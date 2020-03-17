Rockets hit Iraq base hosting foreign troops: military

BAGHDAD: A pair of rockets hit an Iraqi base hosting US-led coalition and NATO troops, Iraq’s military said Tuesday, the third attack on installations hosting foreign forces inside a week.
The rockets slammed into the Besmaya base south of Baghdad late Monday night, a statement by the military said, making no mention of casualties.
Spanish forces linked to the US-led coalition fighting Daesh, as well as NATO training forces, are present in Besmaya.
