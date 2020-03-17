Rockets hit Iraq base hosting foreign troops: military

You are here

The rockets slammed into the Besmaya base south of Baghdad late Monday night. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • The base contains Spanish forces linked to the US-led coalition fighting Daesh and NATO training forces
AFP

BAGHDAD: A pair of rockets hit an Iraqi base hosting US-led coalition and NATO troops, Iraq’s military said Tuesday, the third attack on installations hosting foreign forces inside a week.
The rockets slammed into the Besmaya base south of Baghdad late Monday night, a statement by the military said, making no mention of casualties.
Spanish forces linked to the US-led coalition fighting Daesh, as well as NATO training forces, are present in Besmaya.

Reuters

  • Social media posts were targeting officials and spreading panic and fear by suggesting that the virus had spread widely in Turkey
  • The number of confirmed cases in Turkey has risen to 47
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkey has identified 93 suspects who have made “unfounded and provocative” postings on social media about the coronavirus outbreak and has detained 19 of them, the Turkish Interior Ministry said.
The move came as Turkey closed cafes, entertainment and sports venues, suspended mass prayers in mosques and extended a flight ban to 20 countries to contain the coronavirus spread, as the number of confirmed cases rose to 47.
The interior ministry statement said there were social media posts which were targeting officials and spreading panic and fear by suggesting that the virus had spread widely in Turkey and that officials had taken insufficient measures.
“Nineteen of these suspects have been detained and the process of detaining others who have been identified is continuing,” said the statement, issued late on Monday.
Last Wednesday, Turkey became the last major economy to report an outbreak of coronavirus and Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced 29 newly confirmed cases late on Monday, bringing the total to 47. No deaths have been reported.
The Istanbul governor’s office said on Monday that Turkish citizens who request to return from nine European countries would be brought back by midnight on March 17 on condition that they are quarantined for 14 days.

