, other souvenir sellers played football in the street, their shops empty. Nearby, Ramadan Jlassi sat with his horse-drawn carriage, waiting for customers.
He does not earn more than 10 dinars ($3.50) a day and has three sons, he said. “It is hard to buy the basics for my family,” he said.
Canceled reservations
Tunisia has confirmed 13 cases of the coronavirus.
Spring bookings at the Hasdrubal hotel, one of the smartest in town, stand at 15 percent, a quarter of the usual level in March, said general manager Samir Ncir.
“There is stagnation. Many reservations were canceled,” he said. The hotel is not yet planning to lay off staff though it may delay signing up seasonal workers, hoping that the epidemic will pass and tourists will return in
the summer.
“We expect the pattern to return at the end of May and the beginning of June. But we may have to put off signing contracts with casual workers in the summer,” he said.
But for Jouini, who has two children, the outlook is not good. “It will be complicated for me and my family because this is our only income,” he said.

Updated 16 March 2020
Frank Kane

  • Saudi state oil giant cements its position as the world’s most profitable company despite ‘exceptional challenges’
DUBAI: In what was described as an “exceptional” year, Saudi Aramco cemented its position as the world’s most profitable oil company with net income of $88.2 billion, big dividend payments and low borrowings.

The result — announced on Sunday to the Tadawul stock exchange in Riyadh where the shares are listed — was achieved despite a “difficult macroeconomic environment.” In the course of the year, Aramco was subject to attacks on its facilities, lower oil prices and output, and challenging margins in the refining and petrochemicals industries.

Last year, Aramco also notched up its first-ever international bond issue, raising $12 billion in a heavily oversubscribed offering, and in December became the most valuable company in history with its record-breaking initial public offering (IPO).

President and CEO Amin Nasser said: “2019 was an exceptional year for Saudi Aramco. Through a variety of circumstances — some planned and some not — the world was offered unprecedented insight into our agility and resilience.

“Our unique scale, low costs, and resilience came together to deliver both growth and world-leading returns, while also maintaining our position as one of the world’s most reliable energy companies.”

Amin H. Nasser, president and CEO of Saudi Aramco, described 2019 as an exceptional year for the global oil giant. (Reuters)

The financial period closed before the full effects of the coronavirus and the end of the OPEC+ oil output agreement. 

Nasser said: “The recent COVID-19 outbreak and its rapid spread illustrate the importance of agility and adaptability in an ever-changing global landscape. This is central to Saudi Aramco’s strategy, and we will ensure that we maintain the strength of our operations and our finances. In fact, we have already taken steps to rationalize our planned 2020 capital spending.”

Net income was $88.2 billion for the full-year 2019, compared to $111.1 billion in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to lower crude oil prices and production volumes, coupled with declining refining and chemical margins, and a $1.6 billion charge associated with the subsidiary Sadara Chemical Company, the financial statement said.

Despite the profit fall, Aramco remains the most profitable company in the world, ahead of others like Apple, Alphabet (owner of Google) and big Asian banks.

Free cash flow — the amount of cash a company generates after accounting for operational expenses and investment — came to $78.3 billion, and total dividend payments were $73.2 billion, of which $3.9 billion will go to ordinary investors who bought in the IPO last December. 

Aramco is committed to paying $75 billion in dividends in 2020. Capital expenditure was $32.8 billion in 2019, up from the previous year. 

“The company expects capital spending for 2020 to be between $25 billion and $30 billion in light of current market conditions and recent commodity price volatility.

“Capital expenditure for 2021 and beyond is currently under review. The company’s low upstream costs and low sustaining capital provide significant flexibility and demonstrate differentiation to its peers,” Aramco said.

Last month, Aramco committed itself to a long-term $110 billion plan to invest in the Al-Jafura gas field in the Eastern Province, another step in the strategy of getting away from burning oil for domestic power generation and, eventually, gas exports. The first phase is expected to be developed by early 2024.

In 2019, Aramco also committed to a deal with the Pubic Investment Fund to buy petrochemicals producer SABIC in a $69 billion transaction, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2020, making it one of the biggest petrochemical businesses in the world. 

“Following the attacks on two facilities in September, the company restored production levels within 11 days due to its emergency response training and procedures. As a result, it demonstrated its long-standing reputation for reliability,” Aramco said.

The company is committed to high environmental standards and has achieved among the lowest carbon intensity levels in the world from its products.

Nasser said: “As the world deals with the difficult and dual challenge of satisfying demand for more energy alongside responding to the rising desire for cleaner energy, I believe we are well positioned given our oil production is among the least carbon intensive in the world.”

The financial results were in a range expected by energy analysts, given already available price and output data. The figures will be discussed in an online conference call between Aramco executives and analysts on Monday.v

 

