Civilian protests hamper new joint patrols in Idlib

Protesters surround a Turkish military M60T tank as they attempt to block traffic on the M4 highway, which links the northern Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Latakia. (AFP file photo)
Updated 17 March 2020
MENEKSE TOKYAY

  • Turkish self-interest in northwest Syria will lead to crackdown on militants it once supported, analysts tell Arab News
ANKARA: Turkish and Russian troops who began joint patrols on Sunday on the key east-west M4 highway in northwest Syria faced protests and roadblocks set up by local residents.

Militant fighters in Idlib also launched attacks despite a cease-fire agreement between Turkey and Russia signed in Moscow on March 5, and the planned route for the patrols had to be shortened.

The M4 runs from the Mediterranean through northern Syria to the Iraqi border, and has been partially closed for the past eight years. Some parts of it remain under opposition control.

“These patrols are meant to be politically symbolic, demonstrating both countries’ ability to cut through rebel-controlled Idlib and secure the highway,” Dareen Khalifa, a senior Syria analyst at the International Crisis Group, told Arab News.

But she said the blocking of the patrols by local residents suggests that the cease-fire deal is unpopular among opposition groups, who fear that Turkey will hand areas south of the M4 to Russia.

Prof. Michael Tanchum, senior fellow at the Austrian Institute for European and Security Policy, said Ankara had to cooperate with Moscow to preserve Turkey’s larger interests in Syria. “Ankara won’t tolerate these opposition groups derailing its renewed cooperation with Moscow,” he said.

“Turkey’s priority is to secure Russia’s consent to Turkey asserting its influence in Kobani and other Kurdish-dominated regions in northern Syria. As part of this objective, Turkish construction projects in the region are essential.”

LIVE: Middle East grapples as cases of coronavirus outside of China increase

Updated 2 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

LIVE: Middle East grapples as cases of coronavirus outside of China increase

Updated 2 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Countries in the Middle East and the rest of the world continue to set out new regulations regarding group gatherings as COVID-19 infections outside of China reach a higher number than inside the country.

Tuesday, March 17 (All times in GMT)

03:45 – Kazakhstan will temporarily soften banks’ prudential regulations between April 1 and Oct. 1 due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and lower oil prices, the Central Asian nation’s banking regulator said on Tuesday.

The move will make it easier for banks to maintain and expand lending by allowing them to create smaller reserves, Madina Abylkassymova, the chairwoman of the financial regulation agency, told a government meeting.

03:37 – Cambodia reported 12 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, doubling its tally to 24.

Of the new cases, 11 were people who had travelled to Malaysia for a religious event at a mosque, a statement from the Ministry of Health said.

Two others who had travelled to the same ceremony had tested positive for the virus in Cambodia over the weekend.

03:20 – The Philippine Stock Exchange was closed with no trading Tuesday after the president placed the northern part of the country including Manila in quarantine.
The exchange's CEO said the end of trading activity would be “until further notice.” The Philippines has 140 cases of infection.

Monday, March 16 (All times in GMT)

23:46 – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 9 more cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 37. Morocco has only reported one death due to coronavirus.

20:35 – Algeria suspended travel to and from five Arab and six African Sahel countries to curb the spread of coronavirus. The five Arab countries include Tunisia, Dubai, Egypt, Qatar and Jordan.

20:15 – Jordan’s Ministry of Health said the number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 29, state news agency Petra reported.

19:48 – Egypt’s Ministry of Health confirmed 40 new cases of coronavirus, which increased the total up to 166 cases.

18:50 – Iraq’s Ministry of Health recorded 6 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 133. There have been 10 reported deaths so far, and 32 recoveries.

