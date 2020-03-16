Pompeo to Iraq PM: US will take action in self-defense if attacked

UAE remains open to passengers from visa-on-arrival countries

Travellers coming to the United Arab Emirates who qualify for visa-on-arrival will not be affected by recent travel restrictions due to coronavirus concerns.

The UAE had issued a temporary suspension of entry visas into the country effective March 17 however have exempted some countries from the ban and diplomatic passports.

Both the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Abu Dhabi and Dubai Airport have issued a statement stating that passengers from the following countries will still be granted entry with a visa on arrival:

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship said the move was taken as a precautionary measure being initiated by the country to contain the spread of coronavirus and is in response to the World Health Organisation declaring the novel coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic.