LIVE: Middle East governments enact working from home as threat of coronavirus continues to loom

DUBAI: Some governments in the Middle East suspended work in some sectors and are asking employees to work from home.

In a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus, even major visitor destinations like Abu Dhabi and Dubai have closed down popular tourism sites and cancelled a number of public events.

Monday, March 16 (All times in GMT)

13: 20 – Egypt will halt all air traffic from its airports starting Thursday until March 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Monday.

12:43 – Turkey has suspended mass prayers in mosques due to coronavirus fears, the country’s religious affairs head said.

12:33 – Jordan has announced that it will impose mandatory quarantine on arrivals for 14 days.

11:33 – Friday prayers were suspended in Oman as a precaution against coronavirus, according to the Sultanate’s Ministry of Religious Affairs.

11:10 – Spain has registered nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 8,744, the health ministry said.

11:04 – Kuwait’s health ministry quarantines residents of a whole building after confirming some of them have been in contact with a coronavirus patient.

10:51 – Iran said on Monday that the novel coronavirus has killed 129 more people, a new record high for a single day in one of the world’s worst-hit countries.

“Our plea is that everyone take this virus seriously and in no way attempt to travel to any province,” health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference.

The latest deaths bring the overall toll to 853 fatalities since February 19, when the government announced Iran’s first two deaths from the disease.

10:44 – Qatar temporarily closes restaurants, cafes and gatherings in halls, except delivery services.

10:43 – Morocco will close eateries, cinemas, theatres, sports, public clubs, baths, and other entertainment venues starting from today over coronavirus fears, the Interior Ministry said.

Markets, and shops selling necessary goods as well as restaurants offering a delivery service are exempt, the ministry said in a statement. Morocco, which confirmed 29 coronavirus cases, including one death and one recovery, suspended all international flights, closed schools and banned gatherings of more than 50 people.

10:43 – Kuwait’s central bank cut its discount rate by 100 basis points to 1.5 percent from 2.5 percent, part of a series of precautionary measures “for the consequences of the outbreak of the coronavirus.”

09:56 – The number of coronavirus cases in Jordan has increased to 16, authorities said.

09:46 – Georgia closed its borders to foreign nationals due to coronavirus concerns.

09:37 – Malaysia reported 125 new coronavirus cases on Monday, with most linked to a religious gathering attended by around 16,000 people. The new cases bring the total tally to 553 in the country, which remains the worst affected in Southeast Asia.

09:37 – A health official in Thailand said that 33 new coronavirus cases have been recorded, bringing the tally to 147.

08:20 – Dubai tourism authorities have ordered the closure of bars, pubs and lounges, including bars within restaurants until the end of the month.

08:14 – Bahrain recorded its first coronavirus death, a 65-year old female patient who returned from Iran last month.

08:01– The Dubai stock exchange closed its trading floor as precautionary measure against coronavirus, a day after the Abu Dhabi bourse issued a similar notice.

يرجى من الجميع التكرم بتقديم الطلبات وتتبعها الكترونياً عبر الخدمات الإلكترونية، من خلال تحميل تطبيق الخدمات الذكية لسوق دبي المالي و الموقع الالكتروني https://t.co/daawIuHUZf لا تأثير للإغلاق المؤقت لقاعة التداول على استمرارية أنشطة التداول في السوق. pic.twitter.com/KTvMWzU5Ds — DubaiFinancialMarket (@DFMalerts) March 16, 2020

07:57 – Kuwait’s Ministry of Health confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19 which were detected in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile 564 people were released from quarantine after testing negative for the coronavirus, the ministry added.

07:41 – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will impose “enhanced community quarantine” across the country”s entire main island of Luzon, his spokesman said on Monday, adding to existing measures aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus.

07:11 – US humanitarian group the Peace Corps, said it will temporarily suspend all global operations and evacuate its volunteers, amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“As COVID-19 continues to spread and international travel becomes more and more challenging by the day, we are acting now to ... prevent a situation where volunteers are unable to leave their host countries,” Peace Corps Director Jody Olsen said in a letter to volunteers posted on its website.

07:05 – The Honduras was in a state of near lockdown on Monday after the government decided to send public and private sector workers home, temporarily call off flights, and suspend public transport to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The violent, impoverished Central American nation rolled out the measures late on Sunday in a bid to snuff out the virus which has so far infected six people in the country.

The measures will be in effect for seven days, the government said, bolstering a drive by a number of Central American countries to stop coronavirus.

Exceptions to the public sector suspensions include people working in healthcare, emergency services, security and national defense, customs, migration, ports and airports.

In the private sector, banks, hospitals, pharmaceutical firms, gas stations, freight operators and a few other sectors will continue to operate, the government said.

