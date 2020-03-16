You are here

Economic heavyweight Boeing hammered by dual crises

Boeing itself helped sow doubt this week: According to AFP banking sources, the aircraft manufacturer drew on the full $14 billion credit line it only just secured from banks last month. (Reuters)
  • ‘For years, investors believed the company was a safe bet, because it has driven multiple technological revolutions’
NEW YORK: Boeing lost $52 billion on the stock market in a week, a rout that underscores the challenges facing the aircraft manufacturer amid setbacks over the 737 MAX and the coronavirus pandemic. But Boeing remains a business behemoth key to the American economy. The industrial giant has lost all the gains amassed since President Donald Trump arrived in the White House in January 2017, which begs the question: Is the maker of the presidential plane, Air Force One, on solid financial ground?
For years, investors believed the 104-year-old company was a safe bet, because it has driven multiple technological revolutions and operates in a safe and growing market, says Richard Aboulafia, aviation expert at Teal Group.
But “these beliefs are being tested” with the 737 MAX crisis, he said. “Boeing is in distress and a lot of that is self-inflicted.”
Boeing itself helped sow doubt this week: According to AFP banking sources, the aircraft manufacturer drew on the full $14 billion credit line it only just secured from banks last month.
That request gave the impression the company is strapped for cash, said Ken Herbert at Canaccord Genuity.
Boeing, which faces a mountain of lawsuits from families of victims of the Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air crashes involving its troubled 737 MAX, wants to make sure it has enough reserves to deal with any unexpected problems in the current uncertain climate in the financial markets, sources familiar with the matter told AFP.
“There is no cash issue,” said one source. Contacted by AFP, the company declined to comment.
Boeing estimates that the MAX crisis will cost it at least $18.7 billion, which caused its debt to explode to $27 billion as of Dec. 31, 2019.
The manufacturer has neither produced nor delivered any MAX aircraft, which have been grounded for a year after the second of the two deadly crashes, which together killed 346 people.

With the return to the skies uncertain, orders are in the red, and sales of the 787, its main source of income today, have slowed.
Despite these issues “we do not believe Boeing will face a cash crunch,” Herbert said, but new difficulties are mounting due to the spread of the coronavirus.
The pandemic poses the most serious crisis for the airline industry since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, and likely will cause airlines to postpone their purchases of planes, and even cancel orders.
Delta Air Lines has decided to postpone deliveries of new aircraft, while United Airlines will only take on new aircraft if it believes it can pay for them.
“Our desire to hang in with Boeing until the return of the 737 MAX has worked out poorly, both regarding the timeline for re-certification and now more importantly with the impact of COVID-19 on aircraft demand,” said Seth Seifman at JP Morgan, who until the pandemic was among the very few Wall Street experts advising investors not to sell their Boeing shares.
But Gregori Volokhine at Meeschaert argues that Boeing “is a business like no other.” “They are so essential to the defense department that it is not a company that the government would drop,” he said. Not only does the group manufacture the KC-46 tanker as well as the F-18 and F-15 fighter jets, but it also is the leading American exporter with around 600 suppliers employing hundreds of thousands of people in the US.
The MAX assembly plant alone employs 12,000 people. When Boeing suspended production of the MAX in January, most economists believed that this decision would affect US growth in the first half.
The impact of the Boeing crisis on the economy “is bigger than what you would see in a hurricane,” said Joel Prakken, an economist at IHS Markit.

Saudi Aramco makes $88.2 billion profit in ‘difficult’ year

  • Saudi state oil giant cements its position as the world’s most profitable company despite ‘exceptional challenges’
  • ‘Capital spending for 2020 expected to be between $25 billion and $30 billion’
DUBAI: In what was described as an “exceptional” year, Saudi Aramco cemented its position as the world’s most profitable oil company with net income of $88.2 billion, big dividend payments and low borrowings.

The result — announced on Sunday to the Tadawul stock exchange in Riyadh where the shares are listed — was achieved despite a “difficult macroeconomic environment.” In the course of the year, Aramco was subject to attacks on its facilities, lower oil prices and output, and challenging margins in the refining and petrochemicals industries.

Last year, Aramco also notched up its first-ever international bond issue, raising $12 billion in a heavily oversubscribed offering, and in December became the most valuable company in history with its record-breaking initial public offering (IPO).

President and CEO Amin Nasser said: “2019 was an exceptional year for Saudi Aramco. Through a variety of circumstances — some planned and some not — the world was offered unprecedented insight into our agility and resilience.

“Our unique scale, low costs, and resilience came together to deliver both growth and world-leading returns, while also maintaining our position as one of the world’s most reliable energy companies.”

Amin H. Nasser, president and CEO of Saudi Aramco, described 2019 as an exceptional year for the global oil giant. (Reuters)

The financial period closed before the full effects of the coronavirus and the end of the OPEC+ oil output agreement. 

Nasser said: “The recent COVID-19 outbreak and its rapid spread illustrate the importance of agility and adaptability in an ever-changing global landscape. This is central to Saudi Aramco’s strategy, and we will ensure that we maintain the strength of our operations and our finances. In fact, we have already taken steps to rationalize our planned 2020 capital spending.”

Net income was $88.2 billion for the full-year 2019, compared to $111.1 billion in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to lower crude oil prices and production volumes, coupled with declining refining and chemical margins, and a $1.6 billion charge associated with the subsidiary Sadara Chemical Company, the financial statement said.

Despite the profit fall, Aramco remains the most profitable company in the world, ahead of others like Apple, Alphabet (owner of Google) and big Asian banks.

Free cash flow — the amount of cash a company generates after accounting for operational expenses and investment — came to $78.3 billion, and total dividend payments were $73.2 billion, of which $3.9 billion will go to ordinary investors who bought in the IPO last December. 

Aramco is committed to paying $75 billion in dividends in 2020. Capital expenditure was $32.8 billion in 2019, up from the previous year. 

Last month, Aramco committed itself to a long-term $110 billion plan to invest in the Al-Jafura gas field in the Eastern Province, another step in the strategy of getting away from burning oil for domestic power generation and, eventually, gas exports. The first phase is expected to be developed by early 2024.

In 2019, Aramco also committed to a deal with the Pubic Investment Fund to buy petrochemicals producer SABIC in a $69 billion transaction, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2020, making it one of the biggest petrochemical businesses in the world. 

“Following the attacks on two facilities in September, the company restored production levels within 11 days due to its emergency response training and procedures. As a result, it demonstrated its long-standing reputation for reliability,” Aramco said.

The company is committed to high environmental standards and has achieved among the lowest carbon intensity levels in the world from its products.

Nasser said: “As the world deals with the difficult and dual challenge of satisfying demand for more energy alongside responding to the rising desire for cleaner energy, I believe we are well positioned given our oil production is among the least carbon intensive in the world.”

The financial results were in a range expected by energy analysts, given already available price and output data. The figures will be discussed in an online conference call between Aramco executives and analysts on Monday.v

 

