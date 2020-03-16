You are here

  • Home
  • EU proposes Schengen travel ban, fast-track lanes to beat back coronavirus

EU proposes Schengen travel ban, fast-track lanes to beat back coronavirus

General view at a terminal of the Helmut-Schmidt-Airport during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID19) in Hamburg, Germany March 16, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/veq4e

Updated 11 sec ago
AP

EU proposes Schengen travel ban, fast-track lanes to beat back coronavirus

  • Brussels has struggled to keep up with unilateral measures by EU members to restrict travel
  • Non-Schengen EU members will be invited to apply the measures
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union moved Monday to suppress the spread of the coronavirus by restricting foreign travelers while also proposing fast-track traffic lanes to make sure vital medical equipment reaches EU citizens.
The plan was announced almost a week after a nationwide lockdown took effect in Italy, the country with the most reported virus cases in the world except for China. Spain followed suit over the weekend, while other EU nations have adopted ad hoc national measures, including partial border closures.
EU officials fear that countries acting alone and without coordination might make things more difficult for neighbors whose health-care systems are already creaking. The virus has infected more than 50,000 people across Europe and caused 2,000 deaths.
“The less travel, the more we can contain the virus," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, as she unveiled the plan that Brussels will put to to the bloc's 27 leaders at a summit to be held via video-conference on Tuesday.
She said travel restrictions into Europe should be put in place for an initial period of 30 days. Exemptions could be given to long-term residents in the EU, border area workers, family members of European nationals and diplomats.
British citizens would not be included in the ban, even though the country officially withdrew from the EU on Jan. 31
“Essential staff such as doctors, nurses, care workers, researchers and experts that help address the coronavirus should continue to be allowed in the EU," von der Leyen said.
Transport workers also could receive exemptions to ensure supplies of “essential items such as medicine, but also food and components that our factories need," she said.
On the borders inside the 26-country area of Europe that is visa- and passport-free for citizens and authorized residents, fast lanes would be set up for transporting medical supplies and essential goods. EU officials said the goal is to help cut down on traffic jams in border areas and to keep EU economies working as the disease chips away at world markets.
The overall idea is “to reduce unnecessary movement, but at the same time to ensure the movement of merchandise, of goods, so that we can guarantee as much as possible the integrity of the single market, guarantee the deliveries that are needed.” EU Council President Charles Michel said.
In recent days, the EU has been urging its members to put common health screening procedures in place at internal borders but not to block the transport of important medical equipment.
In a series of border management guidelines, the European Commission said countries should help ease the movement of workers and goods like medicines or perishable food products and livestock within Europe but refrain from imposing any other restrictions that are not science-based.
Jon Worth, a visiting lecturer at the College of Europe in Bruges, said he was not surprised that countries decided to restrict the movement of people at their borders given that health care is a matter of national responsibility, not in the hands of Brussels.
“But the single market is definitely the EU’s responsibility and they have to make sure the chain of supply does not break down," he told The Associated Press on Monday. “That will be the short-term challenge to come.”
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
To ensure they get the help they need, “essential goods and medicines must be able to cross borders as smoothly as possible. This is a time for solidarity and cooperation,” EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides tweeted, after hosting a separate virtual meeting of the bloc’s health ministers.
EU finance ministers also held coronavirus talks by computer Monday, as the disease and the efforts to combat it take their toll on the bloc’s economy.
Worth noted that the EU's limited financial means were a major obstacle in the response to the crisis and that deploying the medical aid needed across the bloc with a very restricted budget was a tall order.
“The total British NHS budget is larger than the EU's total budget for everything per year,” he said. “At EU level, you don’t have the means to sort out this problem.”

Topics: China Coronavirus coronavirus Travel ban

Related

World
UK urges end to ‘non-essential’ contact, travel to curb coronavirus spread
Special
World
Surge in Malaysia, Brunei coronavirus cases linked to religious event

Coronavirus lockdown expanded to entire Luzon island

Updated 16 March 2020
Ellie Aben

Coronavirus lockdown expanded to entire Luzon island

  • Philippine president: Country ‘at war against vicious, invisible enemy’
  • Luzon residents will be allowed to leave their homes only to buy food, medicine and other things necessary for survival
Updated 16 March 2020
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines on Monday expanded its “enhanced community quarantine” from the Metro Manila capital region to the whole of Luzon island until Easter, as the government tries to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“Pursuant to my powers as president under the constitution and RA 11332 (Republic Act to Prevent Epidemics), I’m placing the entire mainland of Luzon under quarantine until April 12, 2020, coinciding with the end of Holy Week,” President Rodrigo Duterte announced in a pre-recorded message on Monday night.

Luzon is the largest island in the country, with a population of more than 50 million. Residents will be allowed to leave their homes only to buy food, medicine and other things necessary for survival.

Duterte said the decision follows an increase in coronavirus cases in the country. The tally has reached 142, with 11 fatalities as of Monday evening.

While Metro Manila has been under quarantine since Sunday, coronavirus infections have been reported in other parts of Luzon.

“I can’t go into a guessing game. I have to act. If there’s already contagion (in other areas in Luzon) and there are cases that need to be tended to, then the government can move faster,” Duterte said.

“But let me make this clear: This isn’t martial law,” he added, as more uniformed personnel are expected to be seen on the streets to enforce quarantine procedures.

“We’re at war against a vicious and invisible enemy … In this extraordinary war, we’re all soldiers.”

With the enhanced community quarantine in effect over the entire Luzon island, all households are required to comply with strict home measures.

Mass gatherings are banned, public transportation and schools are suspended, and land, air and sea travel will be restricted.

Outbound passengers have 72 hours from the start of the quarantine to leave the Philippines from any international airport in Luzon.

Inbound international passengers in transit upon the start of the Luzon-wide quarantine will be allowed entry subject to applicable quarantine procedures.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri announced on Monday that he tested positive for coronavirus.

He said he is asymptomatic and has no fever or cough, does not feel weak and has no headache.

“This just goes to show how easily this virus is spread, therefore it’s best for everyone to stay home and stay clean,” he added.

Topics: Philippines coronavirus

Related

World
Philippines announces coronavirus lockdown of Metro Manila
World
Philippines ‘not under martial law’ as troops ready for coronavirus lockdown in Manila

Latest updates

EU proposes Schengen travel ban, fast-track lanes to beat back coronavirus
G7 pledge to ‘do whatever it takes’ to safeguard economy
Coronavirus lockdown expanded to entire Luzon island
UK urges end to ‘non-essential’ contact, travel to curb coronavirus spread
UAE suspends prayer in all places of worship for four weeks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.