06:58 – The coronavirus outbreak in France is “very worrying” and “deteriorating very fast,” the head of the country’s health service said Monday. “The number of cases double every three days,” Jerome Salomon said on France Inter, adding that the number of seriously ill patients and those needing intensive care “runs into hundreds.”

06:41 – Italy’s government is ready to intervene again if needed as measures approved so far are not enough to support businesses through the coronavirus crisis, Italy’s Prime Minister said on Monday.

“The approved measures are not sufficient. Damage (from the coronavirus) will be serious and widespread. A true ‘reconstruction plan’ will be needed,” Giuseppe Conte told daily Corriere della Sera in an interview.

The government has said planned economic support would total some $27.94 billion and new measures to support businesses and families are expected to be approved at a cabinet meeting later on Monday.

“We are responding with rules that will allow our economy to face the costs of the emergency. We are ready, if necessary, to intervene again to relaunch the country,” the premier added.

06:39 – Oman has suspended treatment services for non-urgent and routine medical cases, whose delay does not directly affect patients’ health, until further notice.

#اعلان تعلن #وزارة_الصحة ممثلة في #المستشفى_السلطاني انه اعتبارا من تاريخ 16/03/2020 وحتى إشعار اخر سيتم تعليق الخدمات العلاجية المقدمة للحالات الروتينية الغير مستعجلة التي لا يؤثر تأخير المواعيد على صحتها بشكل مباشر مؤقتا وحتى اشعار آخر. pic.twitter.com/UUCxu2Holf — وزارة الصحة - عُمان (@OmaniMOH) March 16, 2020

06:08 – The leader of Iran’s Assembly of Experts, Hashem Kalbakani of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus

06:01 – Israel said the number of coronavirus patients has increased to 248 people, with 48 of them were diagnosed during the past 24 hours.

05:01 –Turkey identified 12 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing its total to 18, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Monday, marking the highest daily rise since the country announced its first case last week. Koca said two of the new cases were related to the first case reported in the country, seven had travelled from Europe and three from the United States. Bars and nightclubs will be temporarily closed as of Monday, the country’s Interior Ministry said.







Turkish police officers secure the area as pilgrims arrive from the airport to be quarantined in university dormitories outside Ankara on Sunday, March 15, 2020. (AP)



03:01 – Bars, restaurants and nightclubs in Los Angeles were ordered to close from midnight on Sunday until March 31 as US cities take drastic action to halt the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

“To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, I’m taking executive action to temporarily close bars, nightclubs, restaurants (except takeout/delivery), entertainment venues, and other establishments in the city of Los Angeles,” wrote Mayor Eric Garcetti on his Facebook page.

It follows a similar dramatic shutdown in New York also announced on Sunday.

01:33 – South Korea reported 74 new coronavirus infections on Monday, slightly lower than a day ago, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new cases bring the country’s total to 8,236.

The KCDC also reported that 303 more patients had fully recovered and had been released from care. A total of 1,137 people have recovered and been released so far.

South Korea has been experiencing a downward trend in new cases and the latest numbers are significantly lower than the peak of 909 cases reported on Feb. 29 and slightly down from the 76 recorded on Sunday.

Sunday, March 15 (All times in GMT)

21:31 – Jordan’s health ministry reported that the coronavirus cases toll has risen to 12, 5 nationals, 6 French and an Iraqi lady.

Another Jordanian man has recovered from coronavirus and was discharged on Friday, the ministry added.

20:42 – Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population recorded 16 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 126.

The ministry reported only two deaths and 26 recoveries.

19:43 – Iraq’s health ministry reported 14 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 124. There have been 9 deaths and 26 recoveries so far, the ministry added.

19:34 – Oman has banned the entry of all non-Omanis via all land, sea and air ports and checkpoints, except citizens of GCC states. It also imposed quarantine on all passengers arriving in the country via all land, sea and air ports and checkpoints, including Omanis.

The sultanate’ COVID-19 Supreme Committee also decided to close all parks and public play areas and suspended Friday prayers and social gatherings including wedding parties and funeral ceremonies. The decisions take effect from Tuesday, March 17.

18:21 – Bahrain has announced a reduction in the number of incoming flights to the country as well as the suspension of visas on-arrival across all entry points, until further notice, effective 3:00a.m. on Wednesday, March 18.

17:05 – UAE’s ministry of health said of three patients recovered from coronavirus, state news agency WAM reported.

This brings the total toll of recoveries in the country to 26.

15: 43 – Oman’s Ministry of Health reported two new cases of coronavirus, involving a resident and a female citizen who had a history of travel to Italy.