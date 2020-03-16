Dubai Financial Market closes trading floor over COVID-19 fears, but trading continues

DUBAI: The trading floor of the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) will be temporarily closed until further notice amid coronavirus concerns, it was announced on Monday.

“The temporary closure of the trading floor doesn’t affect the trading activity as it continues as usual,” said Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Head of Operations Division of DFM, Hassan Al-Serkal.

Investors will be able to continue their activities through the DFM online and smart platforms as well as the licensed brokerage firms, Al-Serkal said.

“Clients can also submit and track their requests via DFM eServices accessible through DFM Smart Services App and DFM’s website www.dfm.ae,” he added.