Dubai Financial Market closes trading floor over COVID-19 fears, but trading continues

Dubai Financial Market's trading floor is temporarily closed, but trading will continue. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 March 2020
Arab News

  • Trading on the Dubai Financial Market will continue despite the closure of the floor
  • The decision comes a day after the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange made the same decision
DUBAI: The trading floor of the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) will be temporarily closed until further notice amid coronavirus concerns, it was announced on Monday.

“The temporary closure of the trading floor doesn’t affect the trading activity as it continues as usual,” said Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Head of Operations Division of DFM, Hassan Al-Serkal.

Investors will be able to continue their activities through the DFM online and smart platforms as well as the licensed brokerage firms, Al-Serkal said.

“Clients can also submit and track their requests via DFM eServices accessible through DFM Smart Services App and DFM’s website www.dfm.ae,” he added. 

Kuwait central bank cuts discount rate by 100 bps to 1.5%

Updated 16 March 2020
Reuters

Kuwait central bank cuts discount rate by 100 bps to 1.5%

  • Bank lowered the rate as part of a series of precautionary measure against coronavirus outbreak consequences
Updated 16 March 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Kuwait’s central bank cut its discount rate by 100 basis points to 1.5 percent from 2.5 percent, setting the rate at its lowest level in history, it said in a statement on Monday.


The bank lowered the rate as part of a series of precautionary measures “for the consequences of the outbreak of the coronavirus and its implications for the national economy and the local market,” it said on Twitter.

 

