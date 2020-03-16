You are here

  • Home
  • Pompeo to Iraq PM: US will take action in self-defense if attacked

Pompeo to Iraq PM: US will take action in self-defense if attacked

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Iraq’s government should defend the US-led coalition helping it fight Daesh. (AFP)
Updated 39 sec ago
Reuters

Pompeo to Iraq PM: US will take action in self-defense if attacked

  • Pompeo: Iraq’s government should defend the US-led coalition helping it fight Daesh
  • ‘America will not tolerate attacks and threats to American lives’
Updated 39 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Iraq’s prime minister that the United States would take measures in self-defense if attacked, according to a statement on Monday after a rocket attack on an Iraqi base that houses US troops helping fight Islamic State.
Pompeo spoke to Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Sunday, a day after three American troops and several Iraqi forces were wounded in the second major rocket attack in the past week on an Iraqi base north of Baghdad, US and Iraqi officials said, raising the stakes in an escalating cycle of attacks and reprisals.
He said Iraq’s government should defend the US-led coalition helping it fight Daesh, according to the statement from State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus.
“Secretary Pompeo underscored that the groups responsible for these attacks must be held accountable. Secretary Pompeo noted that America will not tolerate attacks and threats to American lives and will take additional action as necessary in self-defense,” it said.
Iraq’s Joint Operations Command said 33 Katyusha rockets were launched near a section of the Taji base which houses US-led coalition troops. It said the military found seven rocket launchers and 24 unused rockets in the nearby Abu Izam area.
The Iraqi military said several Iraqi air defense servicemen were critically wounded. Two of the three wounded US troops are seriously injured and are being treated at a military hospital in Baghdad, the Pentagon said.
Longstanding antagonism between the United States and Iran has mostly played out on Iraqi soil in recent months.
Iranian-backed paramilitary groups have regularly rocketed and shelled bases in Iraq which host US forces and the area around the US Embassy in Baghdad.
The United States has in turn conducted several strikes inside Iraq, killing top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Kataib Hezbollah founder Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis in January.

UAE remains open to passengers from visa-on-arrival countries

Updated 45 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

UAE remains open to passengers from visa-on-arrival countries

Updated 45 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Travellers coming to the United Arab Emirates who qualify for visa-on-arrival will not be affected by recent travel restrictions due to coronavirus concerns.

The UAE had issued a temporary suspension of entry visas into the country effective March 17 however have exempted some countries from the ban and diplomatic passports. 

Both the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Abu Dhabi and Dubai Airport have issued a statement stating that passengers from the following countries will still be granted entry with a visa on arrival:

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship said the move was taken as a precautionary measure being initiated by the country to contain the spread of coronavirus and is in response to the World Health Organisation declaring the novel coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic.

Topics: coronavirus

Latest updates

Pompeo to Iraq PM: US will take action in self-defense if attacked
UAE remains open to passengers from visa-on-arrival countries
Rumors swirl over reported relationship between actress Yasmine Sabri and Haifa Wehbe’s ex-husband
US hip hop star Jay Electronica releases new album with track list entirely in Arabic
‘Fashion industry not glamorous,’ Creative Space Beirut founder warns designers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.